Akosua Serwaa's suit seeking to be recognised as the sole surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba has been dismissed, leaving her family distraught

Even though the court held that Serwaa was the first wife and Odo Broni was the second, the former's family wept over the judgement

In videos from the court premises, the family, including a woman who describes herself as Serwaa's mother broke down in uncontrollable tears

Some members of the family of Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, have been left distraught after their relatives case before the Kumasi High Court was struck out.

The Kumasi High Court, on on Friday, November 28, 2025, declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of late highlife legend as she had sought.

Kumasi High Court rules in Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni court case/ Photo source: @mbawumia

Source: Facebook

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to a Citi FM report, the judge was not convinced by marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to have her claims of marrying under the ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni, known in private life as Priscilla Ofori, be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa's family cry over judgement

Following the court's determination, some family members of Akosua Serwaa who were at the court premise was broke down in tears.

In a video shared on Instagram, two women, one of whom described herself as Akosua Serwaa's mother, were spotted wailing while leaving the court premises.

Attempts by bloggers and media personalities to get them to talk were rejected forcefully by the ladies.

Akosua Serwaa's family weep in court after judgement on November 28, 2025. Photo source: @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

"Lumba, may God bless you...let nobody bring anything into my face," she said while shoving off the media personalities.

Earlier, the 'mother of Akosua Serwaa' had been spotted standing and sobbing as another lady consoled her.

The consoling lady urged her not to speak to the media personalities around.

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's family's court weeping

The videos of Akosua Serwaa's family emotional reaction in court have triggered mixed reactions. While some empathised with them, other trolled them.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

afia._bema said:

"Honourable wa we 😂😂😂😂😂."

__ewura_mah_ohemaa said:

"If am Akosua Serena I will leave all this brouhaha because the man talking about even neglected you and the children for years what again , we should all take lessons from this. We are all human and certain things don’t will never change with some men."

gh_bhoy said:

"Nti lumba paa will he be happy if he sees all these brouhaha."

tastebuds.eatery said:

"I like how she’s been calm throughout the process …may she find peace a lesson for everyone women ensure a takes you through the due process legally."

jjoe_kelly said:

"Buh lowkey the legal wife hasn't lost oo... They sent the case to court because she was neglected by The family head in the initial funeral arrangements. It's this team legal wives and sidechicks things making it look like it's win or loose. At the end of the day the right thing has been done."

Daddy Lumba's family votes: Akosua Serwaa wins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family had selected Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

She reportedly won overwhelmingly over Odo Broni after the family put the matter to a vote during a meeting.

The vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni followed weeks of an impasse, which landed at the Manyhia Palace.

Source: YEN.com.gh