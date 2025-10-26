Ayisha Modi has alleged that the late Daddy Lumba owed her a large sum of money before his demise

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi has made some new claims regarding her past ties with the late singer, Daddy Lumba.

Ayisha Modi demands repayment of money Daddy Lumba allegedly owed her before his demise.

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with blogger De Godson TV, Ayisha Modi claimed that she personally purchased medicines in the US for the late Daddy Lumba during his battle with some severe health issues affecting his spinal cord many years ago.

According to her, the late highlife musician reached out to her in the US through Kumawood actor Lil Win after being unable to purchase the medicine in Ghana.

She claimed to have gotten a doctor through singer Prince Bright, who wrote a prescription form for her to purchase the medicine in the US legally.

She noted that the doctor took $1,500 from her and cautioned her against purchasing the medicine in her own name, as it could show on her medical records.

Ayisha Modi stated that she returned to Ghana later and took the medicine to Daddy Lumba's house with Lil Win and his former manager, Zack GH.

The socialite claimed that she also shopped for items worth $4,000 and gifted them to the late singer, his second wife, Odo Broni and their children.

She also claimed to have paid some Kumawood stars who filmed a movie with the music icon as he battled his health issues about 14 years ago.

Ayisha Modi claims Daddy Lumba owes her

Ayisha Modi claimed that the medicine she bought for Daddy Lumba at the Fordham Road pharmacy in Bronx, New York, was worth $8,000.

Captain Smart distances himself from Ayisha Modi's claims that he witnessed Daddy Lumba maltreating his partner, Odo Broni.

Source: Facebook

She noted that she was assured that businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) would reimburse her for her expenses after her return to Ghana. She also claimed that she gave the receipt to Odo Broni.

Ayisha Modi stated that she made her claims publicly before Daddy Lumba's demise and that she was expecting his associates to repay the $8,000 debt she was allegedly owed.

She said:

"I spoke about him (Daddy Lumba) owing him when he was alive. His son, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu and others are all there. A dead body cannot owe anyone. I cannot forgive the debt like that."

"I didn't purchase the $8,000 medicine and get the doctor to issue a prescription form for free. I was told that I would be paid when I bring the medicine. Lil Win was the one supposed to pay that money because he was the one who called me."

She claimed that she never received her money back after returning to Ghana, spending many hours at Daddy Lumba's house.

The controversial social media personality also spoke about the late singer's health condition at the time, and how Odo Broni catered for him.

The video of Ayisha Modi speaking about the alleged debt Daddy Lumba owed her is below:

Daddy Lumba's demise and aftermath

Daddy Lumba passed away at 60 in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments. He had been admitted to the medical facility for treatment after falling ill.

Following his demise, a big dispute has broken out in Daddy Lumba's family, with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, dragging his co-wife, Odo Broni, his family head, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home to court.

The late singer's widow filed the suit to seek an interlocutory injunction over her late husband’s funeral. The parties involved in the legal case appeared at the Kumasi High Court on October 16, 2025.

However, the court adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, for both parties to meet and reach a settlement.

Ayisha Modi's claims stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

User4955419244530 commented:

"Please, just leave the money, and God will bless you if it does not affect you in any way. My humble opinion."



Yutempwmnt said:

"So wait o, is she coming back for the money or what? Why all this talk? Make the legend rest o boi😏😂😂."

Richard Lowkey wrote:

"To be honest, DL liked nkwasia buo paaa. He owed many people. An example was Ampong."

Captain Smart dismisses Ayisha Modi's allegations

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Captain Smart dismissed Ayisha Modi's allegations against Daddy Lumba after his demise.

In a video, the media personality denied being around the late singer when an alleged physical altercation happened.

Captain Smart also dismissed Ayisha Modi's claims of travelling abroad with Daddy Lumba for an event.

