Mimi ElBernard, wife of Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, graduated from the Global Executive MBA programme at CEIBS

Her CEIBS journey began in November 2019 but was disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing her and fellow students to defer until the programme resumed in November 2023

On April 20, 2026, Mimi ElBernard expressed excitement and gratitude for completing the program, highlighting several challenges she faced along the way

Mimi ElBernard, the wife of popular Ghanaian man of God Prophet Bernard ElBenrard Nelson-Eshun, has achieved a massive milestone after graduating from the Global Executive MBA programme at China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Mimi ElBernard Graduates From Global Executive MBA Programme at CEIBS After 6-Year Journey

Source: Facebook

On Monday, April 20, 2026, Mimi ElBernard took to Facebook to celebrate her latest achievement.

Sharing several photos from her graduation ceremony, she opened up about managing to complete the gruelling program, which she first started in 2019, after multiple challenges.

“On April 18, I officially graduated from the Global Executive MBA programme at CEIBS, joining a remarkable global alumni network of over 34,000 leaders worldwide,” she said.

“What makes this moment so special is not just the graduation, but the journey behind it. My CEIBS story began in November 2019 through the recommendation of Mrs Gwen Addo of The Hair Senta. Soon after, the world changed. The lockdown came, classes were disrupted, and we were all asked to defer. Some moved on to other schools, but some of us chose to wait until the programme resumed in November 2023,” she continued.

Mimi ElBernard said after the program resumed, she and her colleagues worked hard and things were going smoothly until she fell seriously ill a few months before the conclusion of the program.

“In October 2025, I became seriously ill with pericarditis. I had every reason to pause again, but after already coming this far, I did not want to defer once more. I had only 12 weeks left, so I pushed through. During one of my modules in Shanghai, I was admitted in the hospital for close to ten days or more,” she added.

Prophet ElBernard's wife expressed gratitude to her husband for his staunch support for her throughout the lengthy duration of the program.

“I thank God for bringing me through. I give special and heartfelt thanks to my husband, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, whose love, encouragement, prayers, patience, and unwavering support carried me through this journey. Thank you for standing by me through every flight, every deadline, every season of exhaustion, and every challenge,” she wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Mimi ElBernard celebrating graduating from CEIBS is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh