Full list of Miss Malaika Ghana winners from 2003 to the most recent queen
Since its inception in 2003, the Miss Malaika pageant has been a significant cultural event in Ghana. Miss Malaika Ghana winners, including Lucille Naa Kwaley King, Kuukua Korsah, and Patricia Akuamoah, are part of a renowned lineage of young Ghanaian ladies who have won the title in the popular beauty contest and reality TV show.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Miss Malaika Ghana winners list: The 22 champions
- Thelma Tawiah (2003)
- Melissa Mensah (2004)
- Patricia Akuamoah (2005)
- Hamamat Montia (2006)
- Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson (2007)
- Tamara Aku Dzormeku (2008)
- Gezelle Addae (2009)
- Ama Nettey (2010)
- Geraldine Partington (2011)
- Bridget Sharon Cofie (2012)
- Naa Oyoe Quartey (2013)
- Eirene Binabiba (2014)
- Kuukua Korsah (2015)
- Leah Brown (2016)
- Pearl Nyarko (2017)
- Mariam Owusu-Poku (2018)
- Phylis Vesta Boison (2019)
- Jasmine Djang (2020)
- Ama Tutuwaa (2021)
- Zakiya Ahmed (2022)
- Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko (2023)
- Lucille Naa Kwaley King (2024)
- Who are some famous Miss Malaika winners?
- Who won Miss Malaika 2012?
- Who won Miss Malaika 2006?
- Who won Miss Malaika 2014?
Key takeaways
- Miss Malaika Ghana has produced a winner every year from 2003 until 2024, producing a continuous line of queens for more than two decades.
- Thelma Tawiah was the first winner since Miss Malaika Ghana began as a reality show in 2003.
- The most recent winner is Lucille Naa Kwaley King, who was crowned in 2024.
Miss Malaika Ghana winners list: The 22 champions
The Miss Malaika Ghana winning list comprises 22 winners from 2003 to 2024, suggesting that there were no gaps in the crowning of a primary queen throughout this period. These winners include:
Year
Winner
2003
Thelma Tawiah
2004
Melissa Mensah
2005
Patricia Akuamoah
2006
Hamamat Montia
2007
Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson
2008
Tamara Aku Dzormeku
2009
Gezelle Addae
2010
Ama Nettey
2011
Geraldine Partington
2012
Bridget Sharon Cofie
2013
Naa Oyoe Quartey
2014
Eirene Binabiba
2015
Kuukua Korsah
2016
Leah Brown
2017
Pearl Nyarko
2018
Mariam Owusu-Poku
2019
Phylis Vesta Boison
2020
Jasmine Djang
2021
Ama Tutuwaa
2022
Zakiya Ahmed
2023
Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko
2024
Lucille Naa Kwaley King
Thelma Tawiah (2003)
- Full name: Thelma Tawiah
- Date of birth: 7 August 1983
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)
Thelma is a Ghanaian lawyer and businesswoman. She was the first Miss Malaika Ghana winner, having won in 2003. As part of her prize and duties, the Ghanaian lawyer was appointed the Ghana AIDS Commission's Youth Ambassador for AIDS. Her platform entailed organising events and activities to highlight the situation of persons living with HIV/AIDS.
Melissa Mensah (2004)
- Full name: Dr Melissa S.A. Baba
- Date of birth: 7 December 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of December 2025)
Melissa Mensah is a FinTech expert and proponent of financial inclusion. She won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2004. Melissa moved from the beauty industry to a successful career in Ghanaian banking, ultimately excelling in FinTech. She is a prominent champion for financial inclusion and digital finance.
Patricia Akuamoah (2005)
- Full name: Patricia Akuamoah
- Date of birth: 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2025)
Patricia Akuamoah is a teacher with the Ghana Education Service. In 2005, she won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant. At the time, she was a 19-year-old University of Ghana student. As Miss Malaika, Patricia worked as a Malaria Ambassador for the National Malaria Control Programme.
