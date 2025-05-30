Lil Win's upcoming movie, The Last African Hero's shoot, has encountered a major setback days after he began filming

The Kumawood actor, in a video, announced that he had stopped filming the movie due to an incident involving some masked men who stormed the set

Lil Win stated that the landlord of the home they were filming in had kicked his team out after the masked men caused damage to the home

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win has suffered a major setback in the ongoing filming of his upcoming movie, The Last African Hero, a biopic about Burkina Faso's Head of State, Ibrahim Traore.

In a video he shared on social media on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the comic actor announced that he had halted the movie shoot due to a commotion that ensued on set.

He said the owner of the house where they were filming the movie had also stopped them due to the unfortunate incident on set.

According to Lil Win, a group of masked men stormed the movie set with multiple motorcycles in the afternoon to confront him and his film crew and instructed them to stop filming.

He noted that the unknown men claimed that they had seen him and his crew continue filming on social media despite several warnings from leaders to do otherwise.

He also claimed the men were unhappy with him exposing some leaders for allegedly bribing him to stop shooting the movie.

Lil Win shared that a physical altercation ensued, which resulted in the house in which they were filming suffering some damage.

He noted that the masked men immediately got on their motorcycles and bolted from the scene after he attempted to call the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and report the incident to him.

The Kumawood actor claimed that the house owner was furious after seeing the damage caused to the residence and told them to stop filming and vacate the premises.

He stated that he and his production team were unable to complete the entire movie shoot, but they had enough footage for editing and a possible release on his YouTube channel.

Lil Win assured his fans that he and his production team would complete the movie with the footage they have gathered, or still go ahead and release the uncompleted version.

He also added that he was thankful that no injuries or casualties were recorded during the chaotic incident between his film crew and the alleged masked men.

Lil Win recently began filming the biopic and has opened up about the opposition from some Ghanaians. He recently claimed that a respected leader offered him money as an incentive to stop his efforts towards releasing Ibrahim Traore's biopic.

Reactions to Lil Win's movie setback

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Roland Miles commented:

"Sometimes, you just need to work in silence and allow the results to make the noise instead. Not everyone is happy for your progress. 🤝💯."

Mixdrum TV said:

"Hmmmm, a country called Ghana."

Lady Thess commented:

"So what has Ibrahim Traore done to people? In my next life, I won’t choose Africa. The level of hatred is too much."

TANKO BA wrote:

"He is creating a story to promote the movie 😂."

Lil Win seeks fundraising for his upcoming movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win began fundraising for his upcoming movie, The Last African Hero, a biopic of Burkina Faso's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The Kumawood actor urged four local broadcast channels to buy the movie's rights at Gh₵ 100,000 each before its official premiere.

Lil Win announced that he would sell the rights to other channels after its premiere on YouTube.

