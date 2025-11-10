Ghanaian hiplife musician Joshua Kojo Ampah, widely known as Keche Joshua, reportedly lost his mother on November 9, 2025

The heartbreaking loss comes a year and a half after his music partner, Keche Andrew, also lost his mother, Mrs. Gladys Cudjoe, in April 2024

Social media users shared varying reactions to the news, with many expressing sympathy with the artist while others called on him to be strong

Ghanaian blogger Bessa GH announced the sad news in a post shared to TikTok on November 10, 2025.

Per his report, Keche Joshua’s mother died on Sunday, November 9. It’s unclear what led to the devastating tragedy.

The popular artist, one half of the music duo Keche, has yet to react to the tragedy.

The sad news of Keche Joshua losing his mother comes a year and a half after his partner, Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, also lost his mother, Mrs Gladys Cudjoe (Nee: De-graft Asmah).

In a post shared to Instagram on in April 2024, Keche Andrew lamented the tragic loss of his parent.

“You Broke Our Heart Mum, Trust Me You Have Broken Our Heart...You Made Me An Orphan Mum, Why ????, Who Do I Share My Secrets With ??? I’m In Pains Mama Gladys …. I Miss You, I Really Love You,” Keche Andrew wrote at the time.

Mrs Cudjoe was buried in May 2024, with her funeral service, held at the Sekondi Astroturf in the Western Region, attended by Keche Joshua and many other celebrities.

Below is the TikTok post announcing the tragic passing of Keche Joshua’s mother.

Reactions to Keche Joshua losing mother

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Keche Joshua reportedly losing his mother.

Opoku Isaac said:

"Sorry bro."

Kin Seth wrote:

"Oh sorry super."

Nana Yaw Forson commented:

"Lord, always have mercy."

NaaPapa G-monny said:

"So sorry bro 😭 This is part of the things that make us stronger bro 🙏 be strong,"

Keche Joshua loses father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Keche Joshua’s father sadly passed away a few days after Andrew lost his father.

Keche Andrew lost his father on Friday, May 21, 2021, while Joshua’s father died on the Monday of May 24, 2021.

