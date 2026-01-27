Charlyn Fosuh spoke publicly after withdrawing from her mother, Akosua Serwaa’s, application for letters of administration over Daddy Lumba’s estate

In a TikTok livestream, she dismissed claims that she had sued her mother or Lawyer William Kusi, explaining that the children preferred the matter to be resolved amicably

Her withdrawal from the case represented the latest development in the prolonged legal tensions that have consumed the family of the late highlife legend since his passing

Akosua Serwaa’s daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, has spoken out to clear the air after she withdrew from her mother’s application to be granted letters of administration to her late father’s estate.

Charlyn Fosuh breaks her silence after formally withdrawing from her mother, Akosua Serwaa's bid to be granted control of Daddy Lumba's estate. Image credit: DaddyLumba, DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court after his death seeking a declaration that she was the late singer’s sole legal wife.

According to her application, she married the musician traditionally in Bomso, Kumasi, in 1991 and under German ordinance law in 2004.

Akosua Serwaa argued that due to their civil marriage, whatever marriage the late singer’s second wife, Odo Broni, claimed to have entered into was illegitimate.

On November 29, the Kumasi High Court threw out Akosua Serwaa’s application, ruling that she had failed to provide a valid German marriage certificate to prove her civil union.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur ordered that both women be seen as customary wives of the late highlife great.

Akosua Serwaa files for letters of administration

On January 13, 2026, reports emerged that Akosua Serwaa had filed for letters of administration to be granted control over Daddy Lumba’s estate.

Her filing, submitted by Lawyer William Kusi Esq. of Dominion Chambers, listed the appellants as Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, her eldest daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, and the late singer’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh.

Lawyers for Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, placed a freeze on proceedings as they filed for a caveat to the case.

On January 26, Charlyn Fosuh formally asked the court to withdraw from the case, claiming she was not consulted before being listed as an appellant.

The judge granted her request and subsequently struck out Akosua Serwaa’s application.

Below is a TikTok video of Charlyn Fosuh’s lawyer speaking after the hearing.

Charlyn Fosuh addresses withdrawal from estate filing

In a TikTok Livestream shared late on January 26, Charlyn Fosuh addressed rumours that had sprung up about her since the news broke that she withdrew from her mother’s case.

She said it was untrue to state that she had sued her mother or Lawyer Kusi, but she simply wanted to be taken off the case.

Charlyn said the children preferred that the issues be settled out of court and that if not so, then Calvyn should be their representative and not her.

The TikTok video of Charlyn Fosuh speaking is below.

Akosua Serwaa gifts Kenpong's domestic workers cash as she prepares to depart from Accra to Germany. Image credit: Waskymedia, PaxwordMedia+, SumsumPolice

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa gifts Kenpong’s workers dollars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa gifted workers of businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) dollars before leaving his home.

The first wife of Daddy Lumba resided in the wealthy millionaire’s home and expressed her gratitude to the workers for taking good care of her.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh