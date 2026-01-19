Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kumasi-Based Comedian Ama Yeboah Asks to Speak Twi During an English Chat With Serwaa Amihere

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Kumasi-based comedian Ama Yeboah caught Serwaa Amihere off guard when she asked to speak Twi during their English conversation
  • She went on to share a deep personal struggle that nearly held her back from pursuing comedy and content creation
  • Ama Yeboah also hinted at a very modest starting point that later shaped her journey to becoming a known online creator

Popular Kumasi-based content creator and comedienne Ama Yeboah has shared a simple but touching story about how her journey into content creation began, during a recent visit from broadcaster and lawyer Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa Amihere, Kumasi, Ama Yeboah, Ghana, Accra, TikTok.
Ama Yeboah switches to Twi mid English conversation with Serwaa Amihere. Image credit:GISTS ONLINE
Source: TikTok

Serwaa Amihere visited Ama Yeboah and her family in Kumasi to donate some goodies and also spend time with them.

The visit was very calm and friendly, not stiff at all. It felt more like a sister visiting family than anything formal.

While chatting, Serwaa asked Ama Yeboah a very honest question.

Ama Yeboah admitted she was shy

She asked if she was shy. Ama Yeboah smiled and quickly admitted that yes, she is very shy.

Serwaa then followed up with another question, asking how someone who is that shy managed to start content creation and comedy.

At that point, Ama Yeboah laughed loudly, almost as if she had been caught off guard.

She then asked, “Menka Twi?” meaning “Can I speak Twi?” Serwaa replied without hesitation, “Ka Twi,” telling her to go ahead and speak Twi.

Ama Yeboah shared her comedienne journey

Explaining herself in Twi, Ama Yeboah said she had always loved comedy and entertaining people.

Making others laugh was something she enjoyed naturally. The problem was her shyness. She said she used to overthink a lot.

She worried that if a video went viral and she met someone in town who recognised her, she would not know how to talk or respond.

That fear almost stopped her completely. But at some point, she felt she was wasting her talent.

She said she kept telling herself that if she did not try, she would never know how far she could go.

That was when she decided to start, even though she was scared.

She began creating content with a Huawei phone, using whatever she had. Later on, she was able to switch to an iPhone XR.

Ama Yeboah said everything she has achieved so far is by God’s grace.

Watch the TikTok video below:

From being shy and afraid to becoming a well-known face online, she believes her journey shows that you do not have to be loud to succeed. Sometimes, you just have to start.

Ama Yeboah, yen entertainment, yen 2025 awards, youtuber, content creator, Ghana, yen entertainment award
Ama Yeboah wins the best comedian at the YEN 2025 Awards. Photo credit: @amayeboah52/Instagram
Source: TikTok

Ama Yeboah won Best Comedian at YEA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Ama Yeboah has achieved an enviable feat at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. This comes after she was named the Best Comedian at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

She picked up the award for Best Comedian, beating other heavyweights in the category, such as Asafo Powers, Ben South, and Comeddybwoy to the award.

The YEN Entertainment Awards, now in its fourth edition, recognises and acknowledges outstanding talent across entertainment and digital media.

Source: YEN.com.gh

