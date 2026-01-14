Kumawood actor Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba resurfaced in public for the first time after his long hiatus from the movie industry

In a viral photo on social media, the veteran movie star and filmmaker showed off his physical makeover, years after relocating to the US

Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba's latest public appearance has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Kumawood actor Reverend Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman, popularly known as Bohyeba, has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

Veteran Kumawood actor Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba resurfaces and shows off his new look in the US. Photo source: Bossman Ohene Boadi Bohyeba

Source: Facebook

Bohyeba, prominent in the local Ghanaian film industry from the 2000s to the 2010s, has been inactive in the film industry for almost a decade after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

Bohyeba flaunts massive transformation after resurfacing

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Bohyeba took to his official Facebook page to share a photo of himself in the US.

In the photo, the veteran Kumawood actor looked handsome in his turtleneck sweater with a suit combination as he flashed a bright smile for the camera.

Bohyeba, who is also an ordained man of God, complemented his outfit with a luxury Michael Kors designer belt and a smartwatch.

The actor also showed off his massive transformation, as he looked different from his usual appearance from his days in the Ghanaian film industry.

Bohyeba accompanied his photo with a motivational message for his followers, stating:

"Sometimes *those who crown Kings don't look like kings* and may never become kings, but they can help you wear the crown and become a king. So value everyone you meet on your way because that person might be the one to wear you the crown!"

Bohyeba's rare public appearance after his relocation to the US many years ago ignited positive reactions from the actor's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of his social media post.

The Facebook photo of Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba flaunting his physical transformation is below:

Who is Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba?

Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba is a veteran Kumawood actor who gained recognition for starring in popular films with stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Akrobeto, Bill Asamoah, Kyeiwaa, Bernard Aduse-Poku, Samuel Ofori, Portia Asare Boateng, Emelia Brobbey, and others.

He was also a film producer, director, and radio show presenter, notably for hosting the drive-time show at the Kumasi-based broadcast station, Zuria FM. He was also best known for his role in the popular TV series, Abrabo Mu Nsem.

In 2015, the actor graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a Master of Science (Msc) in Industrial Mathematics at a graduation ceremony on their campus in Kumasi.

Former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu sadly passes away after a reported battle with illness on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Photo source: @kaakyirebadankwaah35

Source: TikTok

He is also an alumnus of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) in Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

Bohyeba later ventured into the evangelical field and was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the College of Bishops and Apostles Worldwide (USA) in March 2017.

He received the special accolade at an event held at the Father's Love Chapel in Kumasi by the Global Missionary Clergy Council, a few years before he relocated to the US.

Bohyeba's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

John Kwaku Obeng Jnr commented:

"The Apostle of God."

Regina Obiri Yeboah wrote:

"Wow, this is my brother."

Vivian Abena Godsveryown said:

"My handsome Papa."

Former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu died at 47 from some health problems on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The news of the former movie star's death was confirmed by his relative, who also shared his obituary poster with details of his one-week observation event.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the late Alex Bonsu following his untimely passing.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh