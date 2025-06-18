Meet the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie, also known as A Sacrifice

The top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie includes Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Sylvia Hoeks, and Jonas Dassler, delivering a gripping performance in this psychological thriller. Bana plays Ben Monroe, a psychologist investigating a dangerous cult, while Sink, Hoeks, and Dassler add intensity to the film's suspenseful narrative.

The top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie includes Sadie Sink and Eric Bana.

Key takeaways

Berlin Nobody features a talented and diversified cast , including Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois, and Stephan Kampwirth.

features a , including Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois, and Stephan Kampwirth. The film explores the cult influence, psychological tension, and family dynamics set in Berlin's eerie urban backdrop.

set in Berlin's eerie urban backdrop. Directed by Jordan Scott and produced by Ridley Scott , the film was shot in Berlin from September to December 2022.

and , the film was shot in Berlin from September to December 2022. Supporting cast members like Justine del Corte, Joone Dankou, and Sira-Anna Faal deepen the film's emotional and suspenseful layers.

Unveiling the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie

The Berlin Nobody movie explores psychological tension, family dynamics, and the dark influence of cults. The psychological thriller features several standout actors who bring depth to its gripping narrative. Here is the Berlin Nobody cast list:

Main cast Role Eric Bana Ben Monroe Sadie Sink Mazzy Monroe Sylvia Hoeks Nina Jonas Dassler Martin Sophie Rois Hilma Stephan Kampwirth Max Aumann Justine del Corte Sofie Aumann Joone Dankou Elsa Aumann Lara Feith Lotte Sira-Anna Faal Larissa

1. Eric Bana as Ben Monroe

Eric Bana attends a conversation for "Force Of Nature" at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Centre in New York City.

Full name: Eric Martin Andrew Banadinović

Eric Martin Andrew Banadinović Date of birth: 9 August 1968

9 August 1968 Profession: Actor, comedian

Actor, comedian Years active: 1993–present

Eric Bana is an Australian actor and comedian. He began his career in sketch comedy before transitioning to dramatic roles. His breakthrough came with Chopper (2000), followed by Hollywood successes like Black Hawk Down (2001), Hulk (2003), and Troy (2004).

2. Sadie Sink as Mazzy Monroe

Sadie Sink at the 78th Annual Tony Awards Meet the Nominees and Searchlight Pictures' "O'Dessa" New York Screening at Metrograph.

Full name: Sadie Elizabeth Sink

Sadie Elizabeth Sink Date of birth: 16 April 2002

16 April 2002 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 2011–present

Sadie Sink is an American actress best known for her role as Max Mayfield in the Netflix release Stranger Things (2017–present). She has also starred in Fear Street (2021), The Whale (2022), and Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film.

3. Sylvia Hoeks as Nina

Sylvia Hoeks, wearing CHANEL, attends the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie in September in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Sylvia Gertrudis Martyna Hoeks

Sylvia Gertrudis Martyna Hoeks Date of birth: 1 June 1983

1 June 1983 Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 1997–present

Sylvia Hoeks is a Dutch actress and former model, recognised for her performances in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018). She has worked extensively in European cinema and television.

4. Jonas Dassler as Martin

Jonas Dassler attends the premiere of Bonhoeffer at Regal Battery Park Cinemas. At the "Berlin Nobody" Premiere at Kant Kino in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Jonas Dassler

Jonas Dassler Date of birth: 22 March 1996

22 March 1996 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2015–present

Jonas Dassler is a German actor known for his chilling portrayal of serial killer Fritz Honka in The Golden Glove (2019). He has also appeared in Never Look Away (2018) and LOMO – The Language of Many Others (2017).

5. Sophie Rois as Hilma

Sophie Rois attends the "Berlin Nobody" Premiere at Kant Kino in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Sophie Rois

Sophie Rois Date of birth: 1 June 1961

1 June 1961 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1983–present

Sophie Rois is an Austrian actress with a strong presence in German cinema and theatre. She has starred in Three (2010), Enemy at the Gates (2001), and The Architect (2008).

6. Stephan Kampwirth as Max Aumann

Stephan Kampwirth attends the screening of the Netflix series "1899" at Funkhaus Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Stephan Kampwirth

Stephan Kampwirth Date of birth: 20 March 1967

20 March 1967 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1991–present

Stephan Kampwirth is a German actor known for his roles in Dark (2017–2020), Who Am I (2014), and Berlin, Berlin (2002). He has a strong background in theatre and television.

7. Justine del Corte as Sofie Aumann

Actress Justine del Corte is among the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie, also known as Sacrifice.

Full name: Justine del Corte

Justine del Corte Date of birth: 1966

1966 Profession: Actress, writer

Actress, writer Years active: 1990–present

Justine del Corte is a Mexican-German actress and writer. She has appeared in Sapphire Blue (2014), Ruby Red (2013), and Dr. M (1990).

8. Joone Dankou as Elsa Aumann

Full name: Joone Dankou

Joone Dankou Date of birth: 2003

2003 Profession: Actress, dubbing artist

Actress, dubbing artist Years active: 2015–present

Joone Dankou is a German actress and dubbing artist. She has worked in popular television series such as In aller Freundschaft and WaPo Elbe.

9. Lara Feith as Lotte

Lara Feith and Noah Tinwa attend the "Hohlbeins - Der Greif" premiere at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Lara Feith

Lara Feith Date of birth: 1995

1995 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 2017–present

Lara Feith is a popular blonde German actress known for Dogs of Berlin (2018), Luden (2023), and Trümmermädchen (2021). In Berlin Nobody, she plays Lotte.

