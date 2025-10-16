Full list of Miss Malaika Ghana winners from 2003 to the most recent queen

Since its inception in 2003, the Miss Malaika pageant has been a significant cultural event in Ghana. Miss Malaika Ghana winners, including Lucille Naa Kwaley King, Kuukua Korsah, and Patricia Akuamoah, are part of a renowned lineage of young Ghanaian ladies who have won the title in the popular beauty contest and reality TV show.

Miss Malaika Ghana has produced a winner every year from 2003 until 2024, producing a continuous line of queens for more than two decades.

has produced a winner every year from 2003 until 2024, producing a continuous line of queens for more than two decades. Thelma Tawiah was the first winner since Miss Malaika Ghana began as a reality show in 2003 .

was the since began as a reality show in . The most recent winner is Lucille Naa Kwaley King, who was crowned in 2024.

Miss Malaika Ghana winners list: The 22 champions

The Miss Malaika Ghana winning list comprises 22 winners from 2003 to 2024, suggesting that there were no gaps in the crowning of a primary queen throughout this period. These winners include:

Year Winner 2003 Thelma Tawiah 2004 Melissa Mensah 2005 Patricia Akuamoah 2006 Hamamat Montia 2007 Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson 2008 Tamara Aku Dzormeku 2009 Gezelle Addae 2010 Ama Nettey 2011 Geraldine Partington 2012 Bridget Sharon Cofie 2013 Naa Oyoe Quartey 2014 Eirene Binabiba 2015 Kuukua Korsah 2016 Leah Brown 2017 Pearl Nyarko 2018 Mariam Owusu-Poku 2019 Phylis Vesta Boison 2020 Jasmine Djang 2021 Ama Tutuwaa 2022 Zakiya Ahmed 2023 Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko 2024 Lucille Naa Kwaley King

Thelma Tawiah (2003)

Full name: Thelma Tawiah

Thelma Tawiah Date of birth: 7 August 1983

7 August 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)

Thelma is a Ghanaian lawyer and businesswoman. She was the first Miss Malaika Ghana winner, having won in 2003. As part of her prize and duties, the Ghanaian lawyer was appointed the Ghana AIDS Commission's Youth Ambassador for AIDS. Her platform entailed organising events and activities to highlight the situation of persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Melissa Mensah (2004)

Full name: Dr Melissa S.A. Baba

Dr Melissa S.A. Baba Date of birth: 7 December 1983

7 December 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of December 2025)

Melissa Mensah is a FinTech expert and proponent of financial inclusion. She won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2004. Melissa moved from the beauty industry to a successful career in Ghanaian banking, ultimately excelling in FinTech. She is a prominent champion for financial inclusion and digital finance.

Patricia Akuamoah (2005)

Full name: Patricia Akuamoah

Patricia Akuamoah Date of birth: 1986

1986 Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)

Patricia Akuamoah is a teacher with the Ghana Education Service. In 2005, she won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant. At the time, she was a 19-year-old University of Ghana student. As Miss Malaika, Patricia worked as a Malaria Ambassador for the National Malaria Control Programme.

Hamamat Montia (2006)

Full name: Hamamat Montia

Hamamat Montia Date of birth: 22 July 1988

22 July 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

Hamamat Montia is a Ghanaian businesswoman and model. She rose to prominence after winning Miss Malaika Ghana in 2006, and she went on to build a successful personal brand centred on African heritage, natural beauty, and skincare. Hamamat is the inventor of Hamamat African Beauty.

Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson (2007)

Full name: Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson

Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson Date of birth: 1987

1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson is a medical doctor from Ghana. In 2007, she won the title of Miss Malaika Ghana. Laurie was a 20-year-old second-year medical student at the University of Ghana Medical School. Her knowledge and grace during the competition set her apart, and she received several sub-awards, including Miss Eloquence.

Tamara Aku Dzormeku (2008)

Full name: Tamara Aku Dzormeku

Tamara Aku Dzormeku Date of birth: 8 July 1988

8 July 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

Tamara Aku Dzormeku won the Miss Malaika Ghana competition in 2008. She was a twenty-year-old medical student at the University of Ghana. Tamara spent a year as a youth Ambassador for the National Malaria Control Board as Miss Malaika. She also led an HIV/AIDS-related project known as the Right to Live Campaign.

Gezelle Addae (2009)

Full name: Gezelle Addae

Gezelle Addae Date of birth: 1991

1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

Gezelle Addae won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2009. She was 18 years old and had graduated from Holy Child Senior High School. Gezelle was an aspiring lawyer who wanted to be an international journalist and model. Miss Malaika's duties included serving as a malaria youth ambassador for the National Malaria Control Board.

Ama Nettey (2010)

Full name: Ama O. Sarpong

Ama O. Sarpong Date of birth: 1 June 1991

1 June 1991 Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

Ama Nettey, better known as Ama O. Sarpong, is an oil and gas professional and a former beauty pageant winner. She entered the energy industry after winning the Miss Malaika pageant in 2010. Ama Nettey is the Exploration Team Lead at Eni, a multinational energy company.

Geraldine Partington (2011)

Full name: Geraldine Bucknor

Geraldine Bucknor Date of birth: 1989

1989 Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)

Geraldine Partington is a Ghanaian trade marketing manager who won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2011. Her pageant duties included serving as an ambassador for the Malaria Control Board of Ghana, where she promoted awareness and distributed mosquito nets. She got married in 2016 and took the surname Bucknor.

Bridget Sharon Cofie (2012)

Full name: Bridget Sharon Cofie

Bridget Sharon Cofie Date of birth: 1994

1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

Bridget Sharon Cofie is a Ghanaian banker, voice actor, and former beauty queen. She won the Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant in 2012 and has since established a corporate and commercial banking career. Cofie won the title of Miss Malaika Ghana at 18 and returned to the pageant in 2025 as an expert audition judge.

