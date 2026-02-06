Social commentator Valentina Agyeiwaa, also known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has cautioned Prophet Roja against making prophecies that would affect the candidature of Dr Bawumia

She has allegedly threatened to release recorded conversations between herself and Prophet Roja, which she believes could damage his reputation if made public

The feud has sparked waves of reactions among NPP supporters on social media, with many sharing diverse views about the controversy.

Social commentator Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has cautioned self-styled Prophet Roja to tread carefully with his prophecies about the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, warning that she may release information that could harm the Prophet's public image.

She made this known in a TikTok video, warning the prophet against making pronouncements that could affect the political image of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, whom she strongly supports.

Afia Schwarzenegger has warned Prophet Roja to be cautious over his prophecies about Dr Bawumia.

Source: UGC

She alleged that Prophet Roja had refused to support Dr Bawumia’s candidature ahead of the NPP presidential primaries, yet was attempting to gain recognition by issuing unfounded prophecies about his candidature.

Afia Schwarzenegger's comments were in response to a supposed prophecy by Prophet Roja, suggesting that Dr Bawumia may not represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 general elections, despite being elected as the flagbearer.

The comment sparked concern among many supporters of Dr Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), prompting a range of reactions across social media.

In response, Afia Schwarzenegger threatened to release recorded conversations she had had with the prophet, which she believed would injure his reputation. She said:

“Prophet Roja, I don’t want to release the recorded conversations I have with you. This is just a warning. I record every conversation we have. I don’t want to attack you as a prophet of God, but if you force me to, I will.”

The social commentator threatens to release recorded conversations, claiming they reveal false prophecies by Prophet Roja.

Source: UGC

“I had a deep conversation with you, and you told me that Bawumia would not win the elections. Yet, he emerged victorious. Even ElBernard has apologised for wrongly prophesying against Bawumia’s candidature."

"If his vision had truly come from God, he would not have needed to apologise. You have joined other self-styled prophets in saying terrible things about Bawumia. I will come strongly against you if you continue this way. Be warned.”

Prophet Roja, founder of De-Lighter Roja Ministry, stated in a radio interview with Saddick Adams on Angel FM that although Dr Bawumia had been elected as the NPP flagbearer, his closest contender, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, still had a chance to lead the party in the 2028 general elections.

He explained that the prophecy of ElBernard, which many have dismissed as false, was not actually false because, in the spiritual realm, Mr Kennedy Agyapong still had a legitimate chance of becoming the party’s flagbearer, regardless of current circumstances. He said:

"The prophecy ElBernard gave saying Kennedy would win did not come to pass, but there was something specific he mentioned in his prophecy, which is that Kennedy was leading the party. That statement is still hanging there. Believe it or leave it, that thing is still there, and it has not disappeared."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Afia's comments against Prophet Roja

Netizens who watched the video have shared varied opinions on Afia's supposed attack on Prophet Roja. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below

jovinfatherGH commented:

"Afia, you have my full support."

Documented noted:

"Dr Bawumia and his team will definitely go and see Roja back door."

Altar of Revival said;

"I know they took money to make those pronouncements. These boys are joking with the prophetic."

