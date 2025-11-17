Kwaku Manu's ex-wife has responded to Ayisha Modi's claims of being involved in her relocation to the United States

In a video, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko claimed the socialite was unhappy with her because she refused to lend her money

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife also addressed verbal attacks on her mother and accused Ayisha Modi of being mentally unstable

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has slammed socialite Ayisha Modi over her recent claims about her relocation to the US.

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, Ayisha Modi took to her official Facebook page to respond to a video of Diane addressing criticisms from Ghanaians over her divorce from her ex-husband.

In the video, Kwaku Manu's ex-wife noted that she was unapologetic about her past actions and that she was only a mother to three of her ex-husband's four children.

Reacting to the video, Ayisha Modi criticised Diane, claiming that she convinced her ex-husband to secure her US visa so she could relocate from Ghana.

The controversial socialite also threatened to take drastic action against Kwaku Manu's ex-wife if she refused to stop talking publicly.

She wrote:

"Naaaa, please with all due respect. Keep quiet, Akumaaa. I was the one who forced Kwaku Manu to get u that visa, up to down, he kept blaming me.

"Don’t talk on social media again, else I will deal with u backdoor paaa. What nonsense."

She later made subsequent posts, continuing to slam Diane over her remarks about her divorce from Kwaku Manu.

The Facebook posts of Ayisha Modi criticising Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane are below:

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife Diane slams Ayisha Modi

In response to Ayisha's claims, Diane claimed that the socialite's issues with her stemmed from a recent financial request she had refused.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife cautioned Ghanaians, who often criticised her on social media, to ignore her posts and stop listening to people she claimed were mentally unstable.

She said:

"I don't know what is going on with these so-called people. If you want money from someone who has given some to you before, and you come and beg again, and the person refuses this time around, is this an issue?"

"This is my page. I can say whatever I want. If you don't want to listen to what I will say, go. Don't follow some stupid people. Some people are mentally unstable. The fact that they are not showing it doesn't mean they are okay."

Diane, who married a white man named Tim in the US in 2024, also slammed some Ghanaians who have verbally attacked her mother on social media due to the drama surrounding her divorce from Kwaku Manu.

She noted that she had never received help from anyone in her relocation and called on Ghanaians to question Ayisha Modi over her claims. She also called out the socialite for her constant feuds online.

She said:

"Even though my mum is very poor, that is still my mum. You claim your mothers are wealthy, but you go around begging people for money. Nobody helped me. Go and ask the person who claims to have helped me what she did for me."

"I am not part of those she helped. If the people you have helped are not appreciating you, why are you bringing her matters to me? You want to fight with everyone. I wish your mum or family could see this and know that you are telling them that you need help."

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane, responding to Ayisha Modi's claims is below:

Diane's response to Ayisha's claims stirs reactions

Official Kobby commented:

"Eii, so Okale paaaa ni. Hmm."

Dhat gal Tiwa wrote:

"Madam, shift make we think."

Manyɛ Naa Dei official said:

"Don't mind them, my dear. They're jealous of you 🥰."

Akosua Asieduaa remarked:

"How much salary do you receive for responding to people? You don't owe anyone explanations."

Nimdies Import wrote:

"They are just in pain because you are doing well for yourself🤣."

