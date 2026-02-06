A viral video showed Showboy being taken into a Black Maria truck and transported to the Police Headquarters in Accra

He was reportedly transferred to the Cybercrime Unit after appearing in court and being charged with blackmail and online extortion

Showboy and two associates were remanded into police custody for two weeks as investigations continue.

Another dramatic turn has been added to the ongoing case involving Ghanaian musician Showboy after a video surfaced online showing him being taken from a Black Maria truck and to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures the tense moment Showboy was escorted under heavy police presence.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the afternoon of February 5, shortly after he appeared in court.

The footage has sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing shock at the scene, while others point to the seriousness of the case.

Following his court appearance, Showboy was reportedly transferred to the Cybercrime Unit of the Ghana Police Service to assist with further investigations.

Showboy hit with two serious charges

At the court session earlier that day, he was charged with blackmail and online extortion, allegations that have been at the centre of the unfolding situation.

Showboy was not alone in court. Two other accomplices believed to be closely connected to the case were also arraigned alongside him.

The court is said to have remanded all three suspects into police custody for two weeks, giving investigators more time to continue their work and piece together the facts surrounding the allegations.

Watch the X video below:

The footage of Showboy being moved to police headquarters has intensified public discussion, with opinions sharply divided.

As of the time of reporting, neither Showboy nor his legal team has issued a public response to the charges.

Police authorities have also not released a detailed official statement. Investigations remain ongoing, and all accused persons are presumed innocent until the court determines otherwise.

Showboy spotted in Police custody

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of controversial Ghanaian online personality and musician Sam Kwabena Safo, popularly known as Showboy or Adanko, in police custody emerged following his re-arrest on Tuesday, January 3, 2026.

In a conversation with an officer, the musician claimed to be a mentally unstable individual and requested a psychiatrist for treatment.

He indulged in some unusual antics as he claimed to be in need of urgent treatment to prevent him from making certain outbursts in the police station.

Showboy got into a confrontation with one of the police officers after he took offence at not being properly acknowledged by his stage name.

Showboy was taken to a psychiatric hospital

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian musician Showboy, at a supposed psychiatric hospital, has surfaced online, drawing fresh public attention.

Reports indicated that he was assessed by medical professionals at the facility, and the results of his assessment were leaked.

Focus has since shifted back to the ongoing legal investigations into Showboy's ongoing blackmail case and rumoured arrest.