Naa Oyoe Quartey (2013)

Full name: Naa Oyoe Quartey

Naa Oyoe Quartey Date of birth: 30 April 1994

30 April 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

Naa Oyoe Quarteyn is a Ghanaian investment promotion officer, entrepreneur, and radio host. She won Miss Malaika Ghana in 2013. At the time, she was a 19-year-old Wesley Girls' High School graduate and first-year University of Ghana student. In 2024, Naa Oyoe returned to the pageant as an audition judge.

Eirene Binabiba (2014)

Full name: Eirene Nsudoon Binabiba

Eirene Nsudoon Binabiba Date of birth: 5 October 1995

5 October 1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

Eirene Binabiba is a Ghanaian digital media personality and humanitarian who founded the ENB Foundation. In 2014, she won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant at 19 while still a student at the University of Ghana. Her prize package included becoming a National Youth Ambassador for the Malaria Prevention Campaign.

Kuukua Korsah (2015)

Full name: Kuukua Korsah

Kuukua Korsah Date of birth: 7 October 1993

7 October 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

Kuukua Korsah is a Ghanaian fashion model who won the Miss Malaika Ghana beauty contest in 2015. She won the title at 22, after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Following her success, she and fellow contestant Anita Akuffo were named brand ambassadors for the textile business GTP-Nuvo.

Leah Brown (2016)

Full name: Leah Brown

Leah Brown Date of birth: 1995

1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

Leah Brown won the Miss Malaika Ghana competition in 2016. She was a 21-year-old University of Ghana student studying political science and French. Leah Brown served as a National Youth Ambassador for the battle against the spread of malaria.

Pearl Nyarko (2017)

Full name: Pearl Nyarko-Mensah

Pearl Nyarko-Mensah Date of birth: 21 July 1992

21 July 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

Pearl Nyarko-Mensah is most known for winning the 2017 Miss Malaika Ghana pageant. She was a University of Ghana student when the pageant took place. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from 2011 to 2015 and a Master of Philosophy in Family and Consumer Sciences from 2016 to 2018.

Mariam Owusu-Poku (2018)

Full name: Mariam Owusu-Poku

Mariam Owusu-Poku Date of birth: 1997

1997 Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)

Mariam Owusu-Poku is a Ghanaian model, actress, internet personality, and businesswoman. She rose to prominence after winning the Miss Malaika contest in 2018. Mariam has since moved on to acting, appearing in several films and television series.

Phylis Vesta Boison (2019)

Full name: Phylis Vesta Boison

Phylis Vesta Boison Date of birth: 2000

2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

Phylis Vesta Boison is a Ghanaian brand influencer and content creator. On 2 November 2019, she was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana. Phylis was a 19-year-old third-year accounting student at the University of Ghana when she won. She was awarded a cash prize and a brand new automobile as the winner.

Jasmine Djang (2020)

Full name: Jasmine Djang

Jasmine Djang Date of birth: 12 October 2000

12 October 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

Jasmine Djang is a Ghanaian businesswoman and the CEO and founder of Denmarja Ltd, a care services company. She rose to prominence after winning the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2020 at 20. Jasmine won the beauty contest while studying at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).

Ama Tutuwaa (2021)

Full name: Ama Tutuwaa Osei-Akoto

Ama Tutuwaa Osei-Akoto Date of birth: 11 March 2002

11 March 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

Ama Tutuwaa won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2021. At the time, she was 19 years old and attending Clark University. After her victory, Ama began to deliver free skill-based classes to young people to encourage entrepreneurship.

Zakiya Ahmed (2022)

Full name: Zakiya Ahmed

Zakiya Ahmed Date of birth: 2 June 2003

2 June 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)

Zakiya Ahmed won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2022. Her achievement was especially significant as she was the first Muslim woman to win the title while donning a hijab. Zakiya's victory came during the pageant's 20th anniversary celebration, "Emerald Season". She was a 19-year-old psychology student at the University of Ghana when she won.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko (2023)

Full name: Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko Date of birth: 2002

2002 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko is a Ghanaian youth counsellor and digital content creator crowned Miss Malaika Ghana in 2023. She earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Her winning proposal focused on increasing HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging self-testing.

Lucille Naa Kwaley King (2024)

Full name: Lucille Naa Kwaley King

Lucille Naa Kwaley King Date of birth: 1999

1999 Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

Lucille Naa Kwaley King is a Ghanaian fashion model and mental health advocate. She was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana in 2024 at 25. Lucille was crowned "Miss Talent" for her spectacular salsa dance routine during the competition. She serves as a mental health advocate through her True Light Foundation.

Who are some famous Miss Malaika winners?

Some of the most famous beauty pageant winners include: Melissa Mensah (2004), Ama Nettey (2010), Hamamat Montia (2006), and Jasmine Djang (2020).

Who won Miss Malaika 2012?

Bridget Sharon Cofie, a Ghanaian banker, voice actor, and former beauty queen, won Miss Malaika Ghana in 2012.

Who won Miss Malaika 2006?

The winner of Miss Malaika in 2006 was Hamamat Montia. She is a Ghanaian model and entrepreneur.

Who won Miss Malaika 2014?

The winner of Miss Malaika in 2014 was Eirene Binabiba, a Ghanaian digital media personality and humanitarian.

Miss Malaika Ghana winners go beyond the beauty queen title to become national champions for social reform. Their reigns demonstrate the pageant's aim to promote extraordinary beauty, intellectual ability, and community service.

