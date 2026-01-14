Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba: Kumawood Actor Resurfaces, Shows Massive Transformation in US
- Kumawood actor Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba resurfaced in public for the first time after his long hiatus from the movie industry
- In a viral photo on social media, the veteran movie star and filmmaker showed off his physical makeover, years after relocating to the US
- Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba's latest public appearance has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media
Veteran Kumawood actor Reverend Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman, popularly known as Bohyeba, has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.
Bohyeba, prominent in the local Ghanaian film industry from the 2000s to the 2010s, has been inactive in the film industry for almost a decade after relocating abroad for greener pastures.
Bohyeba flaunts massive transformation after resurfacing
On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Bohyeba took to his official Facebook page to share a photo of himself in the US.
In the photo, the veteran Kumawood actor looked handsome in his turtleneck sweater with a suit combination as he flashed a bright smile for the camera.
Bohyeba, who is also an ordained man of God, complemented his outfit with a luxury Michael Kors designer belt and a smartwatch.
The actor also showed off his massive transformation, as he looked different from his usual appearance from his days in the Ghanaian film industry.
Bohyeba accompanied his photo with a motivational message for his followers, stating:
"Sometimes *those who crown Kings don't look like kings* and may never become kings, but they can help you wear the crown and become a king. So value everyone you meet on your way because that person might be the one to wear you the crown!"
Bohyeba's rare public appearance after his relocation to the US many years ago ignited positive reactions from the actor's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of his social media post.
The Facebook photo of Fred Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba flaunting his physical transformation is below:
Who is Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba?
Ohene Boadi Bossman Bohyeba is a veteran Kumawood actor who gained recognition for starring in popular films with stars like Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Akrobeto, Bill Asamoah, Kyeiwaa, Bernard Aduse-Poku, Samuel Ofori, Portia Asare Boateng, Emelia Brobbey, and others.
He was also a film producer, director, and radio show presenter, notably for hosting the drive-time show at the Kumasi-based broadcast station, Zuria FM. He was also best known for his role in the popular TV series, Abrabo Mu Nsem.
In 2015, the actor graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a Master of Science (Msc) in Industrial Mathematics at a graduation ceremony on their campus in Kumasi.
He is also an alumnus of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) in Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.
Bohyeba later ventured into the evangelical field and was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the College of Bishops and Apostles Worldwide (USA) in March 2017.
He received the special accolade at an event held at the Father's Love Chapel in Kumasi by the Global Missionary Clergy Council, a few years before he relocated to the US.
Bohyeba's public appearance stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
John Kwaku Obeng Jnr commented:
"The Apostle of God."
Regina Obiri Yeboah wrote:
"Wow, this is my brother."
Vivian Abena Godsveryown said:
"My handsome Papa."
