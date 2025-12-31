Twum Barimah has fixed his badly damaged Rolls-Royce Cullinan months after it was involved in a road crash

Renowned Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barimah has restored his Rolls-Royce Cullinan several months after it sustained significant damage in a road accident on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

In January 2025, Twum Barimah, who amassed his vast wealth as a significant investor in the diamond and gold sector in Akwatia, made national headlines after unveiling a new customised Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth over $400K in his hometown.

Videos showed the businessman parking the luxurious vehicle parked by the roadside with the youth in his community rushing to see the new car and the unique features in its interior.

Twum Barimah's Rolls-Royce Cullinan involved in accident

Twum Barimah's Rolls-Royce Cullinan was involved in an accident on Thursday, January 23, 2025, and suffered severe damage after it skidded off the road and veered into a metallic pole in a bush by the side of the road.

Reports indicated that the Akwatia-based gold dealer was not in the car when the unfortunate accident happened.

According to some eyewitness accounts, Twum Barimah's driver, who was allegedly drunk, was driving the Rolls Royce en route to pick up the business mogul when the accident happened.

The driver reportedly escaped the accident unhurt but was admitted to a local medical facility for an evaluation.

The X video of Twum Barimah's badly damaged Rolls Royce Cullinan from the accident scene is below:

Twum Barimah restores damaged Rolls-Royce Cullinan

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, Twum Barimah's young brother Philip Aguzey took to his official TikTok page to show the current state of the business mogul's Rolls-Royce Cullinan after it was fully restored by some mechanics.

A video showed the Akwatia-based businessman looking new without any damage and with fresh custom paint jobs like it used to be before the accident.

Another video shared by TikToker Aquasi Abrantie also showed the interior of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan with new advanced features.

Twum Barimah was later seen cruising in the fully restored luxury vehicle with a Masonry body kit at his huge residence after it was returned from abroad.

The TikTok videos of Twum Barimah's fully restored Rolls-Royce Cullinan months after its accident are below:

Twum Barimah's fully restored Rolls-Royce stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Qhuojhoe Saga commented:

"Fantastic news for Akwatia! 🙌😍😍 See you at the car show."

MBS_Wadieh said:

"I am so happy for him. I think he should let this car be in his family forever."

Eldina B wrote:

"Money na water woni sika aa wu 😅."

Twum Barimah purchases new Lamborghini Aventador

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twum Barimah purchased a new Lamborghini Aventador S roadster, worth over $500k.

In a video, the business mogul was spotted driving his new vehicle with an associate through the streets of Akwatia.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Twum Barimah for purchasing the new luxurious vehicle.