Hamamat Montia (2006)
- Full name: Hamamat Montia
- Date of birth: 22 July 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
Hamamat Montia is a Ghanaian businesswoman and model. She rose to prominence after winning Miss Malaika Ghana in 2006, and she went on to build a successful personal brand centred on African heritage, natural beauty, and skincare. Hamamat is the inventor of Hamamat African Beauty.
Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson (2007)
- Full name: Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson
- Date of birth: 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
Laurie Naa Lamiley Lawson is a medical doctor from Ghana. In 2007, she won the title of Miss Malaika Ghana. Laurie was a 20-year-old second-year medical student at the University of Ghana Medical School. Her knowledge and grace during the competition set her apart, and she received several sub-awards, including Miss Eloquence.
Tamara Aku Dzormeku (2008)
- Full name: Tamara Aku Dzormeku
- Date of birth: 8 July 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
Tamara Aku Dzormeku won the Miss Malaika Ghana competition in 2008. She was a twenty-year-old medical student at the University of Ghana. Tamara spent a year as a youth Ambassador for the National Malaria Control Board as Miss Malaika. She also led an HIV/AIDS-related project known as the Right to Live Campaign.
Gezelle Addae (2009)
- Full name: Gezelle Addae
- Date of birth: 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
Gezelle Addae won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2009. She was 18 years old and had graduated from Holy Child Senior High School. Gezelle was an aspiring lawyer who wanted to be an international journalist and model. Miss Malaika's duties included serving as a malaria youth ambassador for the National Malaria Control Board.
Ama Nettey (2010)
- Full name: Ama O. Sarpong
- Date of birth: 1 June 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
Ama Nettey, better known as Ama O. Sarpong, is an oil and gas professional and a former beauty pageant winner. She entered the energy industry after winning the Miss Malaika pageant in 2010. Ama Nettey is the Exploration Team Lead at Eni, a multinational energy company.
Geraldine Partington (2011)
- Full name: Geraldine Bucknor
- Date of birth: 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
Geraldine Partington is a Ghanaian trade marketing manager who won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2011. Her pageant duties included serving as an ambassador for the Malaria Control Board of Ghana, where she promoted awareness and distributed mosquito nets. She got married in 2016 and took the surname Bucknor.
Bridget Sharon Cofie (2012)
- Full name: Bridget Sharon Cofie
- Date of birth: 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
Bridget Sharon Cofie is a Ghanaian banker, voice actor, and former beauty queen. She won the Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant in 2012 and has since established a corporate and commercial banking career. Cofie won the title of Miss Malaika Ghana at 18 and returned to the pageant in 2025 as an expert audition judge.
Naa Oyoe Quartey (2013)
- Full name: Naa Oyoe Quartey
- Date of birth: 30 April 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
Naa Oyoe Quarteyn is a Ghanaian investment promotion officer, entrepreneur, and radio host. She won Miss Malaika Ghana in 2013. At the time, she was a 19-year-old Wesley Girls' High School graduate and first-year University of Ghana student. In 2024, Naa Oyoe returned to the pageant as an audition judge.
Eirene Binabiba (2014)
- Full name: Eirene Nsudoon Binabiba
- Date of birth: 5 October 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
Eirene Binabiba is a Ghanaian digital media personality and humanitarian who founded the ENB Foundation. In 2014, she won the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant at 19 while still a student at the University of Ghana. Her prize package included becoming a National Youth Ambassador for the Malaria Prevention Campaign.
Kuukua Korsah (2015)
- Full name: Kuukua Korsah
- Date of birth: 7 October 1993
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)
Kuukua Korsah is a Ghanaian fashion model who won the Miss Malaika Ghana beauty contest in 2015. She won the title at 22, after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Following her success, she and fellow contestant Anita Akuffo were named brand ambassadors for the textile business GTP-Nuvo.
