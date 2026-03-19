The popular Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has hinted at a possible arrest of Maame Ode in connection with the death of Daddy Lumba

The influencer disclosed that the traditional singer had used certain controversial lyrics in her song about the legend’s death that were questionable

Afia Schwarzenegger's claim has triggered a stir on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their varied opinions

Popular Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked a massive reaction online as she hints at a possible arrest of the traditional singer, Maame Ode, linked to the death of Daddy Lumba.

Afia Schwarzenegger to face the Ga Traditional Council over derogatory remarks against the Ga-Adangbe leaders. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Facebook

The death of the highlife legend continues to make headlines as each day comes with its own controversy.

Speaking in a video shared by Daily View Gh, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Maame Ode has been reported to the Ghana Police Service and could face a possible arrest.

According to her, the traditional singer used controversial lyrics about Daddy Lumba's death in her song about the late singer, which needs to be investigated.

Afia Schwarzenegger detailed that Maame Ode indicated in her music that the musician was allegedly restrained by the neck until he died, which is a serious allegation.

According to the actress, the singer should prepare her evidence to present to the court should she be arrested. She further criticised Lumba's sister, Ernestina Akosua Brempongmaa, explaining that she disclosed she had evidence of her brother's death.

Afia Schwarzenegger advised her to give the purported evidence to Maame Ode if her claims were true.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's allegations

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Afia Schwarzenegger's claim about Maame Ode's arrest.

Rose wrote:

“Madam, stop bragging and go meet yours. The Ga-adangme elders are waiting for you. Go and respond to them.”

Comfort Gyamfi wrote:

“Ɔdo Broni’s fun club, please tell your secretary she's going too far these days.”

Kennedy Osei wrote:

“Madam, stop that. You are talking too much. Why?”

Yvonne Blessing wrote:

“And is Lumba your brother? If Mama Akosua Brempomaah recorded evidence, is it your business?”

Mrs Kay wrote:

“When it comes to being arrested, you should be the first person to be arrested. Stop the jokes, Afia Schwarzenegger. Your time will soon come.”

Bobby wrote:

“No one will be arrested. What is important is for you to come to Ghana and face the Ga-Adangbe leaders.”

Afia allegedly faces eviction from Accra

On March 16, 2026, the spokesperson for the Ga Traditional Council, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, through a press conference, details that the Ga-Adangbe leaders are set to take action against Afia Schwarzenegger after she disrespected the community.

Following the threats, information shared by the TikToker Asantequeen indicates that before the press conference, a group of people from the Ga Traditional Council allegedly stormed Afia Schwarzenegger's house to evict her family from Accra (the land of the Ga-Adangbes) despite the fact that she was outside of Ghana.

According to the content creator, their intentions were not successful, claiming a check on the house indicated that Afia Schwar was not the rightful owner of the house.

She explained that Afia Schwarzenegger's house allegedly belonged to one Alhaji man whose name was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to confirm or debunk the allegations by TikToker Asantequeen.

The TikTok video detailing Afia Schwarzenegger's eviction is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger to face the Ga Traditional Council over derogatory remarks against the Ga-Adangbe leaders. Image credit: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Facebook

Lumba's uncle opposes Afia Schwarzenegger's family claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Daddy Lumba's uncle reacted to claims by Afia Schwarzenegger that she was the legend's family member.

He debunked the claims and stated that the actress was not his relative, nor did he have any family ties to the late Daddy Lumba.

The revelation triggered a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians blasted Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: YEN.com.gh