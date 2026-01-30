Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah shared what he described as his final prophecy ahead of the NPP flagbearer primaries

In a TikTok video, the clergyman said he foresaw Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging victorious in the tightly contested race

The prophecy sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing confidence in Prophet Telvin’s spiritual insight

Powerful Ghanaian prophet, Telvin Adjei Sowah, has shared his final prophecy concerning the outcome of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesies the outcome of the NPP flagbearer race between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, TelvinSowahAdjei, KennedyOAgyapong

Source: Facebook

On January 31, Ghana’s opposition party, the NPP, would elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

The keenly contested primary pits former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the main frontrunners seeking to lead the party, which has ruled Ghana for 16 years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

Other contenders include Kwahu Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP, and former Educational Minister Yaw Osei Aduwtwum are also contesting the elections.

Ahead of the tightly contested polls, numerous Ghanaian prophets have shared prophecies about the expected results of the race.

Prophet Telvin prophecies NPP primaries outcome

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Prophet Telvin Sowah’s official TikTok page, the man of God disclosed the outcome of the upcoming contest.

He said that God showed him a vision of Kennedy Agyapong lifting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s hand, signalling victory for the former Vice President.

Telvin said he was also shown a vision of Dr Bawumia giving a victory speech, with the man of God giving snippets of the unifying message delivered by the politician.

The man of God’s prophecy stirred reactions on social media as many Ghanaians expressed confidence in his prophetic abilities, noting that his vision signalled sure victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy is below.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophecies NPP primaries outcome

Telvin Sowah became the latest well-known Ghanaian man of God to attempt to decipher the outcome of the polls using spiritual methods.

On January 28, 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie relayed his final prophecy about the race and reiterated that his previous vision about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the race had not changed.

Nigel Gaisie said he was 100% sure of Dr Bawumia's victory because God had shown it to him four separate times.

"Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the NPP's primaries, God has shown it to me four times," he said.

Nigel Gaisie had previously stated emphatically that Dr Bawumia was going to become the flagbearer of the NPP.

"The Spirit of God carried me. I saw Dr Bawumia take it. I saw the perfect will of God turning into the permissive will of God,” he said.

The Instagram post with Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy is below.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy about a vacancy in parliament is fulfilled after Naser Mahama's death. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: TikTok

Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah's 2026 prophecy was fulfilled following the death of Ayawaso East MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

In a video interview late in 2025, the man of God warned that a seat in parliament would become vacant within the first month of the new year (2026).

Source: YEN.com.gh