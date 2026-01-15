The Accra High Court struck out a lawsuit filed by Ernestina Fosuh and other members of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family against family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

The case, filed in December 2025, sought to halt Daddy Lumba’s funeral and accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining relatives and withdrawing funds without consent

The dismissal marked another legal win for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, who have repeatedly prevailed in court disputes following the highlife legend’s death

The Accra High Court has struck out a case filed by Ernestina Fosuh and other members of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family against his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

On December 5, 2025, the immediate family of the late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, filed a lawsuit against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Transitions Funeral Home, and CAL Bank.

The plaintiffs, including Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi, filed the lawsuit to halt the planning of the late music legend’s funeral.

They accused the family head, popularly known on social media as Abusuapanin Tupac, of ignoring them and withdrawing money from a memorial account without permission.

In an application for an interlocutory injunction to stop the funeral, scheduled for December 13, the family said they had been sidelined from their relative’s funeral preparations.

On December 12, the Accra High Court initially granted the application, then later asked the plaintiffs to provide a GH₵2million guarantee in two hours.

After they failed to raise the amount, the judge lifted the injunction, allowing the funeral to proceed, but adjourned the case to January 15, 2026, for the adjudication of other issues.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu secures victory

On January 15, 2026, the case was formally thrown out after the plaintiffs failed to show up in court.

Lawyers for the Lumba family spoke after the hearing at the Accra High Court and said they requested that the case be thrown out, which the trial judge granted.

The ruling represented another legal victory for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, who have consistently come out on top in the legal wranglings that have been ongoing since the death of Daddy Lumba.

