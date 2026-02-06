Bofowaa Ciara Flaunts All Grown Daughter on 12th Birthday Amid Marital Crisis
- Bofowaa Queen Ciara drew warm reactions online after sharing a touching video celebrating her eldest daughter, Lawrensa Antwi’s 12th birthday
- In a TikTok video, the pastor's wife sounded emotional as she recreated a childhood moment by carrying her now all-grown daughter on her back
- The emotional moment came amid recent controversy surrounding her marriage to Reverend Obofour, sparking positive reactions from fans
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Bofowaa Queen Ciara, the wife of Ghanaian man of God Reverend Obofour, has stirred positive reactions online after flaunting her all-grown daughter on her birthday.
Reverend Obofour and his wife have dominated headlines in Ghana within the past week after becoming embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal.
On Sunday, February 1, 2026, the pastor, who is the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), celebrated his birthday with his wife posting a heartwarming message on social media to celebrate him.
Reverend Obofour spends time with his daughter Lawrensa amid rumoured marital crisis, video stirs reactions
Controversy erupted when Ghanaian businesswoman and socialite, Maame Sika, the owner of the food chain Aduanepa, also wished Reverend Obofour a happy birthday with a message indicating they were a couple, despite the man of God being married.
The message sparked a heated beef with Bofowaa, who clapped back in numerous social media posts, vowing to defend her marriage from Maame Sika’s intrusion.
Below is an Instagram video of Bofowaa Ciara blasting Maame Sika.
Bofowaa celebrates eldest daughter’s birthday
Amid the controversy surrounding her marriage, Bofowaa Queen Ciara was presented with a rare moment of celebration as her eldest daughter with Reverend Obofour, Lawrensa Antwi, turned 12 years old on February 6.
The embattled pastor’s wife shared a video of herself with her all-grown daughter strapped to her back, recreating a photo from her childhood.
Bofowaa spoke emotionally about her daughter’s new milestone and expressed her pride and gratitude to God as they both expressed their love for one another.
The video shared by the preacher’s wife sparked waves of admiration from Ghanaians, with many praising her daughter’s growth and expressing joy at their close bond.
Below is the TikTok video shared by Bofowaa showing her with Lawrensa on her birthday.
Reactions to Bofowaa celebrating daughter’s birthday
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Bofowaa celebrating her eldest daughter, Lawrensa’s 12th birthday.
user6717241811403 Harriet said:
"12 years akwadaa nie? Eii, and I am 26 with the same height, awwwn. Ahokyere eya oooh😂😂😂."
BLOGGER NITTY🩷🫶🏾🦋🎀 wrote:
"Eiii, my sister's daughter is 12 years old too, if you see her, you will think she is 6 years 😅😅😅."
Nana Ama Dear 💕 commented:
"All this happiness is there, and you are worrying yourself over some things. Happy blessed birthday, sweet girl. May you always be great in Jesus name 🙏🏿."
Bofowaa’s daughter wow Ghanaians in video
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bofowaa’s daughter resurfaced on social media looking all big and grown in a viral video.
Lawrensa also impressed many Ghanaians with her American accent as she shared a video praising her mother, Bofowaa Queen Ciara.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh