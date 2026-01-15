Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, in a video she shared on Instagram, looked gorgeous as she showed off her new look

In a video, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter filmed herself chilling while promoting her business venture in an office

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired how fine Caryn Agyeman Prempeh looked

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, affectionately known by her stool name, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has courted attention following her latest public appearance.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter Caryn Agyeman Prempeh shows off her new look.

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the founder of the CERVIVA Ghana Foundation took to her official Instagram page to advertise her Ohemaa Washing Powder products.

She also announced a marketing promotion for all retailers interested in purchasing her detergents in bulk for their personal businesses.

Caryn Agyeman Prempeh shows off new look

In a video she shared, Caryn looked gorgeous with her skin glowing as she showed off her new makeover as she jammed to award-winning Ghanaian singer King Paluta's 2025 song, Wor Me, featuring highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena.

Otumfuo's daughter wore a classy white dress with a necklace and earrings and appeared to be sitting inside one of her business offices

Caryn continously brushed her hair with her hand before drinking from a cup while filming herself promoting her business.

Footage of Otumfuo's daughter showing off her new look garnered praise from many Ghanaians, including famous actress Selassie Ibrahim.

The Instagram video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, showing off her new look is below:

Caryn Prempeh attends event with her daughter

Caryn Prempeh attended the Rhythms on Da Runway event with her young daughter at the Christianborg (Osu) Castle in Accra on December 6, 2025.

In a video, the medical practitioner held her daughter’s hand as they descended the stairs during their arrival at the fashion event.

The princess wore an all-black two-piece outfit paired with a wine-coloured bag and other accessories.

Otumfuo's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, attends a public event with her daughter.

Source: Instagram

She smiled and interacted with a few people she met, including bloggers and photographers.

One blogger briefly engaged the little girl, asking how she was doing, and the girl responded that she was fine.

Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh’s daughter wore trousers and a top. She had a hairband on and carried a handbag to complete her simple yet classy look.

The Instagram video of Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh with her daughter at the Rhythms on Da Runway event is below:

Reactions to Caryn showing off new look

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tinanewsgh commented:

"The most gorgeous princess ever."

Gabriel.mauricio.3591 said:

"Looking awesomely beautiful my friend ❤️."

Larrisatwiyeboah wrote:

"Fine like wine. Wei nyinaaaa Asante akade3."

Obaa21 commented:

"Happy new year, baby girl."

Caryn Prempeh sponsors cancer survivor's UK trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caryn Prempeh sponsored a cancer survivor's trip to the UK following their encounter at the Seats of Strength programme, held at the Alisa Hotel on October 19, 2025.

In a video, Otumfuo's daughter presented the gift to the young woman who broke down in tears while on stage with her and Sandra Ankobiah.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to applaud Caryn Agyeman Prempeh for her generous gesture towards the cancer survivor.

