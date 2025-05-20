The F1 movie soundtrack is set to feature 17 adrenaline-pumping tracks like Lose My Mind by Don Toliver & Doja Cat, Drive by Ed Sheeran, and Messy by Rosé. The highly anticipated movie aims to set the perfect tone for high-speed action, with the soundtrack enhancing its thrilling atmosphere ahead of its June 2025 premiere.

Key takeaways

The F1 movie soundtrack features 17 adrenaline-fueled tracks that match the film's high-speed energy and emotion.

movie soundtrack features 17 adrenaline-fueled tracks that match the film's high-speed energy and emotion. Leading the album is Lose My Mind by Don Toliver & Doja Cat, produced by Hans Zimmer and Ryan Tedder, blending cinematic pop with electrifying beats.

by Don Toliver & Doja Cat, produced by Hans Zimmer and Ryan Tedder, blending cinematic pop with electrifying beats. Other standout singles include Drive by Ed Sheeran, featuring Dave Grohl and John Mayer, and Messy by Rosé, accompanied by a visually rich music video.

by Ed Sheeran, featuring Dave Grohl and John Mayer, and by Rosé, accompanied by a visually rich music video. The lineup includes top global artists like Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, RAYE, Tiësto, and Chris Stapleton, contributing diverse styles from pop to deep house and Afro-fusion.

Unveiling the full F1 movie soundtrack

The F1 movie soundtrack features 17 hit songs that capture the energy and intensity of Formula 1 racing. It delivers electrifying beats, powerful lyrics, and performances from top global artists like Rosé, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Don Toliver.

As of this writing, three singles from the album are out, with the rest set for release with the film's American premiere. Here is the Formula 1 movie soundtrack list:

Track Artist(s) Lose My Mind Don Toliver (featuring Doja Cat) No Room for A Saint Dom Dolla (featuring Nathan Nicholson) Drive Ed Sheeran Just Keep Watching Tate McRae Messy ROSÉ Don't Let Me Drown Burna Boy Underdog Roddy Ricch Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News RAYE Bad As I Used To Be Chris Stapleton Baja California Myke Towers OMG! Tiësto & Sexyy Red All At Once Madison Beer D.A.N.C.E Peggy Gou Double C PAWSA Attention Mr Eazi Give Me Love Darkoo Gasoline Obongjayar

1. Lose My Mind

Artist: Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat

Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat Writers: Caleb Toliver, Amala Dlamini, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin

Caleb Toliver, Amala Dlamini, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin Producers: Zimmer, Tedder, Boutin

Zimmer, Tedder, Boutin Release date: 30 April 2025

Lose My Mind by Don Toliver and Doja Cat is one of the top songs in the Formula 1 movie trailer. The lead single blends cinematic pop with electronic beats, capturing the adrenaline and intensity of Formula 1 racing. Toliver delivers a smooth, emotional chorus, while Doja Cat's verse celebrates resilience and reinvention.

2. No Room for a Saint

Artist: Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson

Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson Writers: Dominic Matheson, Nathan Nicholson, Toby Le Messuier

Dominic Matheson, Nathan Nicholson, Toby Le Messuier Producer: Dom Dolla

Dom Dolla Release date: 16 May 2025

No Room for a Saint by Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson is a haunting, atmospheric track. The song blends deep house with melancholic vocals, creating a cinematic feel that mirrors the intensity of Formula 1 racing. Its pulsating beats and introspective lyrics bring themes of fate and resilience to life.

3. Drive

Artist: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Writers: Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, John Mayer

Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, John Mayer Producers: Sheeran, Grohl, Mayer

Sheeran, Grohl, Mayer Release date: 27 June 2025

Ed Sheeran will release Drive, featuring Dave Grohl and John Mayer, alongside the F1 movie. He recently teased the song on Instagram, sharing a snippet that showcases its rock-heavy sound and powerful instrumentation.

4. Just Keep Watching

Artist: Tate McRae

Tate McRae Writers: Tate McRae, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt

Tate McRae, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt Producer: Andrew Watt

Andrew Watt Release date: 27 June 2025

Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae is an emotional, cinematic track. McRae originally wrote the song during her Think Later sessions and reworked it for the film.

5. Messy

Artist: Rosé

Rosé Writers: Chae Young Park, Cleo Tighe, Delacey, Peter Rycroft, Matthew James Burns

Chae Young Park, Cleo Tighe, Delacey, Peter Rycroft, Matthew James Burns Producers: Lostboy, Burns

Lostboy, Burns Release date: 8 May 2025

Messy by Rosé was released as the second single from the F1 movie soundtrack. The song debuted alongside an official music video directed by Colin Tilley, featuring cinematic visuals that complement its sleek and passionate sound.

6. Don't Let Me Drown

Artist: Burna Boy

Burna Boy Writers: Burna Boy

Burna Boy Producer: Burna Boy

Burna Boy Release date: 27 June 2025

Burna Boy will release his Don't Let Me Drown track alongside the film during its premiere in late June 2025. Burna Boy promoted the F1 Album at the Miami Grand Prix during the first weekend of May 2025.

7. Underdog

Artist: Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Writers: Rodrick Moore Jr.

Rodrick Moore Jr. Producers: Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Release date: 27 June 2025

Underdog by Roddy Ricch is the seventh track on the F1 movie soundtrack. The song was produced by Roddy Ricch himself and released under Atlantic Records & RCA Records.

8. Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News

Artist: RAYE

RAYE Writers: Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath, James Napier

Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath, James Napier Producers: RAYE

RAYE Release date: 27 June 2025

Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News by RAYE is the eighth track on the F1 movie soundtrack. The song drops under Atlantic Records and Apple TV+.

9. Bad as I Used to Be

Artist: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Writers: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Producers: Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Release date: 27 June 2025

Bad As I Used to Be by Chris Stapleton is the ninth track on the F1 movie soundtrack. It marks Stapleton's first new music since his 2023 album Higher, aside from his collaboration with Post Malone on California Sober. Chris Stapleton produced Bad As I Used to Be under Atlantic Records & RCA Records.

10. Baja California

Artist: Myke Towers

Myke Towers Writers: Michael Torres, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo

Michael Torres, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo Producers: Tainy, Sky Rompiendo

Tainy, Sky Rompiendo Release date: 27 June 2025

Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Myke Towers delivers the tenth track on the album Baja California. He blends Latin urban beats with energetic rap flows, capturing themes of adventure and speed.

11. OMG!

Artist: Tiësto and Sexyy Red

Tiësto and Sexyy Red Writers: Tiësto, Sexyy Red

Tiësto, Sexyy Red Producers: Tiësto

Tiësto Release date: 27 June 2025

Tiësto and Sexyy Red collaborate on the eleventh track on the F1 movie soundtrack album. The song is produced by Tiësto and released under Atlantic Records & Apple TV+.

12. All at Once

Artist: Madison Beer

Madison Beer Writers: Madison Beer

Madison Beer Producers: LOSTBOY

LOSTBOY Release date: 27 June 2025

Madison Beer's All At Once is the twelfth track on F1 The Album. The song is written and performed by Madison Beer, with production by LOSTBOY.

13. D.A.N.C.E.

Artist: Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou Writer: Peggy Gou

Peggy Gou Producers: N/A

N/A Release date: 27 June 2025

South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou brings her electronic expertise to D.A.N.C.E., the thirteenth track on F1 The Album. Known for her genre-blending house and techno beats, Gou's track is expected to deliver infectious rhythms and dancefloor-ready energy.

14. Double C

Artist: PAWSA

PAWSA Writers: PAWSA

PAWSA Producers: PAWSA

PAWSA Release date: 27 June 2025

British DJ and producer PAWSA contributes Double C as the fourteenth track on F1 The Album. PAWSA is known for his deep house and tech-house sound, and this track will feature hypnotic beats and minimalist grooves.

15. Attention

Artist: Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi Writer: Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi Producers: Mr Eazi, Joshua Mozi, Kel-P

Mr Eazi, Joshua Mozi, Kel-P Release date: 27 June 2025

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi delivers the fifteenth track on F1 The Album. The song, Attention, blends Afrobeats rhythms with cinematic intensity, perfect for the film's dynamic energy. Co-produced by Joshua Mozi and Kel-P, Attention reflects themes of focus and determination, aligning with the competitive spirit of Formula 1.

16. Give Me Love

Artist: Darkoo

Darkoo Writers: Darkoo

Darkoo Producers: N/A

N/A Release date: 27 June 2025

British-Nigerian artist Darkoo presents Give Me Love, the sixteenth track on F1 The Album. Darkoo is known for her Afro-swing and R&B-infused sound, and this track will blend smooth melodies with .

17. Gasoline

Artist: Obongjayar

Obongjayar Writer: Obongjayar

Obongjayar Producers: N/A

N/A Release date: 27 June 2025

Nigerian singer Obongjayar closes the soundtrack with Gasoline, the final track on F1 The Album. Known for his genre-defying style, Obongjayar's track will feature intense vocals and experimental production. The song's title suggests themes of speed and intensity, making it a fitting conclusion to the high-octane album.

Who are the artists behind the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?

The Formula 1 movie soundtrack features a star-studded lineup of artists across various genres. Some of the confirmed artists include:

Doja Cat

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Tate McRae

ROSÉ

RAYE

Burna Boy

Roddy Ricch

Dom Dolla

Chris Stapleton

Tiësto

Sexyy Red

Myke Towers

Madison Beer

Peggy Gou

PAWSA

Mr Eazi

Darkoo

Obongjayar

Who composed the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?

The F1 movie playlist features contributions from multiple producers, including Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Tiësto, Dom Dolla, LOSTBOY, and Grant Boutin.

What is the name of the Formula 1 movie theme song?

As of this writing, the Formula 1 movie theme song has yet to be officially confirmed, but the film's soundtrack, F1 The Album, features a lineup of high-energy tracks from artists like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Tiësto. The trailer includes snippets of Lose My Mind by Don Toliver (featuring Doja Cat) and Drive by Ed Sheeran.

What is the budget for the Brad Pitt F1 movie?

The budget for Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie remains undisclosed, with reports quoting the budget as $300 million. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski have clarified that rebates from filming locations and sponsorship deals have reduced the actual cost below the reported figure.

Will Max Verstappen be in the F1 movie?

Max Verstappen makes a cameo appearance in Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie. The film features several real-life Formula 1 drivers, including Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, and Sergio Perez.

Brad Pitt's F1 movie will be released internationally on 25 June 2025 and in North America on 27 June 2025.

The F1 movie soundtrack captures the essence of motorsport with a dynamic lineup of artists. Each track, crafted by a powerhouse lineup of artists, fuels the film's adrenaline and emotion, making every moment unforgettable. Some standout tracks include Lose My Mind by Don Toliver, Drive by Ed Sheeran, and Messy by Rosé.

