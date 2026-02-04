Ghanaian media personality Portia Gabor has bravely opened up about her insecurities in a heartfelt viral post, aiming to inspire and uplift other women who may be struggling with similar feelings.

The award-winning newscaster, known for her engaging presence on TV3, took to Facebook to share her experience with body image and the teasing she endured in her youth.

Portia Gabor Opens Up About Her Big Ears: “I Lacked Self-Confidence When They Laughed at Me”

Portia Solomon, who recently changed her name after her private wedding to Portia Gabor, has emphasised the importance of self-acceptance and resilience.

She recounted how, during her formative years, she felt confident about her appearance until one fateful day when a classmate pointed out her prominent ears.

“Growing up as a child, I thought I looked perfect,” she recalled. “Then one day, someone pointed out that I had big ears. That’s when my insecurities began. I was laughed at, and at some point, classmates gave me unkind nicknames related to my ears in school.”

The award-winning journalist added that the once-confident girl was left feeling vulnerable and insecure, battling self-doubt that crept into her everyday life.

The TV3 presenter Portia Gabor admitted she lacked self-confidence and prayed to God for guidance. It was during her national service that her life took a remarkable turn.

"One day, while doing my national service, my friends Augustina, Leo, and Jeff saw an advert on TV. TV3 was looking for a news anchor and journalist. They nudged me to apply because I had been reading to them, always pretending to be an anchor. I didn’t think I’d be chosen; my ears would be noticed, and people would laugh at me. That day, I was in a ponytail, and my ears stuck out. I had to quickly take a picture because it was the deadline for the application. I quickly did that and sent the letter to the reception of TV3. Thinking I would never be chosen...

The next day, I received a phone call from someone who introduced himself as Osei Boakye. He was then the news editor of TV3. He said, "I was going through the various applications and pictures, and guess what? Your ears caught my attention. They look exactly like my daughter’s ears . Can you come to TV3? I want to see you."

I quickly rushed to TV3 to meet him in his office. He showed me his daughter’s picture. That moment turned out to be an impromptu and informal interview. Osei Boakye called me among other applicants, not because of my CV but because of my ears. Something I was teased about, something I tried to cover... At that moment, my ears were the gateway to my breakthrough; my insecurity became my security.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but there are many of us who have dealt with physical insecurities, especially young ladies, feeling not beautiful enough, not happy about a scar or looks or even a physical challenge or a disability.

Sometimes it may not even be physical. Perhaps a bad experience or a troublesome past that we want to hide.

You are worth more than your physical appearance. May your physical appearance not hinder you from achieving your dreams. And yes, you can learn to embrace it and love yourself. In my case, my ears landed me a job, first before my CV and competence were even considered. Again you are worth more than your physical appearance."

Portia Gabor rocks kente gown in US

Portia Gabor turned heads with her look when she hosted the Ghana Impacts Project in the United States of America.

The style influencer wore halther-neck green kente gown designed with green floral lace, which elevated her look without the need to wear a necklace.

She wore a simple side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete look at the event.