10. Sira-Anna Faal as Larissa

Sira-Anna Faal at the 2025 Bunte New Faces Award Film at Delphi. She poses at the German Television Award (Deutscher Fernsehpreis).

Full name: Sira-Anna Faal

Sira-Anna Faal Date of birth: 2000

2000 Profession: Actress, singer, rapper

Actress, singer, rapper Years active: 2020–present

Sira-Anna Faal is a German-Gambian actress, singer, and rapper. She gained recognition for her role in Druck (2020–2022) and starred in The Ordinaries (2023).

11. Alexander Schubert as Lead Detective

German actor Alexander Schubert attends the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2017 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany.

Full name: Alexander Schubert

Alexander Schubert Date of birth: 1970

1970 Profession: Actor, writer, director

Actor, writer, director Years active: 1988–present

The lead detective in Berlin Nobody was born in 1970 in Potsdam, German Democratic Republic. He is an actor and writer, known for Faking Bullish - Krimineller als die Polizei erlaubt! (2020), Blackout - Die Erinnerung ist tödlich (2006) and Forwards Ever! (2017).

12. Daphna Rosenthal as Martin's Grandmother

Sharon Brauner, Daphna Rosenthal and Sandra von Ruffin during the premiere of 'Das letzte Mahl' at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei in Berlin, Germany.

Full name: Daphna Rosenthal

Daphna Rosenthal Date of birth: 1946

1946 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1968–present

Daphna Rosenthal was born in 1946 in Tiberias, Palestine. She is an actress known for Und dann steht einer auf und öffnet das Fenster (2022), Tatort (1970) and Der König (1994).

13. Lea Draeger as Young Hilma

Actress Lea Draeger performing Kebab and Small Town Boy in a theatre play at Studio Berlin.

Full name: Lea Draeger

Lea Draeger Date of birth: 1 January 1980

1 January 1980 Profession: Actress, author, artist

Actress, author, artist Years active: 2004–present

Lea Draeger is a German actress, author, and artist. She has performed in theatre and starred in Trümmermädchen (2021). Draeger has also had roles in the TV movie Der Mann im Strom (2006) and the TV series Tatort (1970–present).

14. Frida Stittrich as Young Nina

Full name: Frida Stittrich

Frida Stittrich Date of birth: 2003

2003 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 2010–present

Frida Stittrich is a German actress known for Druck (2018) and Meine Freundin Volker (2022). She has also featured in the short production Goodbye Daddy (2010). In Berlin Nobody, Frida plays Young Nina.

15. Tatiana Nekrasov as Nina's Mother

Full name: Tatiana Varvara Jelena Nekrasov

Tatiana Varvara Jelena Nekrasov Date of birth: 14 July 1983

14 July 1983 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 2006–present

Tatiana Nekrasov is a German actress known for Tatort (2017–2023) and Louis van Beethoven (2020). As of this writing, she has 16 acting credits, including roles in the TV series Morden im Norden (2025) and Police Call 110 (2019).

16. Matthias Rheinheimer as Nina's Father

German actor Matthias Rheinheimer poses in different outfits.

Full name: Matthias Rheinheimer

Matthias Rheinheimer Date of birth: 1981

1981 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2015–present

Matthias Rheinheimer is a German actor known for The Hollywood Turk (2019), Alarm für Cobra 11 - Die Autobahnpolizei (1996–present), and Heldt (2015).

17. Carl Bagnar as Club Boy

Full name: Carl Bagnar

Carl Bagnar Date of birth: 2000

2000 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2018–present

Carl Bagnar is a German actor with eight acting credits (as of this writing). Some of his notable roles include Tatort Bremen (2023), Rookies (2024), Druck (2019), and SOKO Wismar (2020).

18. Gerhard Elfers as News Anchor

Full name: Gerhard Elfers

Gerhard Elfers Date of birth: N/A

N/A Profession: Journalist, TV anchor

Journalist, TV anchor Years active: 1990–present

Gerhard Elfers is a journalist and TV anchor with a long career in broadcasting. He has been featured in two films, Retribution (2023) and A Sacrifice (2024), as the News Anchor.

Berlin Nobody's behind-the-scenes crew list

Here are ten key behind-the-scenes crew members of Berlin Nobody, along with their roles:

Behind-the-scenes crew Role Jordan Scott Director Ridley Scott Producer Michael Pruss Producer Jonas Katzenstein Producer Maximilian Leo Producer Georgina Pope Producer Jonathan Saubach Executive Producer Rebecca Feuer Executive Producer Julie Kirkwood Cinematographer Rachel Durance Editor

What is the movie Berlin Nobody about?

Berlin Nobody is a psychological thriller that follows Ben Monroe, an American social psychologist investigating a disturbing local cult in Berlin. As he delves deeper into the group's influence, his rebellious daughter, Mazzy, becomes entangled with Martin, a mysterious boy connected to the cult's charismatic leader.

As Mazzy's fascination turns dangerous, Ben must race against time to save her from the cult's grip.

Where is the movie A Sacrifice filmed?

A Sacrifice was filmed primarily in Berlin, Germany. The production utilised various locations across Central Berlin, including areas like Mitte, known for its mix of historical landmarks and modern architecture.

Notable filming spots include the Berlin Television Tower (Berliner Fernsehturm) at Alexanderplatz. Filming took place between September and December 2022.

The Berlin Nobody movie cast delivers a gripping ensemble performance. Eric Bana shines as Ben Monroe, a social psychologist navigating the dark world of cults, while Sadie Sink captivates as his rebellious daughter, Mazzy. Sylvia Hoeks adds intrigue as forensic psychologist Nina, and Jonas Dassler delivers a compelling portrayal of Martin.

