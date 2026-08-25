DJ Tolani Baj alleged that an executive assistant she hired in April stole three DJ controllers worth millions of naira from her academy

The former BBNaija star claimed she gave the employee over ₦6 million (GH¢49,644) to purchase four controllers, only to discover weeks later that three had gone missing

Tolani Baj also claimed that the police have since been involved and appealed to anyone with information about Precious's whereabouts to contact her

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Former Big Brother Naija star and actress DJ Tolani Baj has broken down in tears in a viral Instagram video, alleging that a former employee stole DJ equipment worth millions of naira from her academy and is currently on the run from the police.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) star and actress Tolani Baj accuses her employee of alleged theft of DJ equipment worth millions. Photo source: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

In the clip she posted on Monday, August 24, 2026, Tolani Baj recounted how she hired a young woman named Precious Akiyemi Deborah through a recruiting agency at the end of April, bringing her on as an executive assistant to help run her DJ Academy.

The former BBNaija contestant noted that her employee's duties included supervising students, sourcing refreshments, and recording behind-the-scenes content.

How Tolani Baj discovered the alleged theft

Tolani Baj said early warning signs appeared within weeks, when the recruiting agency flagged incomplete background checks and reference forms.

Despite this, she said her fondness for Precious and the assistant's apparent work ethic led her to overlook the issue.

Tolani Baj claimed that she later noticed her employee consistently inflating the cost of items purchased for the academy, though she did not raise alarm at the time.

The situation escalated roughly two weeks before the academy launched, when the former reality show star claimed to have transferred over ₦6 million (GH¢49,644) to Precious to buy four DJ controllers from the Alaba market.

Receipts and regular updates were allegedly sent, and everything appeared aboveboard, until Tolani Baj's lead instructor contacted her during graduation week to ask where the controllers were.

Precious had allegedly removed three of the controllers from the academy, claiming she had been instructed to do so for an upgrade.

When confronted on a group call with two instructors on July 29, Precious allegedly denied taking anything, initially then admitted the controllers were at her home, citing illness and lack of transport money as reasons she had not returned them.

Tolani Baj terminated her employment on the spot.

The disc jockey and Nollywood actress claimed that things took a more alarming turn when Precious sent a photo of herself receiving a hospital drip, promising to return the equipment once discharged.

She alleged that staff sent to her address found no one home, and her messages soon stopped delivering altogether.

Tolani Baj claimed that she later discovered that on the very same evening of the confrontation, Precious had contacted another DJ seeking to rent controllers, referencing the same models she had allegedly stolen.

The store owner where the controllers were originally purchased allegedly also confirmed that Precious had reached out in June attempting to sell three controllers back to him.

Tolani Baj said police were contacted and a petition filed and that two individuals who allegedly purchased the stolen controllers were arrested, and one controller has since been recovered.

However, Precious had gone on the run and was yet to be arrested, prompting the former BBNaija star to appeal to the public for help in tracing her whereabouts.

The Instagram video of DJ Tolani Baj speaking about the alleged theft is below:

DJ Tolani Baj's alleged theft stirs reactions

The video drew a wave of responses from fans and public figures alike.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

faith_jimoh_o wrote:

"Once you are nice to your employees, they will take you for granted."

ivy_zenny said:

"This is just so sad. 💔 One day, I'll share my experience too! It's usually the ones you're really nice to! 💔"

korraobidi commented:

"Sorry 😢. Welcome to the reality of being a business owner in Lagos. My sister is one."

symply_tacha added:

"I am so sorry this happened to you! She must be found!!!"

Joselyn Dumas complains over alleged Momo theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas as she shared her distressing experience with an alleged mobile money theft that impacted her finances.

The reality of falling victim to a sophisticated scam had not only left her reeling but also raised critical concerns around the security of digital financial transactions in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh