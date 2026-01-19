Kumasi-based comedian Ama Yeboah caught Serwaa Amihere off guard when she asked to speak Twi during their English conversation

She went on to share a deep personal struggle that nearly held her back from pursuing comedy and content creation

Ama Yeboah also hinted at a very modest starting point that later shaped her journey to becoming a known online creator

Popular Kumasi-based content creator and comedienne Ama Yeboah has shared a simple but touching story about how her journey into content creation began, during a recent visit from broadcaster and lawyer Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa Amihere visited Ama Yeboah and her family in Kumasi to donate some goodies and also spend time with them.

The visit was very calm and friendly, not stiff at all. It felt more like a sister visiting family than anything formal.

While chatting, Serwaa asked Ama Yeboah a very honest question.

Ama Yeboah admitted she was shy

She asked if she was shy. Ama Yeboah smiled and quickly admitted that yes, she is very shy.

Serwaa then followed up with another question, asking how someone who is that shy managed to start content creation and comedy.

At that point, Ama Yeboah laughed loudly, almost as if she had been caught off guard.

She then asked, “Menka Twi?” meaning “Can I speak Twi?” Serwaa replied without hesitation, “Ka Twi,” telling her to go ahead and speak Twi.

Ama Yeboah shared her comedienne journey

Explaining herself in Twi, Ama Yeboah said she had always loved comedy and entertaining people.

Making others laugh was something she enjoyed naturally. The problem was her shyness. She said she used to overthink a lot.

She worried that if a video went viral and she met someone in town who recognised her, she would not know how to talk or respond.

That fear almost stopped her completely. But at some point, she felt she was wasting her talent.

She said she kept telling herself that if she did not try, she would never know how far she could go.

That was when she decided to start, even though she was scared.

She began creating content with a Huawei phone, using whatever she had. Later on, she was able to switch to an iPhone XR.

Ama Yeboah said everything she has achieved so far is by God’s grace.

From being shy and afraid to becoming a well-known face online, she believes her journey shows that you do not have to be loud to succeed. Sometimes, you just have to start.

Source: YEN.com.gh