President John Dramani Mahama and other influential personalities have inspired the young politicians to acknowledge the efforts of their spouse

Honourable Sam George has won respect after he made his wife feel special during the 2025 ministerial vetting with his positive remarks about her

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian politicians who are committed fathers and romantic husbands

As the saying goes, behind every successful man is a hardworking woman diligently supporting him behind the scenes.

Honourable Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, is one of the latest young politicians to publicly express his admiration for his wife, who is also the mother of their three children, acknowledging her efforts in taking care of him.

Nana Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, President Mahama, Lordina Mahama, Vera George, Sam George rock elegant outfits. Photo credits: @verageorge, @officialjdmahama.

While the public often sees the projects and policies implemented by politicians to make Ghana a better nation, they seldom recognize or applaud the spouses of these leaders.

Many of beautiful wives of politicians sacrifice their own careers to fulfill roles as mothers, wives, secret advisors, and prayer warriors, always seeking guidance, protection, and new opportunities for their husbands.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of romantic politicians who publicly cherish their wives and acknowledge their sacrifices.

President Mahama praises First Lady Lordina Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama spoke highly of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama.

On the day of the 2024 election campaign, the President of the ninth Parliament noted that his beautiful wife, Lordina Mahama, has been his pillar of support. He also mentioned that the First Lady built several hospitals, even while they were in opposition.

Watch the video below:

Former President Akufo-Addo celebrates Madame Rebecca

Former president of Ghana William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is known for always writing romantic messages to celebrate his dear wife Madame Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful Rebecca 😍❤️🎉🥰."

Watch the video below:

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa adores his wife during ministerial vetting

Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told the appointment committee during his ministerial vetting that when asked about the rent he pays in dollars for his residential home in Airport Hills, he confidently remarked that he needs to ask his beloved wife, Nehula Seidu for permission.

"Chair, if you need me to provide the tenancy agreement of my rental house, I need to ask my dear wife because we do it together.

Afenyo-Markin apologises to Ablakwa and wife

The Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and his spouse have received an unreserved apology from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin for comments he made during a news conference about the vetting procedure.

"He even brought in my beloved, beautiful, diligent, celebrated lawyer wife… To portray me as a hooligan who had to be smuggled in? I take strong exception to that!’

Fast forward to 4:14:48. Watch the video below:

Sam George calls his wife an industrious women

During his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 30, Sam George, the Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, gave a touching statement about his wife, Vera George.

Sam George gave an open and humorous response when Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the Appointments Committee, questioned him whether he had any other sources of income except his parliamentary pay.

I am married to an industrious woman. My wife takes care of me."

Watch the video below:

Alban Bagbin commends wife at an event

During an event, Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin expressed his appreciation for his wife, stating that she inspires him.

He openly acknowledged that she often provides him with valuable lessons and spoke about the importance of enhancing learning both in schools and within families.

Watch the video below:

Dr Bawumia hugs Samira Bawumia

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia, embraced his wife, Samira Bawumia, after presenting his 2024 manifesto. This public display of affection clearly showed that Dr. Bawumia values the support and love of his beloved wife.

Watch the video below:

Meet Nuhela Seidu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful wife of Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who has made a name for herself as one of Ghanaian politicians' stylish spouses.

Nuhela Seidu, the proud daughter of an NDC member, has motivated several young ladies with her exceptional scholastic achievements.

YEN.com.gh has uncovered some information and images of the Foreign Affairs minister-designate's wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh