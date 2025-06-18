Meet the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie, also known as A Sacrifice
The top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie includes Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Sylvia Hoeks, and Jonas Dassler, delivering a gripping performance in this psychological thriller. Bana plays Ben Monroe, a psychologist investigating a dangerous cult, while Sink, Hoeks, and Dassler add intensity to the film's suspenseful narrative.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Unveiling the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie
- 1. Eric Bana as Ben Monroe
- 2. Sadie Sink as Mazzy Monroe
- 3. Sylvia Hoeks as Nina
- 4. Jonas Dassler as Martin
- 5. Sophie Rois as Hilma
- 6. Stephan Kampwirth as Max Aumann
- 7. Justine del Corte as Sofie Aumann
- 8. Joone Dankou as Elsa Aumann
- 9. Lara Feith as Lotte
- 10. Sira-Anna Faal as Larissa
- 11. Alexander Schubert as Lead Detective
- 12. Daphna Rosenthal as Martin's Grandmother
- 13. Lea Draeger as Young Hilma
- 14. Frida Stittrich as Young Nina
- 15. Tatiana Nekrasov as Nina's Mother
- 16. Matthias Rheinheimer as Nina's Father
- 17. Carl Bagnar as Club Boy
- 18. Gerhard Elfers as News Anchor
- Berlin Nobody's behind-the-scenes crew list
- What is the movie Berlin Nobody about?
- Where is the movie A Sacrifice filmed?
Key takeaways
- Berlin Nobody features a talented and diversified cast, including Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois, and Stephan Kampwirth.
- The film explores the cult influence, psychological tension, and family dynamics set in Berlin's eerie urban backdrop.
- Directed by Jordan Scott and produced by Ridley Scott, the film was shot in Berlin from September to December 2022.
- Supporting cast members like Justine del Corte, Joone Dankou, and Sira-Anna Faal deepen the film's emotional and suspenseful layers.
Unveiling the top cast of the Berlin Nobody movie
The Berlin Nobody movie explores psychological tension, family dynamics, and the dark influence of cults. The psychological thriller features several standout actors who bring depth to its gripping narrative. Here is the Berlin Nobody cast list:
|Main cast
|Role
|Eric Bana
|Ben Monroe
|Sadie Sink
|Mazzy Monroe
|Sylvia Hoeks
|Nina
|Jonas Dassler
|Martin
|Sophie Rois
|Hilma
|Stephan Kampwirth
|Max Aumann
|Justine del Corte
|Sofie Aumann
|Joone Dankou
|Elsa Aumann
|Lara Feith
|Lotte
|Sira-Anna Faal
|Larissa
1. Eric Bana as Ben Monroe
- Full name: Eric Martin Andrew Banadinović
- Date of birth: 9 August 1968
- Profession: Actor, comedian
- Years active: 1993–present
Eric Bana is an Australian actor and comedian. He began his career in sketch comedy before transitioning to dramatic roles. His breakthrough came with Chopper (2000), followed by Hollywood successes like Black Hawk Down (2001), Hulk (2003), and Troy (2004).
2. Sadie Sink as Mazzy Monroe
- Full name: Sadie Elizabeth Sink
- Date of birth: 16 April 2002
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2011–present
Sadie Sink is an American actress best known for her role as Max Mayfield in the Netflix release Stranger Things (2017–present). She has also starred in Fear Street (2021), The Whale (2022), and Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film.
3. Sylvia Hoeks as Nina
- Full name: Sylvia Gertrudis Martyna Hoeks
- Date of birth: 1 June 1983
- Profession: Actress, model
- Years active: 1997–present
Sylvia Hoeks is a Dutch actress and former model, recognised for her performances in Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018). She has worked extensively in European cinema and television.
4. Jonas Dassler as Martin
- Full name: Jonas Dassler
- Date of birth: 22 March 1996
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2015–present
Jonas Dassler is a German actor known for his chilling portrayal of serial killer Fritz Honka in The Golden Glove (2019). He has also appeared in Never Look Away (2018) and LOMO – The Language of Many Others (2017).
5. Sophie Rois as Hilma
- Full name: Sophie Rois
- Date of birth: 1 June 1961
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 1983–present
Sophie Rois is an Austrian actress with a strong presence in German cinema and theatre. She has starred in Three (2010), Enemy at the Gates (2001), and The Architect (2008).
6. Stephan Kampwirth as Max Aumann
- Full name: Stephan Kampwirth
- Date of birth: 20 March 1967
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1991–present
Stephan Kampwirth is a German actor known for his roles in Dark (2017–2020), Who Am I (2014), and Berlin, Berlin (2002). He has a strong background in theatre and television.
7. Justine del Corte as Sofie Aumann
- Full name: Justine del Corte
- Date of birth: 1966
- Profession: Actress, writer
- Years active: 1990–present
Justine del Corte is a Mexican-German actress and writer. She has appeared in Sapphire Blue (2014), Ruby Red (2013), and Dr. M (1990).
8. Joone Dankou as Elsa Aumann
- Full name: Joone Dankou
- Date of birth: 2003
- Profession: Actress, dubbing artist
- Years active: 2015–present
Joone Dankou is a German actress and dubbing artist. She has worked in popular television series such as In aller Freundschaft and WaPo Elbe.
9. Lara Feith as Lotte
- Full name: Lara Feith
- Date of birth: 1995
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2017–present
Lara Feith is a popular blonde German actress known for Dogs of Berlin (2018), Luden (2023), and Trümmermädchen (2021). In Berlin Nobody, she plays Lotte.
10. Sira-Anna Faal as Larissa
- Full name: Sira-Anna Faal
- Date of birth: 2000
- Profession: Actress, singer, rapper
- Years active: 2020–present
Sira-Anna Faal is a German-Gambian actress, singer, and rapper. She gained recognition for her role in Druck (2020–2022) and starred in The Ordinaries (2023).
11. Alexander Schubert as Lead Detective
- Full name: Alexander Schubert
- Date of birth: 1970
- Profession: Actor, writer, director
- Years active: 1988–present
The lead detective in Berlin Nobody was born in 1970 in Potsdam, German Democratic Republic. He is an actor and writer, known for Faking Bullish - Krimineller als die Polizei erlaubt! (2020), Blackout - Die Erinnerung ist tödlich (2006) and Forwards Ever! (2017).
12. Daphna Rosenthal as Martin's Grandmother
- Full name: Daphna Rosenthal
- Date of birth: 1946
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 1968–present
Daphna Rosenthal was born in 1946 in Tiberias, Palestine. She is an actress known for Und dann steht einer auf und öffnet das Fenster (2022), Tatort (1970) and Der König (1994).
13. Lea Draeger as Young Hilma
- Full name: Lea Draeger
- Date of birth: 1 January 1980
- Profession: Actress, author, artist
- Years active: 2004–present
Lea Draeger is a German actress, author, and artist. She has performed in theatre and starred in Trümmermädchen (2021). Draeger has also had roles in the TV movie Der Mann im Strom (2006) and the TV series Tatort (1970–present).
14. Frida Stittrich as Young Nina
- Full name: Frida Stittrich
- Date of birth: 2003
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2010–present
Frida Stittrich is a German actress known for Druck (2018) and Meine Freundin Volker (2022). She has also featured in the short production Goodbye Daddy (2010). In Berlin Nobody, Frida plays Young Nina.
15. Tatiana Nekrasov as Nina's Mother
- Full name: Tatiana Varvara Jelena Nekrasov
- Date of birth: 14 July 1983
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 2006–present
Tatiana Nekrasov is a German actress known for Tatort (2017–2023) and Louis van Beethoven (2020). As of this writing, she has 16 acting credits, including roles in the TV series Morden im Norden (2025) and Police Call 110 (2019).
16. Matthias Rheinheimer as Nina's Father
- Full name: Matthias Rheinheimer
- Date of birth: 1981
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2015–present
Matthias Rheinheimer is a German actor known for The Hollywood Turk (2019), Alarm für Cobra 11 - Die Autobahnpolizei (1996–present), and Heldt (2015).
17. Carl Bagnar as Club Boy
- Full name: Carl Bagnar
- Date of birth: 2000
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2018–present
Carl Bagnar is a German actor with eight acting credits (as of this writing). Some of his notable roles include Tatort Bremen (2023), Rookies (2024), Druck (2019), and SOKO Wismar (2020).
18. Gerhard Elfers as News Anchor
- Full name: Gerhard Elfers
- Date of birth: N/A
- Profession: Journalist, TV anchor
- Years active: 1990–present
Gerhard Elfers is a journalist and TV anchor with a long career in broadcasting. He has been featured in two films, Retribution (2023) and A Sacrifice (2024), as the News Anchor.
Berlin Nobody's behind-the-scenes crew list
Here are ten key behind-the-scenes crew members of Berlin Nobody, along with their roles:
|Behind-the-scenes crew
|Role
|Jordan Scott
|Director
|Ridley Scott
|Producer
|Michael Pruss
|Producer
|Jonas Katzenstein
|Producer
|Maximilian Leo
|Producer
|Georgina Pope
|Producer
|Jonathan Saubach
|Executive Producer
|Rebecca Feuer
|Executive Producer
|Julie Kirkwood
|Cinematographer
|Rachel Durance
|Editor
What is the movie Berlin Nobody about?
Berlin Nobody is a psychological thriller that follows Ben Monroe, an American social psychologist investigating a disturbing local cult in Berlin. As he delves deeper into the group's influence, his rebellious daughter, Mazzy, becomes entangled with Martin, a mysterious boy connected to the cult's charismatic leader.
As Mazzy's fascination turns dangerous, Ben must race against time to save her from the cult's grip.
Where is the movie A Sacrifice filmed?
A Sacrifice was filmed primarily in Berlin, Germany. The production utilised various locations across Central Berlin, including areas like Mitte, known for its mix of historical landmarks and modern architecture.
Notable filming spots include the Berlin Television Tower (Berliner Fernsehturm) at Alexanderplatz. Filming took place between September and December 2022.
The Berlin Nobody movie cast delivers a gripping ensemble performance. Eric Bana shines as Ben Monroe, a social psychologist navigating the dark world of cults, while Sadie Sink captivates as his rebellious daughter, Mazzy. Sylvia Hoeks adds intrigue as forensic psychologist Nina, and Jonas Dassler delivers a compelling portrayal of Martin.
