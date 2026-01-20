Blakk Rasta has publicly spoken for the first time after Shatta Wale took legal action against her for alleged defamation

In a video, the media personality raised questions surrounding the writ of summons rearding the musician's lawsuit

Blakk Rasta also addressed the accusations levelled against him by Shatta Wale and his lawyers in the defamation lawsuit

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has broken her silence after Shatta Wale's lawsuit against him.

Blakk Rasta speaks after Shatta Wale filed a GH₵100 Million defamation lawsuit against him on Monday, January 19, 2026. Photo source: Blakk Rasta, Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

On Monday, January 19, 2026, news emerged that Shatta Wale had sued Blakk Rasta for GH₵100 million over alleged defamation.

In a writ of summons filed by the dancehall musician's lawyers at the Robert Smith Law Group on January 8, 2026, the radio presenter is accused of making some allegations against their client.

According to Shatta Wale and his legal team, Blakk Rasta described him as a fraudster who associated himself with known fraudsters and allowed them to transfer proceeds from their crimes through his bank accounts.

They argued that the 3FM presenter's statements were false, malicious, and intended to scandalise and ridicule the SM boss.

The lawsuit also seeks several reliefs from the High Court in favour of Shatta Wale.

The musician and his legal team sought the court to declare that the statements were defamatory and a permanent order for Blakk Rasta to delete the video, an injunction against further such publications.

Shatta Wale and his lawyers are also seeking a mandated full-page apology in the Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, and Graphic ShowBiz newspapers.

The press statement confirming Shatta Wale's lawsuit against Blakk Rasta as posted on Facebook is below:

Blakk Rasta responds to Shatta Wale's lawsuit

In response to Shatta Wale's lawsuit on his Black Pot show on Monday, January 19, 2026, Blakk Rasta noted that he received the news of the legal action against him from close associates.

He noted that he and his legal team had not received the writ of summons from the court bailiff since the SM boss filed the defamation suit against him.

Blakk Rasta noted that he was ready for the court battle and urged Shatta Wale and his lawyers to serve him with the writ.

He expressed that he has deep respect and admiration for Shatta Wale, particularly for choosing the legal route to resolve the matter.

Blakk Rasta acknowledged that the Street Crown hitmaker could have taken a more confrontational approach but instead opted for a more formal and respectful process.

He downplayed the likelihood of Shatta Wale getting the damages being sought, insisting that the GH₵100 million was not realistic.

The 3FM radio show host argued that his comments merely echoed past public statements from the SM boss about himself.

Blakk Rasta also maintained that Shatta Wale had openly referred to himself using controversial labels and that he had simply amplified the claims rather than making accusations against him.

The TikTok video of Blakk Rasta responding to Shatta Wale's GH₵100 million defamation lawsuit is below:

What happened between Shatta Wale, Blakk Rasta?

Speaking about Abu Trica's arrest on his Black Pot show, Blakk Rasta made alleged comments about Shatta Wale and referred to him as a 'self-confessed king of fraud.'

The 3FM presenter alleged that the dancehall musician had close ties with Abu Trica and other individuals who had been arrested by the FBI for alleged cybercrime activities.

Shatta Wale sues Blakk Rasta and demands GH₵100 million for allegedly defaming him in a video. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta and Shatta Wale engaged in a heated exchange of words in the media, with the media personality, who is also a musician, challenging the SM boss to a musical contest.

The On God hitmaker, who was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), with his yellow Lamborghini Urus seized in 2025, went on to release a diss song titled Flaunt to slam the radio presenter and other critics who accused him of being involved in alleged financial crimes.

The Facebook video of Blakk Rasta making the allegations against Shatta Wale is below:

Blakk Rasta's response to lawsuit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Publikenemy commented:

"I just love the fact the Black saying Wale won't get such money even if he turns him upside down 😂."

Mabutame1 said:

"You don't hate him and want to see him win, so what's the essence of you saying all this in the media, bro?"

Ugly_sonn remarked:

"This explanation won’t help us. Go and explain to the judge."

Akwasi Aboagye secures injunction against Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwasi Aboagye secured an injunction against Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger in their court case.

In the legal documents, the injunction restrained the two personalities from making public comments about the former Peace FM presenter.

Akwasi Aboagye's injunction against Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh