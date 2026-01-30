Prophet Roja has predicted victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP primaries on January 31, 2026

In a video, Prophet Roja claimed the victory for Bawumia had already been confirmed in the spiritual realm

Roja's prophecy, coming after he earlier prophesied a Ken Agyapong win, has sparked reactions

Prophet Roja, the founder and leader of the De-Lighter Roja Ministries, has shared his final prophecy concerning the outcome of the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new flagbearer for the presidential elections in 2028.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate former Vice President who deputised Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025 and the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, which he lost to John Mahama, is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections.

He faces opposition from former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Ahead of the NPP's presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Bawumia is highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory. Also, many prophets, including Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Roja, have prophesied a convincing win for the former vice president.

Prophet Roja predicts a win for Bawumia

Just like Nigel Gaisie, Prophet Roja has also predicted a win for Dr Bawumia, claiming that the election was a done deal.

In an interview just about 24 hours before the elections, Prophet Roja, who once predicted a win for Ken Agyapong, and later changed his prophecy for Bawumia, insisted that the former vice president was going to win.

"I still maintain that Bawumia will win," he said.

Reacting to the host Ali Baba Dankabari's question about the percentage of the win, Roja declined, saying:

"Bawumia will win no matter the figures. I won't talk much about the figures, but it is a total win. If we say somebody has won, he has won."

He explained that the poll had been held in the spiritual realm already and was no more concerned.

"The primaries have ended. It was held on Wednesday, and the winner's hand has already been lifted. So I don't check the primaries, but I'm looking at what would happen after the elections," he said.

Reactions to Roja's prediction on NPP primaries

The final prophecy from Prophet Roja garnered mixed reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions.

Thomas Odum said:

"Mmm, last time it was KEN and now Bawumia, mmmm."

Emmanuel Perez Essel said:

"So the journalist interviewing him, is he saying he's not aware that the man said Ken will win? The person has swiftly shifted, and no question was asked as to why the sudden change of prophecy. Wei."

Opino Gyebi said:

"After de NPP balloting, he emphatically stated, DMB is gonna win, and he still meant his words."

Deputy GH said:

"What is so different from the win I said and the win he said without the percentage."

Yiadom Kwasi Boakye said:

"I was beginning to trust this man, but after hearing this, my mind was reset. Some time ago, he emphatically declared Ken the winner, and nothing is going to change that. What has happened? Does Angel FM Kumasi 96.1 really keep records? Why didn't they refer to what he said previously about these elections? SMH."

Bawumia prophet changes prophecy for Ken Agyapong

In related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Apostle Elijah Kofi King had rescinded his prophecy to declare Ken Agyapong the likely winner of the NPP primaries.

Apostle King, who had earlier prophesied victory for Bawumia, indicated there had been changes in the spiritual realm.

However, he noted that Ken Agyapong had to apologise for his 'attack on the Christian church' in the past.

