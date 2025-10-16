American actress Gabrielle Union - Wade has spoken about her spiritual journey in Ghana

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others have commented on Gabrielle Union-Wade's post on Instagram

American actress and model Gabrielle Union-Wade has opened up about her spiritual journey in Ghana for the first time.

Speaking on Reclaiming with Monica, Gabrielle Union explained that everyone on the trip was deeply emotional during the life-changing visit to Ghana.

Gabrielle Union-Wade opens up about her intense spiritual encounter in Ghana with her family.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her family visit Ghana

The celebrated actress shared that her family visited the "River of No Return," a location believed to have been used to prepare and cleanse enslaved Africans before their forced shipment during the transatlantic slave trade.

Gabrielle Union-Wade described the visit as both physically and spiritually taxing, offering her a deeper appreciation for the suffering and resilience of her ancestors.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade visit Ghana for the first time.

Their guide explained that the captives were forced to march a distance equivalent to that between New York and Florida.

"We were at the River of No Return in Ghana, where they would, you know, after basically marching our ancestors the distance from New York to Florida, they would put them in this river to cleanse them. They’d lather them in grease to create the appearance of good health to fetch the highest price, she recalled."

Gabrielle Union-Wade’s mom collapses in Ghana

Gabrielle Union-Wade explained that her 70-year-old mother suddenly collapsed as they made their way toward the river.

She said the trip took a toll on her mother, who had to rest for a while before continuing. The tour guides later assisted her and brought her to the river

"As we were walking toward the river, my mom collapsed. My mom is in her late 70s, and I thought, ‘Oh no, this is it. My mom just died.’ And everyone was, you know, the cameras were rolling, so it was all being caught," she explained.

Gabrielle Union-Wade hears her dead Grandmother's voice

According to Gabrielle, she heard the voice of her late grandmother, who had passed away years ago. She recalled how frightening yet comforting it was when her grandmother's voice reassured her that her mother would be fine.

The actress described the sudden rain as a spiritual cleansing, which moved everyone to tears.

“Very clearly, I heard my grandmother’s voice, who’s been gone many, many years, say, ‘She’s all right. She’s all right.’ She took a break, came back, and after they brought her numbers back to a normal range, she said, ‘Take me to the river.’ And by that point, I was already crying,” she said.

A supernatural moment with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle further recounted a moment that felt almost supernatural, involving her husband, retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

"I kind of lost track of where my husband was. It was a beautiful, hot, sunny day. Suddenly, I hear him scream. I looked over and saw him in the river, arms outstretched like Christ. The sky opened up, and it started to pour out of nowhere. It was the most cleansing experience—it felt like something out of a movie. Luckily, we caught it. He was just standing there, being ‘cleansed,’ if you will. Everyone was very, very emotional,” she added."

