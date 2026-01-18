Prophet Opambour's wife, Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom, recently went to church driving an unregistered Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

A video shows two men kneeling before her as she arrives and gets out of the car to walk into the church auditorium

After seeing the clip, social media users have shared mixed reactions, with some condemning the moments as inappropriate

Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom, the wife of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre founder Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom a.k.a. Opambour, has popped up in the trends.

Her latest appearance is a video of a recent arrival at her husband's church to attend service. It shows her interactions with some church workers and members.

Prophet Opambour's wife, Mavis Adarkwa Yiadom, gets reverence from two men in church. Photo source: @opambouwaa.mavis, @razakghanaofficial

Source: Instagram

Opambour's wife drives fresh Toyota Land Cruiser

In the video sighted on Instagram, Mrs Adarkwa Yiadom is spotted driving a silver-coloured Toyota Land Cruiser, which is yet to be registered.

After parking the car, she got out and handed over the car key to a young lady behind her. Clad in a green dress matched with a red hat, she walked majestically into the church auditorium.

Her appearance gingered the congregation as many clapped for and cheered her on to show their admiration.

Men kneel before Opambour's wife in church

Prior to her entering the church, there was a moment when two men showed so much reverence to her.

The two, who look like workers in the church, stood at the car waiting for Mrs Adarkwa Yiadom to park her Land Cruiser.

Immediately she got down, the men went down on their knees before her. She interacted with them before moving towards the church hall. The two followed with full smiles as the church members hailed her.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The video, YEN.com.gh understands, was recorded when President John Dramani Mahama and some National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs visited Opambour's church in Kumasi.

Opambour is one of the 'men of God' who predicted Mahama's victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions after men kneel for Opambour's wife

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some people wished they could be rich, many others wondered if kneeling before Opambour's wife was necessary.

kwame_oboadie was inspired to chase more money:

"I will never stop chasing money."

nobledarko1995 asked if the two were married:

"So these guys have wives and they respect their wives?"

opulent_sharon would not allow her husband to do such:

"And my husband will kneel down for another woman like this ? 😂😂😂😂"

ato_cliff blamed it on poverty:

"Poverty can lead others to worship fellow human beings. 🤔"

eddieparkerd12 share similar thoughts:

"See how poverty makes men kneel before a woman."

kwadwo210 said:

"Men kneel for Osofo Maame. Hey, hmmmmmm 😂😂😂😂😂 and grandfathers too hahaha."

doku_thomas wondered if Jesus comes:

"What is that kneeling down for Osofo Maame before coming out what are we practising in this country but if Jesus was coming what we can do eiiii."

Opambour's wife, Mavis Adarkwa-Yiadom, poses in different outfits. Photo source @opambouwaa.mavis

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama welcomed rousingly at Opambour's church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf, the son of President John Mahama, had also joined his father at Opambour's church.

A video that surfaced on social media showed Sharaf receiving a rousing welcome from members of the congregation.

Many people admired the love shown to Sharaf while others said he would be a Member of Parliament one day.,

Source: YEN.com.gh