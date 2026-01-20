Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta, mother of Petroleum Commission CEO Emefea Hardcastle has passed away

Dr Lawrencia Abena Wurah announced the news of the late Flair Catering founder's death on Monday, January 19, 2026

The news of Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta's death has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians on social media

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission, Emefea Hardcastle, has lost her mother, Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta.

The death of Emefea's mother was announced on Facebook by Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) board member and Road Maintenance Trust Fund appointee Dr Lawrencia Abena Wurah on Monday, January 19, 2026.

In an emotional post, she extended her condolences to Emefea Hardcastle and her family as they grieved over the loss of the late Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta.

She wrote:

"May the good Lord comfort you and the entire family during this painful time. We mourn with those who mourn, and our hearts are with you."

"My lovely Aunty Emeafa Hardcastle Abla Baëta, I am deeply sorry for the loss of your dear mum. May God grant her eternal rest and give you strength, peace, and comfort. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Grandma, rest peacefully."

What happened to Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta?

In a funeral announcement poster that accompanied her message, the family of the late Amesika noted that she passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The circumstances surrounding her death remains unknown.

The deceased's family also directed all well-wishers and sympathisers, who wanted to commiserate with them, to her residence at HSE No.15 BROZ TITO Avenue, Cantonments.

The late entrepreneur's family noted that they will receive condolences from mourners at the residence on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at specific times.

They added that the funeral arrangements will be announced later for the public.

The late Amesika Barbara Baeta was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Flair Catering, a cooking and culinary school in Accra.

The Facebook post announcing the late Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta's death is below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Emeafa Hardcastle

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users who sympathised with Emeafa Hardcastle after news of her mother Amesika Barbara Rose Baeta's untimely death emerged below:

Nana Kwesi Suave Acquaye commented:

"Auntie Flair, ohh this is sad. God comfort the family. @Emefa Hardcastle May God comfort you in this trying time."

Josephine Azu wrote:

"May her soul rest peacefully in the bosom of her creator. My condolences to the family. It is well."

Alhassan Mohammed Amin commented:

"Aww, my condolences Maa Abla Pasta to you and the family."

Margaret Herman

"Aww, wow. This lady popped into my mind a few weeks ago. Barbara Baeta of Flair Catering!! Ohhh!! Hmm. May you continue in your new assignment."

Lauretta Korkor Asante's mother dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lauretta Korkor Asante's mother died on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin announced the death of Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a cousin of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, on social media.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to offer their condolences to Lauretta Korkor Asante and her brother, Asante Bediatuo, following their mother's demise.

