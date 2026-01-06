Tiger Eye PI has denied claims made by former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi about the Number 12 exposé

The firm clarified that Anas Aremeyaw Anas was not a party in the court case against Nyantakyi and only withdrew after a ruling to testify without a mask

Tiger Eye PI insists the case was dropped due to a flawed prosecutorial decision and not because of lack of evidence

Famed private investigations firm, Tiger Eye PI, has strongly denied the claims made by Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Tiger Eye PI described recent claims made by the former GFA boss as an attempt to "spread misinformation and disinformation" about the Number 12 investigation.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI dismisses Kwesi Nyantakyi's false claims about the Number 12 expose.

"Tiger Eye PI has taken note, once again, of yet another frantic attempt by Mr Nyantakyi to peddle misinformation and disinformation about one of the most consequential investigations in African football history, Number 12," it said.

"It is important to place on record that the CEO of Tiger Eye PI, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, had no case against Mr Nyantakyi in court that he needed to prove. The case before the court was between the Republic of Ghana and Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was being prosecuted for several offences, including fraud. It is, therefore, bizarre, though not unusual, that Mr Nyantakyi continues to misrepresent the matter as 'Anas vs. Nyantakyi'," it added.

The statement was in response to an interview Kwesi Nyantaky granted Joy News in relations to the Number 12 expose.

What did Nyantakyi say about Anas?

Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Kwesi Nyantakyi opened up about the reputational damage he suffered from the Number 12 exposé by the Tiger Eye PI firm.

Nyantakyi claimed the damage to his reputation by the Anas-led investigations was irreparable.

He suggested that he was wronged in the exposé, in which he was caught on camera receiving money from an undercover reporter who posed as a businessman to allegedly leverage his connections with then-president Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The damage is irreparable, but I don’t have anything against him. He should relax. If his conscience is battling with him, it’s between him and God."

The former football chief also denied ever claiming to have the president in his pocket, as portrayed in the Number 12 exposé.

Anas provides more details about Nyantakyi's case

According to the press release, Anas Aremeyaw Anas had offered to testify against Nyantakyi in court after the brutal murder of lead investigator, Ahmed Suale.

However, the Tiger Eye PI statement said Anas declined to testify only after the trial judge ruled that he must testify in camera, but without a mask.

It said testifying without the mask would have exposed Anas to grave danger, given that the murder of Ahmed Suale remains unresolved.

Tiger Eye PI said the case was subsequently withdrawn by the Attorney-General despite overwhelming evidence of fraud, impersonation, and other criminal conduct against Kwesi Nyantakyi.

"Mr Nyantakyi was not acquitted on the merits; the case collapsed solely because of a flawed prosecutorial decision to discontinue proceedings following Anas’ withdrawal," it stated.

Tiger Eye PI further stated that FIFA had found Nyantakyi guilty of misconduct and fined him $500,000, as well as imposing a life ban on the former GFA boss, which was later reduced to ten years.

"This confirms that the decision by the Government of Ghana to drop criminal charges had no justification."

"Mr Nyantakyi filed a defamation and breach-of-privacy suit against Anas but abandoned it. He has instead chosen to litigate in the court of public opinion alongside Kennedy Agyapong. If he is credible, he should return to court."

"We understand Mr Nyantakyi may be seeking to rehabilitate his damaged reputation. However, history cannot be rewritten with lies, distortions, or propaganda."

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses parliamentary bid after failing to win NPP Ejisu primaries.

