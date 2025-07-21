Washing bay music promoter Ananzo could not contain his excitement when rapper Sarkodie commented on his video and shared it on his Instagram Stories

In Ananzo's video, he sang Sarkodie's newly released song, Lavida Loca, which features rapper Lasmid

In the comment section, many people talked about Ananzo getting more exposure, while others hailed Sarkodie for acknowledging the video

Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has endorsed a washing bay music promoter, Ananzo, after the latter made a video singing the rapper's newly released song Lavida Loca.

Sarkodie endorses Ananzo as he performs Lavida Loca at the washing bay. Image Credit: @ananzoofficial and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie endorses Ananzo

Ananzo took to his Instagram page to share a video of him singing Sarkodie's Lavida Loca, a song that featured fellow rapper Lasmid.

Ananzo recorded the video at his place of work, the washing bay, in his signature black T-shirt.

The video went viral and caught the attention of the well-decorated rapper, such that he took to the comment section to leave several fire emojis, meaning that he was impressed with Ananzo's performance of the song.

Sarkodie went a step further to even share the music promoter's video on his Instagram stories.

Davido gifts Ananzo $5,000 for promoting his With You song. Image Credit: @davido and @ananzoofficial

Source: Instagram

Ananzo could not contain his excitement, such that he took to his social media platforms to share a screenshot of Sarkodie's comment and his Instagram story post.

Meanwhile, Ananzo made it into the spotlight when Nigerian Grammy-nominated musician Davido shared his video on his Instagram stories of him performing his global hit song, With You.

In appreciation, Davido not only acknowledged the video and commented under the post, but he also gifted Ananzo, $5000.

Sarkodie's comment on Ananzo's post

Reactions to Sarkodie endorsing Ananzo

Many people talked about Sarkodie's frequent use of fire emojis in the comment section of people's social media posts.

Others also could not contain their excitement when they saw Sarkodie's comment under Ananzo's Instagram post.

People talked about how proud they were of Ananzo and encouraged him not to stop promoting the songs of African musicians, especially Ghanaians.

The exciting reactions of social media users to Sarkodie endorsing Ananzo's video are below

@OfficialBigkay said:

"Landlord should invite my guy to rapperholic this year oo @sarkodie 😹🔥."

@obofoc_yakubu said:

"He go use fire emoji wound you."

@TYRON12526498 said:

"Landlord dey bend fire more than Ozai 😂💀."

@FritzGh said:

"Sark di33 e b fire emoji u go get ooooo 😂😂😂🔥."

frederickdebrah said:

"Boy, you are incredible Charlie. You have learnt the music so so fast bro."

Ananzo performing Lavida Loca

Davido to sponsor Ananzo’s first trip

YEN.com.gh reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido promised to fly Ghanaian washing bay worker-turned-promoter Ananzo to Nigeria.

This follows Davido’s generous $5,000 gift to Ananzo for creatively promoting his music while working. In a social media post, the Unavailable hitmaker shared his excitement about meeting Ananzo soon and revealed plans for his upcoming visit.

The gesture warmed hearts across Ghana and Nigeria, with fans praising Davido for empowering a young talent through recognition and opportunity.

