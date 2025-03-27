Bishop Daniel Obinim, in a video, spoke after Anas Aremeyaw denied their alleged meeting in a recent press release

The popular pastor took responsibility for mistakenly identifying the alleged masked individual he met as Anas

Bishop Obinim noted that he could not ascertain if he met with the real Anas, as he did not have any evidence

International God's Way Church founder and general overseer Bishop Daniel Obinim has spoken after investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas denied his claims about an alleged secret meeting.

During a recent church service event with his big congregation, the controversial pastor said he was at fault for making his claims about Anas and denied knowing the true identity of the journalist.

Bishop Daniel Obinim noted that he could not ascertain whether he met with the real Anas as he did not have any evidence to back his earlier claims.

The pastor expressed gratitude to God and stated that he was relieved that the alleged Anas impersonator did not use any nefarious means to dupe him of huge sums of money.

Bishop Obinim's remarks come after Anas Aremeyaw Anas, via his investigative organisation, Tiger Eye P.I., issued a press release to refute the former's recent claims about an alleged secret meeting.

The investigative journalist also dismissed claims that he encouraged the pastor to take legal action against the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Obinim's allegations about an alleged Anas meeting

In a recent viral social media video, Bishop Obinim alleged that he was approached by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to join in filing a defamation lawsuit against politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The International God's Way Church founder claimed that the investigative journalist contacted him via another pastor on numerous occasions during his feud with Kennedy Agyapong years ago.

The pastor made the allegations as he reacted to news of Anas Aremeyaw Anas being awarded $18m in damages after a jury in the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, US, determined that he had been defamed by former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Bishop Daniel Obinim also alleged that during the susposed secret meeting, which was not recorded, Anas Aremeyaw Anas removed his mask and revealed his true identity to him.

Obinim added that after several days of deliberation, he decided against pursuing any legal action against Kennedy Agyapong as he found out that they were distant relatives.

Watch the video below:

Bishop Obinim's response to Anas stirs reactions

Bishop Obinim cries at his sister's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim cried at his sister, Madam Gina Obinim's funeral service in Kumasi.

The pastor was in distress after bidding farewell to his sister and was comforted by some associates at the funeral.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to sympathise with Bishop Obinim and express their condolences.

