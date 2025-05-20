Meet the Aespa members and the powerhouse behind K-pop's girl group

The groundbreaking K-pop girl group Aespa, created under the supervision of SM Entertainment, has taken the world by storm since its debut in November 2020. Aespa members include Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Each member adds their distinct charm, personality, and talent to the group, making Aespa a powerful contender in the market.

Aespa attends 39th Golden Disc Awards at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo: HLL (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

. Aespa's concept integrates virtual avatars, creating a unique universe called KWANGYA.

Aespa members' background information

Group name Aespa Fandom name MY Official debut 17 November 2020 Place of origin Seoul, South Korea Management SM Entertainment Members Karina, Giselle, Winter, Ningning Genre K-pop, electropop, hyperpop Official website aespa-official.jp Instagram @aespa_official X (Twitter) @aespa_official TikTok @aespa_official Facebook

Aespa members from the oldest to the youngest

The group has amassed a global following due to its stunning visuals, music, and innovative concept that seamlessly merges reality with virtuality. Below are the members of the Aespa in order of age.

1. Karina

Karina of aespa is seen leaving Incheon International Airport to attend the PRADA Donna fashion show in Milan, South Korea. Photo: THE FACT

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Yoo Ji Min

: Yoo Ji Min Date of birth: 11 April 2000

11 April 2000 Age : 25 years old (as of 2025)

: 25 years old (as of 2025) Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Symbol: The butterfly

The butterfly Position: Leader, main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist

Leader, main dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist Net Worth: $1 million

Aespa's leader, Karina, is a stunning combination of charm and confidence. She trained with SM Entertainment for roughly four years before her debut with the K-pop girl group. Karina possesses remarkable dance and vocal abilities, rapidly making her a dominant K-pop figure.

Within the context of Aespa's peculiar story, also known as lore, her avatar counterpart is identified as ae-Karina, representing her duality in both corporeal and metaphysical dimensions. The butterfly she is assigned symbolises her metamorphic journey as an artist and the freedom she embraces in her craft.

Before her official debut, she participated in several SM Entertainment showcases and appeared in music videos and collaborations, highlighting her talent. She gained widespread attention for her solo song UP, which became a fan favourite during their 2024 SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour.

2. Winter

Winter of Aespa is performing at the MBC Dream Centre in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Min Jeong

Kim Min Jeong Date of birth: 1 February 2001

1 February 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)

24 years old (as of 2025) Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Symbol: The snowflake

The snowflake Position: Lead vocalist, lead dancer

Lead vocalist, lead dancer Net Worth: $1.2 million

Her enchanting vocals and charming stage presence put her in the mainstream spotlight, and everyone praised her. Recognised within the industry for her singing prowess, Winter has had a longstanding career and is always appreciated for performing with emotion.

Orbiting the group's duality is ae-Winter, her virtual avatar. She is armed with a snowflake symbol for purity and beauty, encapsulating her youth. The artist's impressive vocals have made her highly in demand, and she has lent her voice to several K-drama OSTs, including Castaway Diva, My Demon, and Our Blues.

3. Giselle

Giselle from the K-pop group Aespa signs her individualised NFT at the Aespa NFT Launch at Sotheby's in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aeri Ue

: Aeri Ue Date of birth : 30 October 2000

: 30 October 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of May 2025)

: 24 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality : Japanese-Korean

: Japanese-Korean Symbol : The phoenix

: The phoenix Position: Main rapper, sub-vocalist

Main rapper, sub-vocalist Net worth: $1 million

Giselle is famed for her distinct voice as the group's main rapper and confident stage presence. She can easily shift from singing to rapping and still make everything sound flawless, showcasing her versatility as an artist. ae-Giselle, her virtual version, embodies that dynamic spirit.

The phoenix symbolises rebirth and resilience, suggesting how Giselle has transformed and telling people about her music journey. Her multicultural background and English, Japanese, and Korean fluency make her appealing and widen her fan base. She is best known for her hit song ZOO, a collaboration with NCT members Taeyong, Jeno, Hendery, and Yangyang.

4. Ningning

Ningning of aespa is performing during the MBC music program 'Show Champion' at the MBC Dream Centre in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ning Yi Zhen

: Ning Yi Zhen Date of birth : 23 October 2002

: 23 October 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of May 2025)

22 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Chinese

Chinese Symbol : The star

: The star Position: Main vocalist, maknae

Main vocalist, maknae Net worth: $1.5 million

Ningning, the group's primary vocalist, possesses a unique vocal range. With her deep, emotive undertones, she can mesmerise audiences around the globe. Her virtual persona is a testament to her charm and musicality.

The star symbol illustrates her wishes and further accentuates her remarkable presence in Aespa. This famous artist was a K-pop girl group's first Chinese main vocalist. She opened up about having ADHD during an appearance on GOT7 Bambam's YouTube show. In a separate interview, she also shared that she struggles with poor eyesight.

What are the Aespa members' birthdays and ages?

Aespa members, listed from oldest to youngest, are Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. As of 2025, their ages and birthdays are as follows:

Karina : 25 years old (11 April 2000)

: 25 years old (11 April 2000) Giselle: 24 years old (30 October 2000)

24 years old (30 October 2000) Winter: 24 years old (1 January 2001)

24 years old (1 January 2001) Ningning: 22 years old (23 October 2002)

What are Aespa members' net worth?

Over the years, this amazing team has made money through their music, albums and concerts. According to Prestige Online, the estimated net worths of Aespa members are as follows:

Ningning: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Winter: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Karina : $1 million

: $1 million Giselle: $1 million

How does Aespa make money?

Aespa group members arrive for the film La Passion de Dodin Bouffant screening in Cannes, France. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Aespa has a diverse and dynamic range of revenue streams, highlighting their innovative approach to the entertainment industry. Here is a list of their sources of income.

Music sales : Aespa earns from strong album and single sales, with hits like Black Mamba topping charts and contributing significantly to their income.

: Aespa earns from strong album and single sales, with hits like topping charts and contributing significantly to their income. Streaming revenue : They receive steady earnings from millions of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, supported by a global fan base.

: They receive steady earnings from millions of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, supported by a global fan base. Concerts and live performances : Major events, including their Coachella debut, generate large income through ticket sales and event-exclusive merchandise.

: Major events, including their Coachella debut, generate large income through ticket sales and event-exclusive merchandise. Merchandising : Fans purchase a wide range of branded items, from clothing to collectables, adding another major revenue stream.

: Fans purchase a wide range of branded items, from clothing to collectables, adding another major revenue stream. Brand endorsements : Aespa partners with luxury brands like Givenchy and Chopard, earning lucrative deals and increased global visibility.

: Aespa partners with luxury brands like Givenchy and Chopard, earning lucrative deals and increased global visibility. Social media and content creation: Their content on YouTube and Instagram brings in ad revenue and sponsorships through music videos, vlogs, and behind-the-scenes clips.

What are Aespa members' symbol and their meanings?

Each Aespa member is associated with a unique symbol, often linked to their personality, avatar, or story element in the group's KWANGYA universe. Here are the widely recognised symbols for each member:

Karina : Star representing her leadership, elegance, and AI connection.

: Star representing her leadership, elegance, and AI connection. Winter : Snowflake reflecting her cool visuals and her stage name, Winter.

: Snowflake reflecting her cool visuals and her stage name, Winter. Giselle : Moon symbolising her mysterious charm and multilingual versatility.

: Moon symbolising her mysterious charm and multilingual versatility. Ningning: Fire, which stands for her fierce vocals and passionate performance style.

Who is the leader in Aespa?

Karina is the leader of Aespa. She has been the leader of the group since its official debut in 2020.

Are all Aespa members Korean?

Not all Vespa members are Korean—Giselle is Japanese-Korean, and Ningning is Chinese; the rest are Korean.

What does Aespa stand for?

The name Aespa blends avatar and experience (from Avatar X Experience) with aspect, representing duality and exploring a new self.

Is Aespa popular than BLACKPINK?

As of early 2025, BLACKPINK remains more globally popular than Aespa, topping brand reputation rankings ahead of Aespa in January and February.

Aespa has made an impressive mark in the K-pop industry, not only through their catchy music and standout performances but also thanks to the individual talents of the Aespa members. Aespa is a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. Their journey, from their debut to global performances, promises continued success and transformation.

