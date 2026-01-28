Ghanaian restaurant brand Chickenman has been in the news in recent days, both before and after IShowSpeed’s visit to the country.

Despite having branches on almost every major high street in Ghana, the popular food brand has unexpectedly become a subject of online ridicule.

Chickenman representative trends after giving IShowSpeed jollof during his Ghana trip on January 26, 2026. Photo credit: @1cliff.

Source: Instagram

Chickenman representative presents jollof to IShowSpeed

A representative of Chickenman, whose identity remains unknown, has made headlines after he confidently presented American streamer IShowSpeed with the restaurant’s jollof rice in customised branded bowls.

However, many social media users questioned the decision, arguing that the restaurant had no business representing Ghana’s cuisine on such a global platform.

Others suggested that IShowSpeed should have been served homemade Ghanaian jollof prepared by one of the country’s top chefs and presented in a traditional earthenware pot, garnished with boiled eggs and assorted meats, to truly showcase Ghanaian food culture to the world.

The TikTok video of Chickenman staff presenting IShowSpeed with their best jollof rice is below:

Reactions as Chickenman representative gives IShowSpeed jollof

Some social media users have alleged that the Chickenman Jollof was tasteless, which is why IShowSpeed jumped into it. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mysticalrose 77 commented:

"The big Jollof rice I think he considered the whole gathering."

akosuaish commented:

"Cooking large quantity is tough."

menuveve commented:

"Maybe he doesn't want to promote the food though."

Orbitality99 stated:

"In my opinion, the jollof wasn't bad but he didn't wanted to promote a branded business."

ceeconney stated:

"The jollof self wasn't attractive koraa .as3 gari t)."

Akakpo mawunyo stated:

"Master deir jollof never good that the truth."

NSB Rich Nharget stated:

"So why did he jump into the food ahh."

IShowSpeed sits inside a big bowl of Chickenman jollof at the Independence Square. Photo credit: @chickenman.

Source: TikTok

Highest Eri says IShowSpeed should’ve tried fufu

Ghanaian internet personality Highest Eri has also shared her candid views on IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

She listed several local dishes the American streamer should have sampled during his stay.

According to her, rice dishes are common worldwide, but fufu, a stretchy staple made from cassava or plantain and served with goat light soup, is a uniquely Ghanaian experience.

She added that Chef Abbys could have prepared dishes such as banku with okro soup, boiled yams with fried plantain, or other indigenous meals to introduce IShowSpeed’s over 50,000 fans to authentic Ghanaian cuisine.

The Instagram video is below:

Wode Maya discusses planning IShowSpeed’s Ghana trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian influencer Wode Maya, who shared insights into the planning behind IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

He praised the Ghanaian creatives and companies who worked tirelessly to make the one-day event a success.

Many social media users applauded Wode Maya for his efforts and role in promoting Ghana to a global audience.

Source: YEN.com.gh