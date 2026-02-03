Actress Yvonne Nelson drew widespread attention after sharing a video of herself riding a trotro to Kantamanto Market, blending in with commuters as she went about her day like an ordinary Ghanaian

In the February 2, 2026, Instagram post, the actress said she wanted to relive childhood memories, disguising herself with a headscarf as she boarded the public bus and interacted with traders

The candid outing she shared warmed hearts online, with fans on social media praising Yvonne Nelson for her humility and relatability as reactions poured in, celebrating her down-to-earth nature

Popular actress Yvonne Nelson grabbed attention on social media after a video of her riding a troski like an ordinary Ghanaian surfaced online.

Yvonne Nelson rides in a trotro to Kantamanto in Accra's Central Business District on February 2, 2026, blending in like a normal Ghanaian. Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh

In a video shared to her Instagram page on February 2, 2026, the actress was seen dressed casually with a scarf over her head to mask her identity as she went out for a visit to Kantamanto.

The large sprawling market located in the heart of Accra’s Central Business District (CBD) has been described as the largest used-clothing market in West Africa.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she wanted to relive some childhood experiences, which informed her decision to go out to Kantamanto and also to climb a trotro, which is a public transport bus.

"Today, I want to relive a lot of memories, childhood memories, so I have decided to go pick a troski to Kantamanto. I can't wait to feel the trotro," she said.

With the iconic 2000s hiplife track Ayekoo by Okra Tom Dawidi and Tinny playing in the background, the actress climbed into a trotro and stormed the Kantamanto market, where she interacted with market women before eventually meeting a group of young guys selling secondhand clothes.

Yvonne Nelson’s ordinary day at Kantamanto Market stirred heartwarming reactions online, with many social media users praising her for being down-to-earth and relatable.

The Instagram video Yvonne Nelson shared is below.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson riding trotro

YEN.com.gh compiled comments reacting to the video of Yvonne Nelson taking a trotro to Kantamanto Market in Accra.

akuapem_poloo said:

"So down to earth, my big sis ❤️❤️."

ohiani__stubborn__proud wrote:

"Babe Next time call me, I will hold your bag for you. I don’t want you to stress yourself too much 😍😍."

steffie.____ commented:

"Mama, did your legs fit in that troski? Tall people problem😩😩😂."

official_elisheba said:

"Imagine walking by THE Yvonne Nelson without even knowing 😢."

caleb_adotey wrote:

"I wanted to see the reactions of the passengers in the Trotro when they recognised you 🔥."

Yvonne Nelson bonds with daughter Ryn

The beloved actress's trip to Kantamanto was her first outing back in the public eye since grabbing attention in a series of photos with her daughter.

In the January 7 social media post, Yvonne Nelson bonded with her daughter, Ryn Roberts, as they spent some quality time together in the new year.

The photos stirred admiration from Ghanaians on social media, who praised the actress for raising a beautiful young daughter.

Below are the Instagram photos of Yvonne Nelson bonding with her daughter, Ryn.

Yvonne Nelson bonds with her daughter, Ryn Roberts, in a rare public appearance on January 7, 2026. Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh, @rynnelroberts

Yvonne Nelson flaunts 12-year-old bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson flaunted a bag that she had owned for 12 years.

In a reflective caption, she opened up about motherhood changing her former materialistic approach.

