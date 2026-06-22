Serwaa Amihere responded to President John Mahama's Father's Day post about the gap in appreciation between mothers and fathers

The media personality and lawyer appeared to rebut the president's point by asking whether men even like flowers

Ghanaians largely disagreed with Serwaa, arguing the post was never about flowers but about recognition and appreciation

Journalist and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has sparked debate online after appearing to rebut a Father's Day post by President John Dramani Mahama — and Ghanaians aren't letting her off easy.

Serwaa Amihere Claps Back After President Mahama's Viral Father's Day Post: "Do Men Like Flowers?"

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 22, 2026, President Mahama shared photos on Facebook showing the gifts he received for Father's Day and what his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama, also received for Mother's Day earlier in the year.

While his room look sparse, Lordina's room was overflowing with flower arrangements, leading the president to caption the post with a simple but loaded:

"Fathers! Hmmm!!!"

The implication was clear — a dig at the stark contrast between the lavish treatment mothers receive on Mother's Day versus the comparatively muted celebrations fathers get.

President Mahama's Facebook post on the gift gap between Mother's and Father's Day is below.

Serwaa Amihere replies Mahama's Father's Day post

On Monday, June 22, Serwaa Amihere reposted the president's content on X and appeared to question the premise behind his claim.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, the GhOne TV anchor added the caption: *

"Do men like flowers? I'm curious"

The post quickly went viral, with many Ghanaians pushing back on Serwaa's framing.

The contrast between Mother's Day and Father's Day celebrations has long been a running conversation in Ghana. Mothers are typically showered with gifts, outings, and social media tributes, while fathers often receive little to no fanfare, which President Mahama's post appeared to tap directly into.

The Twitter post post shared by Serwaa Amihere questioning President Mahama's post on Father's Day is below.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's Mahama rebuttal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere's post responding to President John Mahama's Father's Day post.

For many followers, Serwaa's question missed the point entirely. Rather than addressing the broader issue of recognition and appreciation for fathers, they felt she had reduced it to a debate about whether men enjoy flowers as a gift.

@championKwaku wrote:

"In this context it is not about flowers. The president is trying to say that men do not get much appreciation compared to women. Men do all the crazy things and go through hell to provide for the family... Hope one day men will be vindicated."

@Emmanue86131291 said:

"We also want to feel loved, appreciated and happy. I guess that's what the flower stands for. So, yeah, men do like flowers."

@yao_evanz quipped:

"Most men get their first flowers when they're dead."

@espioj offered a balanced take:

"In my experience: Women prefer flowers but men prefer perfume. Both give off nice fragrances."

@JuniorMambar pointed out:

"The president wasn't talking about flowers as a gift but he was comparing mothers' appreciation to fathers'."

@Yarojordan_ added:

"Ghanaian women will always use this as a yardstick to not gift you — 'I didn't know what to buy for you,' 'I thought you wouldn't like it.' But try not to gift a woman you're in a relationship with and see."

Source: YEN.com.gh