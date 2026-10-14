Former Lawra MP Anthony Abayifaa Karbo announced in a TV interview that his lawyers are preparing a lawsuit against Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Karbo said the popular clergyman's remarks damaged his reputation in the Upper West region, and the suit will be filed there

The planned legal action comes weeks after Effiduase/Asokore MP Nana Ayew Afriye also sued Owusu-Bempah over similar allegations

Former Lawra constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Anthony Abayifaa Karbo has announced he is preparing to drag popular Ghanaian clergyman Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah to court over allegations that he and the NPP's Nasara Wing were plotting violence against the pastor's church.

Former Lawra MP Anthony Karbo is set to sue Reverend Owusu Bempah over church attack plot allegations. Photo source: Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, Hon. Anthony Abayifaa Karbo

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on Movement TV Ghana, broadcast on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, Karbo confirmed that his legal team is already working on the suit and that filing is imminent.

"My lawyers are working on the suit," he said. "Very soon we'll file the suit."

Karbo targets Upper West court for case

Anthony Karbo, who also served as campaign strategist for Dr Bawumia, stated that he intends to file the lawsuit in the Upper West region, arguing that the clergyman's comments specifically harmed his standing in that part of the country.

"The suit will be in Upper West. Owusu-Bempah's allegations have injured my reputation because I live in Upper West, where people really know me. People know that I am a Catholic and attend church," he said.

Second lawsuit threat against Owusu-Bempah in weeks

Karbo's announcement follows a similar legal move by Effiduase/Asokore MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, who sued Owusu-Bempah in a separate dispute involving comparable allegations about plotting against the clergyman's church.

The back-to-back lawsuits have drawn significant attention to the pastor's public commentary and its political consequences.

The TikTok video of Anthony Abayifaa Karbo announcing the planned lawsuit against Owusu-Bempah is below:

Reactions to Karbo's planned lawsuit against Owusu-Bempah

Social media users responded swiftly to Karbo's announcement, with many expressing strong opinions about the legal route he has chosen.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

ATWD wrote:

"Nice move. They should sue him in four different regions."

Covered commented:

"Sammy Awuku, what are you waiting for? It is your turn to sue."

Lion Heart warned:

"I will be hugely disappointed if what you are saying is just mere words. No background apologies."

Owusu-Bempah apologises to Ayew Afriye after lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah’s apology to NPP MP Dr Nana Ayew Afriye after the MP was wrongly linked to an alleged plot against the pastor’s church.

A junior pastor also appealed to Dr Ayew Afriye to withdraw his defamation lawsuit.

The apology followed allegations that several prominent NPP figures were planning to cause chaos at Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

Dr Ayew Afriye had sought GH¢10 million in damages and a public retraction, making the church’s plea for reconciliation a significant turn in the case.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh