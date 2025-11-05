Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has bought five new designer bags

The unboxing video has sparked debate online, with the founder of Bills MicroCredit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, commenting on her post

Some social media users congratulated her, while others asked her to give out her old designer bags

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has flaunted her lavish lifestyle.

The fashion influencer was seen unboxing over five designer bags in a viral Instagram video.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye reacts to Hajia4reall's post on Instagram as she flaunts her designer bags. Photo credit:@hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

Hajia4reall unboxes five designer bags worth $70,000

Ghanaian style icon Hajia4reall has added new designer bags to her enviable and luxurious collection.

The talented female musician, who recently returned to Ghana after spending over a year in prison in the US, appeared overly excited as she unboxed the new bags in the viral video.

The famous style influencer flaunted a white-and-black Hermès Mini Kelly 2, which is valued at $40,000.

She quickly unwrapped a stylish Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini 20, also valued at $20,000. The Fendi Baguette Chain Midi bag was priced at $4,000, and the GG Marmont leather wallet on chain cost $3,000.

The Instagram video of Hajia4reall showcasing her new bags is below:

Hajia4reall flaunts her new car

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall has taken over the internet once again, this time showing off her new expensive car.

The celebrity mom looked like a beauty queen as she wore a white one-shoulder cut-out top and colourful bodycon leggings for her latest photoshoot.

She posed beside her new car, proving her status as one of the top influencers in Ghana.

The Instagram photo of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall flaunting her car is below:

Who is Hajia4reall?

Born Mona Faiz Montrage on June 26, 1992, Hajia4Reall is a socialite, artist, influencer, and entrepreneur from Ghana.

Hajia4reall became well-known on social media by enthralling viewers with her opulent way of living, sense of style, and lively attitude.

Under the stage name Mona4Reall, she entered the music industry in 2020 and released Afrobeats songs, including Baby, Fine Girl, and Badder Than, which demonstrated her flexibility as an artist.

Beyond entertainment, Hajia4Reall is the creator of 4Reall Beauty, a skincare and cosmetics company that embodies her love of both entrepreneurship and beauty.

With a sizable online fan base, she rose to prominence as one of Ghana's most significant internet figures, influencing music and fashion trends. But in 2023, she was prosecuted in the US for allegedly being involved in romance scams.

The Instagram photos are below:

Hajia4reall bonds with singer Fantana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how singer Hajia4Reall and dancehall artist Fantana sparked a lot of conversation after they joined the Water Water Nyash TikTok craze.

The two female singers looked gorgeous as they flaunted their curves in form-fitting bodycon gowns that highlighted their famous figures.

Many people complimented their connection in the comments section, speculating that Hajia4reall could be preparing to make her debut on Young, Famous, and African.

Source: YEN.com.gh