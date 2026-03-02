Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko and wife Deborah have celebrated the birth of their first child together

Watabombshell shared heartwarming maternity photos and videos on his Instagram page

Fans and colleagues expressed joy and congratulated the new parents while giving them tips to navigate the new journey

Ghanaian actor and comedian Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, and his wife Deborah have welcomed their first child together.

The Nollywood star shared the good news with his fans in social media posts on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

One of the videos shared on Instagram showed Watabombshell wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt with a zigzag pattern in browns, creams, and whites. His wife wore a white maternity dress, featuring a body-hugging silhouette that showcased her baby bump.

The husband and wife beamed with smiles for the camera as the lady cradled her belly while her husband held her left hand from the back.

Another photo shared on Instagram by Watabombshell had his wife wearing a turquoise maternity gown with feathered trim while the actor, dressed in a complementary peach kaftan, tenderly cradled her baby bump.

just a few months after their lavish December 2024 wedding.

The joyful news has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry who have followed the couple's love story.

The maternity photoshoot, set against a simple backdrop with decorative greenery and a vintage clock, captured the couple's anticipation and joy as they prepared to welcome their bundle of joy.

Enoch Darko's wedding in 2024

Enoch Darko, who first rose to fame as the second runner-up in the 2011 season of TV3's Talented Kids reality show, married his long-time girlfriend, Deborah, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The wedding ceremony, held at the Spintex Adonai Hotel in Accra, was attended by friends, family, and prominent figures from Ghana's entertainment sector. One of the most touching moments came when Enoch was seen shedding tears of joy as his father-in-law walked his bride down the aisle.

Deborah looked absolutely breathtaking in her gorgeous white gown adorned with intricate details and beadwork, while the groom complemented her in a tailored black suit. The ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments, including the exchange of vows and the couple's enchanting first dance.

Reactions to Enoch Darko welcoming first child

The arrival of Enoch Darko's first child with his wife has excited many of his followers. Fans and well-wishers have been flooding his pages with congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

naa.kuorkor.3 said:

"Our mini bombshell…congratulations, guys!🎉🥰."

jahrhisky said:

"Congrats, big man 👏, I pray we receive a baby girl 👧 then you name her Maame Yaa 😁."

obeze_joy_james_ said:

"Awwww❤️ this is so beautiful to watch, congratulations 🎉 wabsh."

omoobaadeyemiadekola said:

"Congratulations to her and you also, brother."

