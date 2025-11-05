Maame Yeboah Asiedu, a.k.a Reverend Maame Gold, has shown off her beautiful house in new videos

In videos shared on her TikTok page, Reverend Maame Gold also showed her carport with about three cars

After seeing the clips, some of her followers took to the comment section to shower praise on her

Media personality and pastor, Joyce Maame Afriyie Yeboah Asiedu, aka Reverend Maame Gold, has put her beautiful home on display on social media.

In a recent TikTok video, Maame Gold showed off the house, a two-storey white building, which sits on a large compound.

The compound was well-paved with lush green grass and other green plants decorating the space.

Former Adom TV presenter Maame Yeboah Asiedu owns a posh house and cars. Photo source: @reverendmaamegold

Maame Gold was seen doing her early morning routine in the house. She came out of the main building and instructed a man to do something for her.

Sharing the video, the former Adom FM/TV presenter sounded content with how serene and green her compound was.

"Peace of mind, the serenity, and greenery are EVERYTHING ✨," her caption read.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Maame Gold, had shared another video of her house, showing a side view and the carport, serving as her garage.

Coming out of the house, she moved straight to the carport, where she had about three cars parked.

She indicated that it was a Saturday, and she was heading out for an event. She urged her followers to go and support their friends who were organising their funerals and weddings.

In her caption, she advised people to allow God to lead in their lives, saying:

"When God leads!"

Watch the video of Maame Gold's house and cars:

Fans praise Maame Gold's beautiful house

The videos of Maame Gold's house have excited many of her followers. While some praised her for owning the house, others tapped into her blessings.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Nana Ama Sika said:

"Your house is beautiful 😍."

Ama said:

"I tap into the beautiful house."

Monami

"Eiiiiii, this is money and blessings. God, when?"

Margret Agyei

"Wao, the house is housing papa😁."

Blessed

"Bloggers and media people are quiet about the house. Jealous nkooaaaa because she is not one of their slay mama's."

user23424485667254

"Such an amazing house you have there, mummy 🙏🙏🙏."

Apostle Mrs Ida Mary Boahin said:

"God bless your home with continual peace and love 🙏🙏🙏🤗."

florence Acquah said:

"Beautiful house, Maame, you are blessed ❤."

The Jakars hub said:

Mummy, l like the way you have shown the house paa so that one day some people wouldn't say that it's church money . More oil 🙏."

Former Adom TV presenter Maame Yeboah Asiedu's house is a two-storey edifice. Photo source: @maamegoldrev

