Here is the full F1 movie soundtrack and artist lineup as it premieres in June 2025
The F1 movie soundtrack is set to feature 17 adrenaline-pumping tracks like Lose My Mind by Don Toliver & Doja Cat, Drive by Ed Sheeran, and Messy by Rosé. The highly anticipated movie aims to set the perfect tone for high-speed action, with the soundtrack enhancing its thrilling atmosphere ahead of its June 2025 premiere.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Unveiling the full F1 movie soundtrack
- Who are the artists behind the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?
- Who composed the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?
- What is the name of the Formula 1 movie theme song?
- What is the budget for the Brad Pitt F1 movie?
- Will Max Verstappen be in the F1 movie?
- When is the F1 movie release date?
Key takeaways
- The F1 movie soundtrack features 17 adrenaline-fueled tracks that match the film's high-speed energy and emotion.
- Leading the album is Lose My Mind by Don Toliver & Doja Cat, produced by Hans Zimmer and Ryan Tedder, blending cinematic pop with electrifying beats.
- Other standout singles include Drive by Ed Sheeran, featuring Dave Grohl and John Mayer, and Messy by Rosé, accompanied by a visually rich music video.
- The lineup includes top global artists like Burna Boy, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, RAYE, Tiësto, and Chris Stapleton, contributing diverse styles from pop to deep house and Afro-fusion.
Unveiling the full F1 movie soundtrack
The F1 movie soundtrack features 17 hit songs that capture the energy and intensity of Formula 1 racing. It delivers electrifying beats, powerful lyrics, and performances from top global artists like Rosé, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Don Toliver.
As of this writing, three singles from the album are out, with the rest set for release with the film's American premiere. Here is the Formula 1 movie soundtrack list:
|Track
|Artist(s)
|Lose My Mind
|Don Toliver (featuring Doja Cat)
|No Room for A Saint
|Dom Dolla (featuring Nathan Nicholson)
|Drive
|Ed Sheeran
|Just Keep Watching
|Tate McRae
|Messy
|ROSÉ
|Don't Let Me Drown
|Burna Boy
|Underdog
|Roddy Ricch
|Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News
|RAYE
|Bad As I Used To Be
|Chris Stapleton
|Baja California
|Myke Towers
|OMG!
|Tiësto & Sexyy Red
|All At Once
|Madison Beer
|D.A.N.C.E
|Peggy Gou
|Double C
|PAWSA
|Attention
|Mr Eazi
|Give Me Love
|Darkoo
|Gasoline
|Obongjayar
1. Lose My Mind
- Artist: Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat
- Writers: Caleb Toliver, Amala Dlamini, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin
- Producers: Zimmer, Tedder, Boutin
- Release date: 30 April 2025
Lose My Mind by Don Toliver and Doja Cat is one of the top songs in the Formula 1 movie trailer. The lead single blends cinematic pop with electronic beats, capturing the adrenaline and intensity of Formula 1 racing. Toliver delivers a smooth, emotional chorus, while Doja Cat's verse celebrates resilience and reinvention.
2. No Room for a Saint
- Artist: Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson
- Writers: Dominic Matheson, Nathan Nicholson, Toby Le Messuier
- Producer: Dom Dolla
- Release date: 16 May 2025
No Room for a Saint by Dom Dolla featuring Nathan Nicholson is a haunting, atmospheric track. The song blends deep house with melancholic vocals, creating a cinematic feel that mirrors the intensity of Formula 1 racing. Its pulsating beats and introspective lyrics bring themes of fate and resilience to life.
3. Drive
- Artist: Ed Sheeran
- Writers: Ed Sheeran, Dave Grohl, John Mayer
- Producers: Sheeran, Grohl, Mayer
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Ed Sheeran will release Drive, featuring Dave Grohl and John Mayer, alongside the F1 movie. He recently teased the song on Instagram, sharing a snippet that showcases its rock-heavy sound and powerful instrumentation.
4. Just Keep Watching
- Artist: Tate McRae
- Writers: Tate McRae, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt
- Producer: Andrew Watt
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Just Keep Watching by Tate McRae is an emotional, cinematic track. McRae originally wrote the song during her Think Later sessions and reworked it for the film.
5. Messy
- Artist: Rosé
- Writers: Chae Young Park, Cleo Tighe, Delacey, Peter Rycroft, Matthew James Burns
- Producers: Lostboy, Burns
- Release date: 8 May 2025
Messy by Rosé was released as the second single from the F1 movie soundtrack. The song debuted alongside an official music video directed by Colin Tilley, featuring cinematic visuals that complement its sleek and passionate sound.
6. Don't Let Me Drown
- Artist: Burna Boy
- Writers: Burna Boy
- Producer: Burna Boy
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Burna Boy will release his Don't Let Me Drown track alongside the film during its premiere in late June 2025. Burna Boy promoted the F1 Album at the Miami Grand Prix during the first weekend of May 2025.
7. Underdog
- Artist: Roddy Ricch
- Writers: Rodrick Moore Jr.
- Producers: Roddy Ricch
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Underdog by Roddy Ricch is the seventh track on the F1 movie soundtrack. The song was produced by Roddy Ricch himself and released under Atlantic Records & RCA Records.
8. Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News
- Artist: RAYE
- Writers: Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath, James Napier
- Producers: RAYE
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News by RAYE is the eighth track on the F1 movie soundtrack. The song drops under Atlantic Records and Apple TV+.
9. Bad as I Used to Be
- Artist: Chris Stapleton
- Writers: Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Chris Stapleton
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Bad As I Used to Be by Chris Stapleton is the ninth track on the F1 movie soundtrack. It marks Stapleton's first new music since his 2023 album Higher, aside from his collaboration with Post Malone on California Sober. Chris Stapleton produced Bad As I Used to Be under Atlantic Records & RCA Records.
10. Baja California
- Artist: Myke Towers
- Writers: Michael Torres, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo
- Producers: Tainy, Sky Rompiendo
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Myke Towers delivers the tenth track on the album Baja California. He blends Latin urban beats with energetic rap flows, capturing themes of adventure and speed.
11. OMG!
- Artist: Tiësto and Sexyy Red
- Writers: Tiësto, Sexyy Red
- Producers: Tiësto
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Tiësto and Sexyy Red collaborate on the eleventh track on the F1 movie soundtrack album. The song is produced by Tiësto and released under Atlantic Records & Apple TV+.
12. All at Once
- Artist: Madison Beer
- Writers: Madison Beer
- Producers: LOSTBOY
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Madison Beer's All At Once is the twelfth track on F1 The Album. The song is written and performed by Madison Beer, with production by LOSTBOY.
13. D.A.N.C.E.
- Artist: Peggy Gou
- Writer: Peggy Gou
- Producers: N/A
- Release date: 27 June 2025
South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou brings her electronic expertise to D.A.N.C.E., the thirteenth track on F1 The Album. Known for her genre-blending house and techno beats, Gou's track is expected to deliver infectious rhythms and dancefloor-ready energy.
14. Double C
- Artist: PAWSA
- Writers: PAWSA
- Producers: PAWSA
- Release date: 27 June 2025
British DJ and producer PAWSA contributes Double C as the fourteenth track on F1 The Album. PAWSA is known for his deep house and tech-house sound, and this track will feature hypnotic beats and minimalist grooves.
15. Attention
- Artist: Mr Eazi
- Writer: Mr Eazi
- Producers: Mr Eazi, Joshua Mozi, Kel-P
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Nigerian singer Mr Eazi delivers the fifteenth track on F1 The Album. The song, Attention, blends Afrobeats rhythms with cinematic intensity, perfect for the film's dynamic energy. Co-produced by Joshua Mozi and Kel-P, Attention reflects themes of focus and determination, aligning with the competitive spirit of Formula 1.
16. Give Me Love
- Artist: Darkoo
- Writers: Darkoo
- Producers: N/A
- Release date: 27 June 2025
British-Nigerian artist Darkoo presents Give Me Love, the sixteenth track on F1 The Album. Darkoo is known for her Afro-swing and R&B-infused sound, and this track will blend smooth melodies with romantic themes.
17. Gasoline
- Artist: Obongjayar
- Writer: Obongjayar
- Producers: N/A
- Release date: 27 June 2025
Nigerian singer Obongjayar closes the soundtrack with Gasoline, the final track on F1 The Album. Known for his genre-defying style, Obongjayar's track will feature intense vocals and experimental production. The song's title suggests themes of speed and intensity, making it a fitting conclusion to the high-octane album.
Who are the artists behind the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?
The Formula 1 movie soundtrack features a star-studded lineup of artists across various genres. Some of the confirmed artists include:
- Doja Cat
- Don Toliver
- Ed Sheeran
- Tate McRae
- ROSÉ
- RAYE
- Burna Boy
- Roddy Ricch
- Dom Dolla
- Chris Stapleton
- Tiësto
- Sexyy Red
- Myke Towers
- Madison Beer
- Peggy Gou
- PAWSA
- Mr Eazi
- Darkoo
- Obongjayar
Who composed the Formula 1 movie soundtrack?
The F1 movie playlist features contributions from multiple producers, including Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Tiësto, Dom Dolla, LOSTBOY, and Grant Boutin.
What is the name of the Formula 1 movie theme song?
As of this writing, the Formula 1 movie theme song has yet to be officially confirmed, but the film's soundtrack, F1 The Album, features a lineup of high-energy tracks from artists like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Tiësto. The trailer includes snippets of Lose My Mind by Don Toliver (featuring Doja Cat) and Drive by Ed Sheeran.
What is the budget for the Brad Pitt F1 movie?
The budget for Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie remains undisclosed, with reports quoting the budget as $300 million. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski have clarified that rebates from filming locations and sponsorship deals have reduced the actual cost below the reported figure.
Will Max Verstappen be in the F1 movie?
Max Verstappen makes a cameo appearance in Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie. The film features several real-life Formula 1 drivers, including Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, and Sergio Perez.
When is the F1 movie release date?
Brad Pitt's F1 movie will be released internationally on 25 June 2025 and in North America on 27 June 2025.
The F1 movie soundtrack captures the essence of motorsport with a dynamic lineup of artists. Each track, crafted by a powerhouse lineup of artists, fuels the film's adrenaline and emotion, making every moment unforgettable. Some standout tracks include Lose My Mind by Don Toliver, Drive by Ed Sheeran, and Messy by Rosé.
