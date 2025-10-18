Award-winning rapper Medikal's lover, Eazzy, gave birth to their first child as a couple on Friday, October 17, 2025

Medikal said Shatta Wale is the godfather of the baby boy and gave reasons for his choice

Social media users who watched the video congratulated Medikal and shared their thoughts on Shatta Wale's role in the baby's life

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, said Shatta Wale is the godfather of his newly born baby boy.

The celebrated Ghanaian musician gave reasons for his choice of Shatta Wale and shared how he felt as a father of two.

Medikal says Shatta Wale is the godfather of his first son, Space Frimpong. Photo credit: Medikal &Shatta Wale

The baby boy, the first child for Medikal and Eazzy, was born on Friday, October 17, 2025, which happens to be the birthday of Shatta Wale. The two are very good friends.

In a video on X, Medikal said Shatta Wale automatically earned the godfather position because of his relation with him and even the baby while he was in his mother’s womb.

“It is God who gives children, so I am happy regardless of the gender. It is nice and overwhelming because I have both genders now by the grace of God. The child is a blessing because he shares a birthday with my spiritual father, Shatta Wale.”

“After everything happened, I was thinking the universe is so weird. I think the universe feels the connection Shatta has with the child. We give the glory to God,” he added.

Medikal said the baby’s name is Space Frimpong, and even if he did not share the same birthday with Shatta Wale, he would still have been his godfather. He explained that the relationship between Shatta Wale and the baby's mum, Eazzy, alone is enough reason for him to play such a huge role in his life.

“Shatta Wale is Space’s godfather. But his name is Space Frimpong. Even if the baby was not born on Shatta Wale’s birthday, he’d still have been the godfather. The number of times he has prayed for the baby, even when he was in the womb alone, makes him the godfather.”

Reactions to Medikal’s second birth

