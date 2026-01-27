Baba Jamal has broken his silence for the first time on the ongoing legal feud between Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni

In a viral video, he explained why his law firm, Baba Jamal and Associates, was blameless in the outcome of the legal wranglings

His comments came after supporters for Akosua Serwaa, Team Legal Wives, attacked him personally over his firm representing Odo Broni's interests

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Baba Jamal has stirred social media reactions after opening up on the legal battle between Daddy Lumba’s wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.

Baba Jamal opens up on the feud between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @/@hon..baba.jamal, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, sparked a legal feud between his two surviving spouses.

Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court to be declared as the late legend’s sole legal spouse, but her application was struck out by the court.

Below is a Facebook post with details of the High Court ruling against Akosua Serwaa.

Baba Jamal addresses Daddy Lumba’s wives feud

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Plug24 News on January 27, 2026, Baba Jamal spoke about the ongoing feud.

The veteran legal practitioner’s law firm, Baba Jamal and Associates, has represented Odo Broni and family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu throughout the proceedings, which has led to him being criticised by Akosua Serwaa’s vocal fan base, known as Team Legal Wives.

Addressing the criticism, Baba Jamal said he has no ties to the case since he is not the lawyer handling the matter.

He stated that the law firm belonging to him does not mean he personally handles all cases and brushed aside the critiques as ill-informed.

“Team Legal Wives, let me tell you, even though it's my law firm, I am not the lawyer on the case. I never attended even one hearing. I don't have anything against Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni. My law firm only provided legal services to the family, and that's what we did,” he said.

Baba Jamal further debunked claims that his lawyers were instigating the conflict for their personal benefit, explaining that lawyers only do what their clients instruct them to do.

"You have your lawyers, we also have your lawyers, and ours dealt with the matter. Lawyers only do what our clients instruct, we don't have any say in advising them, we only do what they want," he said.

Baba Jamal concluded by asking Team Legal Wives to stop coming after him personally because he has nothing to do with the case.

The TiKTok video of Baba Jamal speaking is below.

Charlyn Fosuh speaks out after withdrawing from Akosua Serwaa's legal filing seeking control of Daddy Lumba's estate. Image credit: DaddyLumba, DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Charlyn Fosuh addresses Akosua Serwaa’s legal case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, broke her silence after withdrawing from her mother’s legal case to be granted control of her father’s estate.

Lawyers representing Charlyn requested that her name be removed as a co-applicant for Akosua Serwaa’s application for letters of administration at the Kumasi High Court on January 26, 2026.

In a TikTok live stream after the news went viral, Charlyn explained her decision, noting that she and the other children wanted an amicable resolution to the family drama and not a legal one.

Source: YEN.com.gh