Leah Brown (2016)
- Full name: Leah Brown
- Date of birth: 1995
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
Leah Brown won the Miss Malaika Ghana competition in 2016. She was a 21-year-old University of Ghana student studying political science and French. Leah Brown served as a National Youth Ambassador for the battle against the spread of malaria.
Pearl Nyarko (2017)
- Full name: Pearl Nyarko-Mensah
- Date of birth: 21 July 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
Pearl Nyarko-Mensah is most known for winning the 2017 Miss Malaika Ghana pageant. She was a University of Ghana student when the pageant took place. According to her LinkedIn profile, she received a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences from 2011 to 2015 and a Master of Philosophy in Family and Consumer Sciences from 2016 to 2018.
Mariam Owusu-Poku (2018)
- Full name: Mariam Owusu-Poku
- Date of birth: 1997
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)
Mariam Owusu-Poku is a Ghanaian model, actress, internet personality, and businesswoman. She rose to prominence after winning the Miss Malaika contest in 2018. Mariam has since moved on to acting, appearing in several films and television series.
Phylis Vesta Boison (2019)
- Full name: Phylis Vesta Boison
- Date of birth: 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
Phylis Vesta Boison is a Ghanaian brand influencer and content creator. On 2 November 2019, she was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana. Phylis was a 19-year-old third-year accounting student at the University of Ghana when she won. She was awarded a cash prize and a brand new automobile as the winner.
Jasmine Djang (2020)
- Full name: Jasmine Djang
- Date of birth: 12 October 2000
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)
Jasmine Djang is a Ghanaian businesswoman and the CEO and founder of Denmarja Ltd, a care services company. She rose to prominence after winning the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in 2020 at 20. Jasmine won the beauty contest while studying at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA).
Ama Tutuwaa (2021)
- Full name: Ama Tutuwaa Osei-Akoto
- Date of birth: 11 March 2002
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
Ama Tutuwaa won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2021. At the time, she was 19 years old and attending Clark University. After her victory, Ama began to deliver free skill-based classes to young people to encourage entrepreneurship.
Zakiya Ahmed (2022)
- Full name: Zakiya Ahmed
- Date of birth: 2 June 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2025)
Zakiya Ahmed won the Miss Malaika Ghana contest in 2022. Her achievement was especially significant as she was the first Muslim woman to win the title while donning a hijab. Zakiya's victory came during the pageant's 20th anniversary celebration, "Emerald Season". She was a 19-year-old psychology student at the University of Ghana when she won.
Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko (2023)
- Full name: Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko
- Date of birth: 2002
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko is a Ghanaian youth counsellor and digital content creator crowned Miss Malaika Ghana in 2023. She earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Her winning proposal focused on increasing HIV/AIDS awareness and encouraging self-testing.
Lucille Naa Kwaley King (2024)
- Full name: Lucille Naa Kwaley King
- Date of birth: 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)
Lucille Naa Kwaley King is a Ghanaian fashion model and mental health advocate. She was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana in 2024 at 25. Lucille was crowned "Miss Talent" for her spectacular salsa dance routine during the competition. She serves as a mental health advocate through her True Light Foundation.
Who are some famous Miss Malaika winners?
Some of the most famous beauty pageant winners include: Melissa Mensah (2004), Ama Nettey (2010), Hamamat Montia (2006), and Jasmine Djang (2020).
Who won Miss Malaika 2012?
Bridget Sharon Cofie, a Ghanaian banker, voice actor, and former beauty queen, won Miss Malaika Ghana in 2012.
Who won Miss Malaika 2006?
The winner of Miss Malaika in 2006 was Hamamat Montia. She is a Ghanaian model and entrepreneur.
Who won Miss Malaika 2014?
The winner of Miss Malaika in 2014 was Eirene Binabiba, a Ghanaian digital media personality and humanitarian.
Miss Malaika Ghana winners go beyond the beauty queen title to become national champions for social reform. Their reigns demonstrate the pageant's aim to promote extraordinary beauty, intellectual ability, and community service.
