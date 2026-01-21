Late musician Yaw Sarpong's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, has explained that the relationship between Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa

He opened up about the possible reasons why the late musicians decided to live together

Nana Poku Ashis highlighted the late singers' bond and their professional working relationship in a viral video

The late Ghanaian gospel stars Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa were rumoured to be lovers during the prime of their careers.

Both musicians rose to fame in the 1990s, known for their unique storytelling skills that uplifted spirits and inspired many facing personal struggles.

Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa's relationship explained

Nana Poku Ashis, the late manager of Yaw Sarpong, who passed away on January 20, 2026, has shared insights about the relationship between his former client and Maame Tiwaa. In an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay Media, Ashis spoke candidly about the late gospel stars.

He clarified that the friendship and bond between Maame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong were built on deep admiration, which led fans to speculate that they were romantically involved. However, in the viral interview, he dismissed these claims.

"They were just friends who understood each other very well, and they had been friends for over thirty years. When we talk about someone who understands another person well, then it’s Maame Tiwaa, because she understood Yaw Sarpong really well. They were loyal to the core," he said.

Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa lived together

Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa lived together at one point despite not being married.

He explained that the musicians were very close due to their work, often spending long hours at rehearsals, events, and programs.

"They never dated and they never got married. They just liked and cared for each other because of the work they were doing. They sang together, so anywhere they went, they went together. To the extent that they even lived in the same house,” Ashis said."

How Yaw Sarpong passed away

Legendary gospel musician Yaw Sarpong passed away on January 20, 2026, at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he was receiving medical treatment.

According to Bishop J. Y Adu, he had advised the late singer's family to allow him to stay at his residence and take herbal medicine, but they refused.

Yaw Sarpong was a pioneer of Ghanaian gospel music and led the Asomafo Gospel Band, producing timeless classics that earned him immense respect in both the Christian community and the music industry.

His death comes barely a month after the passing of Maame Tiwaa, a key member of the Asomafo group.

Yaw Sarpong's children including Maame Tiwaa's Kids

Yaw Sarpong and his estranged wife, Adwoa Pinamang, are said to have had a total of eleven children.

Just like the late former president Jerry John Rawlings and the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's children, the celebrity kids have managed to stay away from social media.

According to several reports, Yaw Sarpong gave one of his boys the loving nickname "Shatta Wale" due to his fondness for the well-known Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly called Shatta Wale.

Additionally, it has been reported that Maame Tiwaa, his long-time musical collaborator, allegedly had two children.

Yaw Sarpong's wife took him to Auntie Naa's show to discuss their marital issues. Photo credit: @auntienaa.

