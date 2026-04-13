Ernestina Fosuh sparked outrage after declaring that only Daddy Lumba’s immediate family, including his wife and children, would benefit from his estate

Her comments come amid an ongoing family feud over the late highlife legend’s properties and control of his legacy

She firmly rejected claims from extended family, insisting outsiders who were absent during their struggles should not inherit his wealth

Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, has caused a social media uproar after speaking about how her late brother’s properties would be distributed.

Ernestina Fosuh: Daddy Lumba's Sister Speaks About Sharing Late Brother's Properties

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, sparked a massive family feud.

His elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and members of his immediate family, including his maternal uncle, asked for an autopsy to be conducted to determine the cause of his death before his funeral was held.

Meanwhile, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu opposed the request and set a date for his funeral on December 13, 2026.

Ernestina Fosuh requested an injunction at the Accra High Court, but the request was declined by the judge following an extraordinary request that they were unable to fulfil.

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, also sought a declaration that she was his only legal wife, but the Kumasi High Court also turned that down.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Daddy Lumba's injunction case.

Ernestina Fosuh speaks about Daddy Lumba’s properties

A bone of contention over the numerous feuds surrounding Daddy Lumba’s death has been over who would have control over his estate, with his second wife, Odo Broni, and her ally, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, appearing to have an upper hand over Ernestina Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Monday, April 13, 2026, Ernestina Fosuh addressed the distribution of the late singer’s properties for the first time.

She said that no outsider would be allowed to benefit from his estate because they were not around when they were suffering with their parent.

Ernestina Fosuh said only her brother’s wife, children, and immediate family would benefit from his labour and not those who are distant relatives or even not related to him, a comment many believed to be a dig at family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Source: YEN.com.gh