Telvin Adjei Sowah has sparked debate after predicting a possible 32-year rule for the National Democratic Congress

He claimed the party, led by John Dramani Mahama, could extend its current mandate far beyond 16 years, even suggesting a one-party state scenario

His prophecy has divided opinions online, with some believers supporting him while others dismiss it as mere speculation

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Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has sparked reactions on social media after prophesying a 32 year reign for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Telvin Sowah prophesies a 32-year ruling mandate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stirring reactions on social media. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: TikTok

The NDC, headed by President John Dramani Mahama, recaptured power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Mahama defeated Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, and assumed office on January 7, 2025.

In recent weeks, Prophet Telvin has shared numerous prophecies about future elections in Ghana and the outcomes, sparking reactions on social media.

Prophet Telvin prophesies future NDC reign

In an appearance on Accra FM on Monday, March 23, 2026, Prophet Telvin grabbed attention with a bold prophecy about the NDC’s prospects in power.

He claimed that the party was poised to rule for 16 years after recapturing power, but he had now seen new timelines that indicated the party could even rule for as long as 32 years, with their opponents, the NPP, forced to watch on in despair.

“After 16 years, if we can be able to replicate the same image, NDC would even go beyond 16 years and rule for 32 years. They would double the number. I am not playing. I told you the country would become a one-party state,” he said.

Prophet Telvin added that the NDC would rule for so long that, at a point, a coup d’etat would be attempted, although it would fail.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah predicting the NDC’s lengthy reign is below.

Prophet Telvin prophesies Ato Forson presidency

In a previous appearance on Accra FM on Wednesday, March 4, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah prophesied that Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, was an ‘anomaly in time’ and was destined to rule Ghana in the future as president.

Telvin said he has foreseen Ato Forson eventually becoming president and ruling for 11 years, stirring heated debate on social media.

He said Ato Forson would become the NDC's leader after defeating National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a tight primary race.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah speaking is below.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s NDC prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Telvin Sowah speaking about the future leadership of the NDC.

quabenah isobah said:

"Wow, NPP, hhmm."

phedezy wrote:

"God bless you, prophet."

Moller commented:

"A very handsome prophet."

Collins Agyeman said:

"It's your prediction and not a prophecy."

Telvin Sowah prophesies a tight NDC leadership race between Cassiel Ato Forson and Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Image credit: @atoforson2020, @propheticlifeembassy/TikTok, @hon_asiedu_nketia

Source: Instagram

Telvin Sowah drops ORAL prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah predicted that the ongoing government policy, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), was going to be a success despite limited progress after more than a year in office.

Speaking on Accra FM, he claimed that more than $1 billion would be retrieved and warned that even powerful figures close to the president could be arrested.

Source: YEN.com.gh