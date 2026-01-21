Kwame Sarpong, a son of the legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, has broken his silence following the death of his father on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Yaw Sarpong: Late Gospel Singer's Son Breaks Silence on His Father's Demise

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Before his death, the gospel musician was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Months before his death, Yaw Sarpong, who later moved to Bishop J.Y. Adu's residence at Sokoban Ampeyoo in the Atwima Kwanwoma District, was spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.

Following Maame Tiwaa's death, the Bishop shared that the late gospel singer's family had taken him back home for his recuperation.

Yaw Sarpong's son speaks after father's demise

In an interview with media personality Ola Michael on Peace FM on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Yaw Sarpong's son detailed his father's last moments before his death.

He also explained why he and his family took his father from Bishop J Y Adu's residence after Maame Tiwaa's death.

