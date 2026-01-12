Hanna Korkor Addo, wife of gospel singer Minister Nii Addo, was laid to rest in a solemn three-day funeral ceremony in La, after her death in September 2025

The funeral, held between January 9 and 11 at La Nazareth church, was attended by family, friends, and loved ones as Minister Nii Addo paid tribute to his late wife

Korkor Addo was widely remembered for appearing on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime to speak about struggling to conceive for 15 years after marriage

The wife of popular Ghanaian gospel singer Minister Nii Addo, Hanna Korkor Addo, was buried in a solemn ceremony in La on January 11, 2026.

Mrs Korkor Addo passed away on September 2, 2025, in the United States of America.

According to a close friend, Lin Osei, she was suddenly taken ill and passed away, leaving behind a young child.

Hanna Korkor Addo goes home

The burial and final funeral rites of Hanna Korkor Addo were held between January 9 and 11 at La, Accra.

The three-day event began with her wake, which took place on January 9 at the La Nazareth Church.

On Saturday, January 10, her laying in state/viewing was held at the same venue between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Her interment occurred at the Osu Cemetery, before her final funeral rites were held on 11th January, at the Nazareth church.

The solemn event was attended by family, friends, and loved ones.

Minister Nii Addo paid tribute to his dearly departed wife, who leaves behind their young child.

Korkor Addo shares fertility journey with McBrown

Before her death, Hanna Korkor Addo rose to national prominence after opening up about her battle to conceive a child with her husband after fifteen years of marriage.

During a viral appearance on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime show, she said that she had been married for over 15 years before she and her husband welcomed a child.

She said after their marriage, she and her husband decided to wait for two years before having children.

However, when the time came for them to try, she could not conceive.

Mrs Korkor Addo said they tried several doctors and hospitals to try and find out the cause of their issues.

She said she was eventually diagnosed with a fibroid and had to undergo procedures to have it removed.

Finally, Korkor Addo said she conceived, evoking emotions among those in the studio and Ghanaians across the country watching the program.

Naser Toure Mahama goes home

