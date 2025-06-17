Meet all the Le Sserafim members and how each one joined the K-pop girl group

Le Sserafim members are Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Each member brings a distinct personality and skill level to the group, which contributes to their dynamic performances and music. But how did these acclaimed stars join the K-pop girl group? Discover more.

Key takeaways

Le Sserafim is a South Korean girl group founded by Source Music , a Hybe sub-label. It has five members.

, a Hybe sub-label. It has five members. The group made its debut on 2 May 2022 , with the extended play (EP) Fearless .

, with the extended play (EP) . They have rapidly ascended to popularity in the K-pop industry, achieving milestones such as appearing on the Billboard 200 and releasing million-selling albums.

Le Sserafim’s background information

Group name Le Sserafim Origin Seoul, South Korea Members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae Past members Kim Garam Genres K-pop Years active 2022–present Labels Hybe Corporation, Source Music, Universal Music Japan, Geffen Records, EMI Records Website sourcemusic.com Instagram @le_sserafim X (Twitter) @le_sserafim Facebook

Meet all the Le Sserafim members

Le Sserafim currently consists of five members. They include: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Here are the Le Serafim members' profiles and some more details about them.

Sakura

Full name: Sakura Miyawaki

Sakura Miyawaki Date of birth: 19 March 1998

19 March 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Kagoshima, Japan

Kagoshima, Japan Profession: Singer, actress

Sakura Miyawaki is a well-known Japanese actress and singer currently residing in South Korea. She is a vocalist in Le Sserafim and is well-known for her stage presence and experience.

The Japanese singer joined Le Sserafim after securing an exclusive contract with Source Music, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation, alongside former Iz*One member Kim Chaewon. The official announcement was made on 14 March 2022.

Kim Chaewon

Full name: Kim Chaewon

Kim Chaewon Date of birth: 1 August 2000

1 August 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of June 2025)

24 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea

Gangnam District, Seoul, South Korea Profession: Singer

Kim Chaewon is a talented singer from South Korea. She is the leader of the South Korean female band Le Sserafim and a former member of the girl group Iz*One.

Source Music stated on 14 March 2022 that Chaewon, along with former Iz*One member Sakura Miyawaki, had signed exclusive contracts with the label and would be debuting in their new girl group Le Sserafim. Chaewon was introduced as the group's 4th member and leader on April 7. She made her Le Sserafim debut on 2 May 2022 with the extended play Fearless.

Huh Yunjin

Full name: Huh Yunjin

Huh Yunjin Date of birth: 8 October 2001

8 October 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)

23 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Singer, songwriter

Huh Yunjin is a South Korean-based American singer-songwriter. Her principal roles in Le Sserafim are main vocalist and dancer. She is well-known for her powerful voice and stage presence. Yunjin is actively involved in composing and songwriting for the band. She has even served as a key producer and vocal director on some of their songs.

In 2021, Hybe Corporation, which founded Le Sserafim in partnership with Source Music, contacted Huh Yunjin and offered her a position in the new female group. She accepted the offer and inked an agreement with Source Music on 24 August 2021.

On 9 April 2022, she was formally confirmed as Le Sserafim's sixth and final member, and the group made their debut on 2 May 2022.

Kazuha

Full name: Kazuha Nakamura

Kazuha Nakamura Date of birth: 9 August 2003

9 August 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of June 2025)

21 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Kochi, Kochi, Japan

Kochi, Kochi, Japan Profession: Singer-songwriter, rapper

Kazuha is a singer from Japan. She is the singer, dancer, and rapper for the girl group Le Sserafim. Kazuha is a professional ballet dancer who studied ballet in the Netherlands.

Kazuha entered Le Sserafim after being discovered by Hybe creator Bang Si-hyuk while pursuing ballet at the Dutch National Ballet Academy. Despite her ballet background, Kazuha resolved to pursue K-pop and made her debut with Le Sserafim after only a short period of studying Korean and intense training.

Hong Eunchae

Full name: Hong Eunchae

Hong Eunchae Date of birth: 10 November 2006

10 November 2006 Age: 18 years old (as of June 2025)

18 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: singer-songwriter, composer, dancer

Hong Eunchae is a South Korean dancer, singer-songwriter, and composer, signed to Source Music. She is well known as the maknae (youngest member) of the group. Eunchae has also worked as an MC for KBS's Music Bank.

Hong Eunchae entered Le Sserafim in January 2021 after being enlisted by Source Music after an audition at a dancing academy. She trained for around a year and three months before making her official debut with the band in May 2022. Eunchae was formally confirmed as the 3rd member of Le Sserafim on 6 April 2022.

Le Sserafim members' positions

Le Sserafim, like many other K-pop groups, does not always fully stick to established, official positions for each member. Here is an overview of their primary roles based on their performances.

Sakura Vocalist, dancer, rapper Kim Chaewon Leader, vocalist, dancer Huh Yunjin Vocalist, dancer Kazuha Dancer, rapper, vocalist Hong Eunchae Vocalist, dancer

What are the Le Sserafim members' nationalities?

Le Sserafim is a multinational group with members of different nationalities. The nationalities of each member are as follows:

Sakura: Japanese

Kim Chaewon: South Korean

Huh Yunjin: American

Kazuha: Japanese

Hong Eunchae: South Korean

Who is Le Sserafim's main dancer?

Kazuha. While all members of Le Sserafim are excellent dancers, Kazuha is commonly regarded as the group's main dancer. This is largely owing to her considerable career as a professional dancer, having trained for years at prominent dance institutions worldwide.

Who is Le Sserafim's main vocalist?

Huh Yunjin is commonly regarded as the group's lead vocalist. This is due to her superior vocal style, range, and experience. Although Kim Chaewon is also a vocalist and is frequently praised for her consistency and tone, Yunjin's vocal abilities are frequently cited as being in a distinct league.

Who is Le Sserafim's main rapper?

While Le Sserafim does not formally assign ranks, fans typically designate Kazuha the main rapper, in addition to her roles as the main dancer and sub-vocalist.

Why did Le Sserafim lose a member?

According to the South China Morning Post, Kim Garam, a member of Le Sserafim, was expelled after being accused of school bullying. Following the allegations, Hybe Corporation and Source Music terminated her contract, prompting her departure from the group.

Who is the leader of Le Sserafim?

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Kim Chaewon was formally named the group's leader when she was introduced as the fourth member before their debut.

What does Le Seraphim mean?

The team's name, Le Sserafim, is an anagram of the statement "I'm Fearless" and a reference to the celestial beings with six wings, seraphim.

Le Sserafim's members make a formidable and distinct force in the K-pop landscape, expressing their basic theme of fearlessness. Each member provides a distinct background and set of skills that add to the group's overall attractiveness. Their various talents combine to form a fascinating and cohesive team that resonates with fans worldwide.

