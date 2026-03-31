Blakk Rasta has stirred controversy after sharing fresh details of Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s allegations against Fiifi Kwetey

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s claims about her son’s paternity went viral, but many Ghanaians have dismissed them due to her history of controversial statements

Amid the scandal, Blakk Rasta shared the alleged response of both parties after reaching out to them and also called for calm

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Media personality Blakk Rasta has sparked controversy on social media after sharing new details about Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s allegations against politician Fiifi Kwetey.

Blakk Rasta shares more details about the allegations levelled against Fiifi Kwetey by Joyce Dzidzor Mensah. Image credit: @the_blakk_empire_media/TikTok, FiifiFiaviKwetey, JoyceDzidzorMensah

Source: TikTok

The controversial former HIV/AIDS ambassador stirred drama on March 29, 2026, when she took to social media to lob serious accusations against the General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah’s accusations concerning the paternity of her son went viral and sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom slammed her for allegedly sharing false information.

Over the years, the social media personality has made outlandish claims that are sometimes proven false and which she blames on her bipolar disorder, leading many Ghanaians to dismiss her current claims.

Blakk Rasta details Fiifi Kwetey’s Dzidzor response

On Monday, March 30, 2026, Blakk Rasta hosted another episode of his highly rated show, The Blakk Pot, in which he tackles trending topics in Ghana.

The veteran media personality released an editorial on the ongoing controversy surrounding Fiifi Kwetey and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and shared the alleged reactions of both camps.

He began by detailing his conversation with Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, whom he claimed had shared more details about her claims with him in confidence.

Blakk Rasta also said Fiifi Kwetey had reacted with a cold shoulder when he reached out to get his side of the story, leaving his messages unanswered and not responding to his calls.

The media personality concluded by calling for both parties to come together and find a mutual conclusion to the matter.

Below is the TikTok video of Blakk Rasta speaking about the Joyce Dzdizor Mensah and Fiifi Kwetey scandal.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah resurfaces after hiatus

Days before levelling allegations against Fiifi Kwetey, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah resurfaced on social media for the first time after months of absence.

In a post shared to her official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24, she claimed that she went offline because she had been abducted for alleged rituals in Togo.

She said God had saved her from her ordeal and promised to become a born-again Christian going forward.

"He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. God, you revealed yourself to me and opened my eyes to see clearly that there are only two kingdoms,” she wrote.

"For what you have done for me, shall I go back into the world? Certainly not. For what shall it profit a man when he gains the whole world and loses his soul?"

Below is the Facebook post shared by Joyce Dzidzor Mensah.

Controversial radio presenter Blakk Rasta shares new details about the aircraft crash in Tema, which claimed the lives of Frank and Elijjah Donkor. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

Blakk Rasta shares details of Tema crash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta shared new details about the Tema plane crash that took the lives of Elijah and Frank Donkor.

In a trending video, the media personality shared the results of research he carried out into the origins of the plane and other important information about the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh