The Ghanaian gospel singer, Broda Sammy, has expressed his interest in marrying his colleague gospel artist, Diana Asamoah

This came after he publicly announced that he was no longer married to his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa, on UTV Ghana's United Showbiz

Broda Sammy's wish has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their opinions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The renowned Ghanaian gospel minister, Samuel Opoku, popularly known as Broda Sammy, has expressed his interest in marrying Diana Asamoah following his divorce.

The Ghanaian gospel singer, Broda Sammy, expresses his interest in marrying Diana Asamoah following his divorce. Image source: Broda Sammy Music, Diana Asamoah

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, March 14, the singer announced in an interview on UTV Ghana’s United Showbiz that he had parted ways with his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa.

Broda Sammy explained that he was performing at a musical event at Manso during the Christmas season when the head of his family informed him through a phone call that his France-based wife had returned the customary drinks used during their traditional marriage.

The gospel singer stated that his family head initially refused to take back the drinks and begin the divorce process without consulting him about his wife's action.

Broda Sammy noted that he and his family held a meeting with Obaa Yaa's family, but she failed to show up. He stated that his now ex-wife confirmed through a phone call at the meeting that she wanted to end their marriage without detailing any reason behind her decision.

Sammy stated that he consented to his wife's divorce request since they had not been living together in Ghana for a few years.

He explained that some individuals, with whom he used to live, spread falsehoods about him to his wife in the past. The gospel singer also stated that a pastor had previously alleged to his wife that he had been married to an occult member. Broda Sammy noted that the falsehoods, coupled with a miscarriage his wife suffered during a return to Ghana, pushed her to end their marriage.

He said he realised his marriage had ended when his wife and her family members failed to attend his mother's funeral service, months before they officially divorced.

An Instagram post announcing Broda Sammy's divorce is below:

Broda Sammy wishes to marry Diana Asamoah

In a viral video from his interview on UTV's United Showbiz, the famous minister, who announced his separation from his wife, detailed that he was open to remarrying following his divorce.

Broda Sammy, known for his heartfelt singing talent, further expressed his desire to tie the knot with award-winning musician, Diana Asamoah.

Although his colleague artist is yet to reply to his wish, Ghanaians have reacted massively, sharing their varied thoughts.

The Facebook video of Broda Sammy is below:

Reactions to Broda Sammy's marriage to Diana

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Broda Sammy's wish to marry Diana Asamoah.

Batsa Janet wrote:

“Maybe it was a joke cos no matter how wanting, Diana may be, I know she won't settle for you because of your age.”

Kofi Frank wrote:

“That's good of him, only if Aunty Diana is going to accept him, as for me, I will be happy.”

Seidu wrote:

“You want to marry your mom's age mate?”

Dadzie wrote:

“We bless the lord for our sister, in God's time, He makes all things beautiful and I am happy for her.”

Georgina Wiafe wrote:

“That's a good prompt. Proceed, my brother”

Broda Sammy announces separation from his France-based wife, Obaa Yaa. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Smart Ghana TV

Source: Facebook

Broda Sammy unveils 5-star hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy caused a massive reaction after he showcased his five-star hotel in Kumasi.

He claims it would be officially unveiled to the public on April 26th at Atafoa Tigo junction, inviting everyone to join him for the program.

The musician showed off his new hotel a few weeks after a video of his mansion surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh