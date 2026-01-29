The impact of American streamer IShowSpeed's tour across Africa has been felt worldwide by millions who followed the 21-year-old's trip

A white man commenting on the tour has spoken out about how his eyes have been opened after being reportedly brainwashed by American History

The man's video has triggered massive reactions on social media, especially from citizens of the various African countries that the streamer toured

A white man has broken his silence following IShowSpeed's tour of Africa, communicating how his eyes have been opened after believing the ignorant stereotypes about Africa for a better part of his life.

IShowSpeed tours Africa

In December 2025, IShowSpeed announced his intentions to visit various countries in Africa, building excitement amongst his huge fanbase across the continent.

The American streamer delivered on his promise and landed in Angola on December 29, 2025, to kick-start his 28-day tour across 20 different nations.

IShowSpeed, an American, got to experience firsthand rich cultures and traditions that make African nations great.

He got to enjoy quality meals and interact with teeming populations and learn more about diverse histories, which opened his eyes to a whole new world.

The most exciting part about the tour is that he was warmly embraced in every country he visited. Hundreds turned up to welcome him while millions followed his tour online.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, IShowSpeed brought his event to an end in Namibia, concluding what many have since described as one of the best forays witnessed in modern history.

White man speaks about IShowSpeed's tour

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a white man whose name was not immediately disclosed hailed IShowSpeed's tour, saying it had served a higher purpose than just content.

The man believes that the tour has shown the whole world what the real Africa looks like.

According to him, for centuries, citizens of Western nations and other developed countries have been misled to believe that Africa is poor and underdeveloped, with an uneducated population.

He claimed they were brainwashed, leading most of them to conclude that Africans are second-class citizens.

The man claimed that his perspective has now changed largely due to IShowSpeed's tour.

"Africa is not what they told us. Sometimes all that it takes to dismantle centuries of propaganda and brainwashing is just a kid with a phone, camera, and telling the truth without fear or favour," he stated.

He made it clear that he wasn't saying Africa is perfect, but he had seen enough to conclude that the continent has far more potential than is credited for, adding that continents with more financial resources have their own flaws.

Reactions to obroni commenting on IShowSpeed's tour

As you would expect, the video has sparked massive reactions online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Stovla Dimir wrote:

"Africa is where some of the most majestic music and art, dance, and so much more flourished for mankind for thousands of years, and that is the CORE of many of these aspects in current civilisation. Whether mankind evolved first in the African Savanna or not, it sure as hell bloomed and blossomed and bore its fruit there."

Jacob Zion Maldonado wrote:

"And this just goes to show how much of a negative influence Western media has had on the rest of the World. It's all a one-sided story with no real defence for the other side. It's a shame."

Hunnter wrote:

"Africa also has the world's most abundant natural resources, which is why all of the superpowers, such as the West, China, and Russia agree to exploit Africa for all its wealth."

Delgard Opitts wrote:

"Make sure you go to school and use your content to write a thesis and dissertation! You should be doing research and writing books."

IShowSpeed tours Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on IShowSpeed's livestream tour in Ghana, showcasing ten fun moments of the streamer's experience during his visit.

Speed's tour in Ghana has reportedly been tagged as the best in Africa.

