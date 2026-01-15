Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Secures Another Victory Against Ernestina Fosuh at Accra High Court
- The Accra High Court struck out a lawsuit filed by Ernestina Fosuh and other members of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family against family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu
- The case, filed in December 2025, sought to halt Daddy Lumba’s funeral and accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining relatives and withdrawing funds without consent
- The dismissal marked another legal win for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, who have repeatedly prevailed in court disputes following the highlife legend’s death
The Accra High Court has struck out a case filed by Ernestina Fosuh and other members of Daddy Lumba’s maternal family against his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
On December 5, 2025, the immediate family of the late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, filed a lawsuit against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Transitions Funeral Home, and CAL Bank.
The plaintiffs, including Obaapanin Afia Adomah, Robert Gyamfi (Wofa Yaw Poku), Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi, filed the lawsuit to halt the planning of the late music legend’s funeral.
They accused the family head, popularly known on social media as Abusuapanin Tupac, of ignoring them and withdrawing money from a memorial account without permission.
In an application for an interlocutory injunction to stop the funeral, scheduled for December 13, the family said they had been sidelined from their relative’s funeral preparations.
On December 12, the Accra High Court initially granted the application, then later asked the plaintiffs to provide a GH₵2million guarantee in two hours.
After they failed to raise the amount, the judge lifted the injunction, allowing the funeral to proceed, but adjourned the case to January 15, 2026, for the adjudication of other issues.
Below is a Facebook post with details of the lawsuit.
Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu secures victory
On January 15, 2026, the case was formally thrown out after the plaintiffs failed to show up in court.
Lawyers for the Lumba family spoke after the hearing at the Accra High Court and said they requested that the case be thrown out, which the trial judge granted.
The ruling represented another legal victory for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni, who have consistently come out on top in the legal wranglings that have been ongoing since the death of Daddy Lumba.
The TikTok video of Abusuapanin’s lawyers speaking after the latest court appearance is below.
Reactions to Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's legal victory
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Abusuapanin Tupac securing another legal victory against Ernestina Fosuh.
OPEMSOƆ NANA KORANKYE said:
"That's why Odo Broni's followers never insult, because she has good lawyers."
Eventuallyandforever wrote:
"We want the properties, we want all, not some. Mama Shee and Papa Shee, we need all the properties🤣🤣🤣."
Adom Ruth 💞 commented:
"DL, may you continue to rest in peace and protect your wife, Odo Broni."
Parkoso chief demands Lumba's body from Abusuapanin
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Parkoso chief demanded Daddy Lumba's body from Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
The chief made the call after a visit from Akosua Serwaa to the ruler's palace, located at Parkoso, the hometown of the late highlife icon.
